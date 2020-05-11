f5-nz logo
Story image

Trend Micro: COVID-19 related malware and spam on the rise

11 May 2020
Shannon Williams
Share:

 Malware and spam related to the Covid-19 pandemic is on the rise globally, according to new research from Trend Micro. 

The cybersecurity solutions firm has released an update on Covid-19 related cyber threats and fraudulent activity, which uncovers global statistics and country threat rankings, garnered from its Trend Micro user base.

The results found that Australia ranked 10th highest in detected email spam connected to Covid-19 from January to March 2020. The United States was identified as the top location for spam and malware detections, and users accessing malicious URLs from January to March.

Globally, Trend Micro has detected an increase in Covid-19 related spam of 220-fold from February to March, and 907,000 total spam messages related to Covid-19 for the same period. The firm detected 737 incidents of malware.

Trend Micro says Covid-19 is being used in a variety of malicious campaigns including email spam, BEC, malware, ransomware, and malicious domains. As the number of those afflicted intensifies, campaigns that use the disease as a lure likewise increase.

“The shift to remote working has been a huge change for many businesses, as they have had to quickly adopt new technology and processes, which in turn has made many vulnerable to cyber-attacks,” explains Dr Jon Oliver, director and data scientist, Trend Micro. 

“Leveraging current or topical events in social engineering strategies is not a new tactic used by cybercriminals. However, with the unpredictability of the pandemic itself, we are seeing a steep rise in exploitations by cybercriminals using the virus as bait, playing into people’s worry, anxiety, and perhaps lowered security during this time," he says. 

"Now more than ever, businesses need to ensure that their employees are being vigilant when it comes to cybersecurity practices. This includes revisiting security training and protocols with staff and ensuring they are securely set up to work from home.”

Most common attacks to be aware of, according to Trend Micro:

 With spam being the top method to deliver attacks on enterprises (65.7% of attacks), Trend Micro identified that the top samples of this are in the form of:

o   Shipment notifications

o   Coronavirus Ministry of Health updates

·       Emotet, a banking malware variant, has been prominently used in coronavirus campaigns

·       The top emerging techniques for email scam proliferation are:

o   Targeting specific countries, including China and Italy

o   Business Email Compromise

o   Cruel ransomware

o   Sextortion related scams

·       Threat actors exploit the public’s need for information about COVID-19 to distribute malware in the form of:

o   Information stealing software disguised through Coronavirus interactive maps

o   Malicious mobile applications disguised as helping to track cases of COVID-19

o   Fake COVID-19 safety portal from the World Health Organisation (WHO)

o   Fake centres for disease and prevention waitlist that looks to gather personal information

·       The effects of COVID-19 have also reached the cybercriminal underground, as popular items are being sold including:

o   COVID-themed phishing, malware, and exploits

o   Toilet paper, N95 masks, ventilators, and other essential supplies

Related stories:
Track and trace app must be mandatory to all visitors into NZ
Consumers putting convenience over security due to COVID-19 restrictions
Chorus network data for April shows fibre essential to life in lockdown
Worldwide headphone market on track despite COVID-19
Vodafone NZ reveals internet usage trends in alert level 3
Tap-and-go paywave payments the new norm in a COVID-19 world, Mastercard research shows
Dig deeper:
Story image
Chch company launches free contact tracing app for businesses
Businesses receive a poster with a QR code that customers can scan to register as visiting the premises to help stop the spread of COVID-19.More
Story image
Microsoft unveils suite of new Surface offerings
The Surface Go, Surface Book and Surface Headphones, among others, have been revamped and will be available later this month.More
Story image
D-Link A/NZ launches EasyMesh COVR-1102 mesh system
The kit is one of the world’s first Wi-Fi Alliance certified EasyMesh home and home office mesh router systems. More
Story image
Hands-on review: D-Link DWR-956 4G LTE Wi-Fi AC1200 router
It’s pretty versatile, and it needs to be in these uncertain times.More
Story image
Sony announces the WF-SP800N Sport headphones
Promising a battery life of up to nine hours between charges, you will likely want to keep wearing them after your workout, especially when you see some of their noise-cancelling features.More
Story image
Google’s Fitbit acquisition under scrutiny
Despite economic issues, the wearables market is growing, Futuresource Consulting claims. Amongst this, Google inches closer to swallowing Fitbit.More
Story image
Chch company launches free contact tracing app for businesses
Businesses receive a poster with a QR code that customers can scan to register as visiting the premises to help stop the spread of COVID-19.More
Story image
Microsoft unveils suite of new Surface offerings
The Surface Go, Surface Book and Surface Headphones, among others, have been revamped and will be available later this month.More
Story image
D-Link A/NZ launches EasyMesh COVR-