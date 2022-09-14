FutureFive New Zealand logo
Consumer technology news from the future
Story image
Gartner
Future
Digital Economy
Analyst report
Metaverse

Top seven CIO disruptions highlighted by Gartner

By Nadine Rogers
Yesterday

CIOs need to consider “what if” scenarios to avoid being blindsided by social, behavioural and technological disruptions, according to Gartner.  

David Yockelson, VP analyst at Gartner, says many disruptions that seem futuristic may be closer than we think.

“Disruptions are fundamental shifts that create lasting change, and successful organisations will be those that are prepared to address them. We need to keep asking “what if” to remain open to opportunities presented by disruptions,” says Yockelson.

Yockelson highlighted seven key disruptions that technology executives should consider in the next five years.

1.     Metaverse Work Experiences

Gartner defines a metaverse as “the next level of interaction in the virtual and physical worlds.” Organisations harness metaverse technologies to provide better engagement, collaboration and connection to their employees through immersive workspaces in virtual offices and the use of internal metaverse experiences called intraverses.

Gartner predicts that fully virtual workspaces will account for 30% of the investment growth in metaverse technologies and will reimagine the office experience through 2027.

2.     Flying cars

Flying autonomous vehicles, or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), are for carrying passengers, primarily over short distances in urban areas. These encompass self-operating aircrafts sometimes referred to as “flying cars” or passenger drones and are designed to operate without a human pilot. Several companies are working on new aircraft piloted by artificial intelligence and designed to create a faster, less expensive, safer, and lower carbon way to execute air travel, primarily in congested areas. The first flying taxi service is scheduled to launch in 2024.

Notwithstanding potential regulatory challenges, CIOs should assess what transportation, moving people and cargo problems might be solved by using these vehicles.

3.     The Digital Human Economy

From medical care, customer service, virtual influencers and HR training to bringing the deceased “back to life”, the possible uses for digital humans are endless. A digital human economy provides the opportunity for a new digital ecosystem, underpinned by technology that brings individuals and organisations together to innovate and interact in new ways. 

Gartner predicts that by 2035, the digital human economy will become a $125 billion market and continue to grow.

4.     The “Decentralised Autonomous Organisation”

Decentralised autonomous organisations (DAOs) represent an organisation model emerging in the IT services marketplace. Gartner defines a DAO as a digital entity running on a blockchain, which can engage in business interactions with other DAOs, digital, human agents, and corporations without conventional human management.

DAOs can potentially be highly disruptive to many current norms of the technology industry.

5.     Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging

Wireless charging will make the most sense as it becomes available for fleet vehicles such as buses and taxis. These vehicles can effectively use dynamic charging to extend the range and reduce costs.

Subsequently, residential installations will be the biggest market for wireless vehicle charging, as EV owners enjoy the modest convenience of not having to plug a cable in. However, beyond that time, Gartner expects that private housing estates and campus sites will overtake in-home installations by volume.

6.     Graphene Replaces Silicon

During the next seven to 10 years, there is a vast potential for carbon-based field-effect transistors (FETs) to replace silicon in traditional transistors when they reach their minimum size limits. One example is graphene, a one-atom-thick pure carbon material bonded together in a hexagonal honeycomb lattice. Graphene could displace current silicon devices, especially for wireless communications, where these carbon-based FETs can carry a much higher current in a small area, enabling super quick processing.

CIOs should consider new possibilities enabled by graphene-based technologies and start to identify emerging suppliers.

7.     Tech Becomes Disposable

What if the technology industry starts to mirror the fashion industry, with “throwaway” applications designed to be made, used and disposed of quickly? While elements of business composability are already widely practised, there are opportunities for CIOs to take it to the next level and prepare for the flexibility of disposable technology.

Related stories
Six trends driving near-term adoption of metaverse technologies
Norton research puts focus on metaverse safety for Kiwi gamers
Beware the darkverse and its cyber-physical threats
Chromebook and tablet shipments see another rapid decline for the year
Adobe Substance 3D updates, looks to the metaverse
IDC finds 3.9% decline in worldwide tablet shipments
Top stories
Story image
Future Tech
Top seven CIO disruptions highlighted by Gartner
CIOs need to consider “what if” scenarios to avoid being blindsided by social, behavioural and technological disruptions, according to Gartner.
Story image
UC
Zoom expands its platform by adding Zoom Team Chat feature
Chat technology helps dispersed teams consolidate workflows, gain efficiencies, and enable people to work better together.
Story image
Gaming
Six trends driving near-term adoption of metaverse technologies
Six trends are driving the use of metaverse technologies and will continue to drive its use over the next three to five years, according to Gartner.
Story image
5G infrastructure
Māori Spectrum shows potential of private 5G networks
5G mobile technology is being used to broadcast a Mau Rākau traditional Māori martial arts class filmed in Ngāruawāhia on Māori TV.  
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: JBL Quantum 350 Wireless Headset
The Quantum 350 positioned itself as the perfect balance between a great quality of sound and an affordable price compared to devices on the current market.
Story image
VR
Hands-on review: HTC Vive Flow headset
HTC Australia sent over one of their Vive Flow headsets plus a compatible Oppo mobile phone for me to try out “The immersive VR glasses for on-the-go wellness”.
Story image
Gaming
Norton research puts focus on metaverse safety for Kiwi gamers
The research highlights that gaming can come with significant security and privacy risks due to the millions of unique data points present in things like VR gaming.
Story image
Apple Watch
Apple announces the Apple watch series 8 and the new Apple watch SE
Apple has announced the Apple watch series 8 and the new Apple watch SE, which brings advanced technology and performance.  
Story image
Design
Hands-on review: Lenovo Yoga 7i laptop
Lenovo has already proven itself in 2-in-1 laptops but decided to push its lineup by launching the new Yoga 7i Gen.
Story image
Education Perfect
Education Perfect accelerates Māori language through tech
"Having a well structured, informative and highly engaging course that is accessible to all of our employees was the initial draw card for our organisation."
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Saints Row (PC)
The Saints are back in this reboot/prequel, of the over-the-top open-world crime series simply titled Saints Row.
Story image
Bose
Hands-on review: Bose Frames Tempo Style Bluetooth audio sports sunglasses
The Bose Frames Tempo Style sunglasses look very good. The best-looking of the entire Frames range, in my opinion.
Story image
Distribution
Garmin expands NZ footprint with new Auckland distribution centre
The facility at Goodman’s Highbrook Business Park will be fully operational from October 2022 and features 3,586sqm of warehouse space.
Story image
Audio
Apple announces the next generation of AirPods Pro
Apple has announced the next generation of AirPods Pro. The company says the new technology harnesses the power of the new h2 chip, while also providing noise cancellation and a transparency mode. 
Story image
Broadband
Samsung and Spark switch on 5G in over 20 Auckland suburbs
This comes after a successful rollout of commercial 5G services in the urban areas of Auckland and Christchurch beginning in March 2021.
Story image
Smartphone
OPPO reveals new Smartphone, Pad and IoT products for Australasian market
The company has continued to expand its portfolio across this market, and VP Overseas Sales and Services Billy Zhang says that they will continue to look for new ways to provide options for customers.
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: Bonelk Gaming Laptop Stand
Nowadays, having a half-decent office setup at home is more important than ever. Australian company Bonelk targets both home workers and gamers with much of its range.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Animal Crossing New Horizons Happy Home Paradise DLC
The DLC is based on the 3DS game Happy Home designer. Back then, while the game was popular, it was a little weird that the game was released as a standalone game.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Pac-Man World: Re-Pac (PS4 & PS5)
Earlier this year, Bandai Namco already gave ‘90s kids something to celebrate when it released Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series. This was a remake of the two original Klonoa games that were released for PSOne and PS2.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Sweet Transit (PC Steam early access)
Team 17’s Sweet Transit invites players to build a thriving colony in a world whereby trains are the only form of transport.
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Campfire Audio X Astell & Kern Pathfinder earphones
The Pathfinder earphones, or IEMs (in-ear monitors), are a collaboration between premium earphone manufacturer Campfire Audio and the high-fidelity digital audio system gurus at Astell & Kern.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered (PC)
Conversion kings Nixxies take Insomniac’s web-swinging PlayStation 5 game, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, and polish it up for PC.
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: JBL Flip 6 portable speaker
Once you switch it on, and listen away for up to 12 hours, you will quickly realise that this is a little speaker looking for a party.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Stray (PlayStation 5)
Stray is a new unique 2022 video game where you control a cute ginger cat. As a person that feeds eight stray cats, I knew Stray was a game that I really needed to play.
Story image
iOS
Apple reveals more details on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
The company's recent announcement revealed that the new model will be the most advanced Pro line-up ever.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Rollerdrome (PC)
The game’s visuals take the cel-shaded design style up a notch, looking more like comic book pages than an animated cartoon.
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Jabra Evolve2 75 headphones
These new headphones are engineered to offer you a flexible and enjoyable experience through their impressive battery, connectivity, sound quality, and many other features.
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 PLUS
Who hasn't wanted to own a powerful vacuum cleaner that fits perfectly into the design of their home?
Story image
Jabra
Hands-on review: Jabra Talk 65 headset
Jabra has always designed good-quality headphones, and they have taken this even further with their new essential headset for mobile workers.
Story image
Samsung
New range of Samsung Smart Watches announced with health focus
Samsung has announced new additions to its SmartWatch portfolio, with the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro to be released in late August.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: The Last of Us Part 1 Remake (PlayStation 5)
2022 comes around, and The Last of Us has been re-released again. Now you can play The Last of Us Part 1 remake exclusively for the PlayStation 5 console.
Story image
5G
Vodafone NZ to switch off 3G network by end of 2024
Vodafone New Zealand intends to have rolled out 4G or 5G to everywhere currently served by 3G by the end of August 2024, at which point it will begin to shut down its legacy 3G network.
Story image
Arlo
Hands-on review: Arlo Go 2 security camera
In my humble opinion, Arlo Go 2 offers security for anyone needing to keep a remote eye on prized possessions or premises at different locations.
Story image
Huawei
Hands-on review: Huawei Watch Fit 2 and Huawei Band 7
Huawei has recently released a fresh line-up of products, and the new Watch Fit 2 and Band 7 are two options for anyone looking at buying a solid, affordable smart watch or fitness tracker in time for summer.
Story image
AWS
AWS re/Start graduates to help fill the skills gap in Aotearoa
Amazon Web Services has recently celebrated the graduation of newly certified tech professionals from the AWS re/Start course in Aotearoa.
Story image
Home security
Hands-on review: Eufy Wire-Free Dual Cam Video Doorbell 2K
We have had our house secured by Eufy products for over seven months now. We love the brand, and it has never let us down.
Story image
Smartphone
Hands-on review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone
With its new range of foldable phones, Samsung has definitely brought a vibrant new energy to the smartphone market.
Story image
Servers
New Zealand cloud provider challenges Google's claims on data control for region
A Wellington cloud services provider says Google's claim it will offer New Zealanders complete control over their own data is not true.
Story image
Wireless technologies
Hands-on review: JBL Free WFH wireless headphones
Whether it’s a whiny husband, a clingy dog or a sick offspring, you will be happy to get some enforced peace and quiet, courtesy of JBL’s Free WFH Wireless headphones.
Story image
Belkin
Hands-on review: Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe
With its sleek looks and innovative design, you’d be forgiven for thinking that the Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with Magsafe was an accessory found on the countertop of a Scandinavian kitchen.
Story image
Smartphone
Samsung introduces new generation of foldable smartphones
Samsung has unveiled its new range of Galaxy Z smartphones, bringing new developments to the company’s foldable smartphone portfolio.
Story image
Smartphone
OPPO releases ColorOS 13 operating system globally
OPPO has officially released the global version of its latest Android-based operating system, ColorOS 13.
Story image
SmartWatch
Hands-on review: Huawei Watch D smart watch
The Huawei Watch D is the latest flagship smart watch from the Chinese tech giant, and it's further proof that the company is more than capable of competing with the likes of Samsung and Apple in the highly competitive wearable market.
Story image
Smartphone
Hands-on review: OPPO Find X5 smartphone
With the release of the new OPPO Find X5 in March, we got the opportunity to explore another one of their premium devices.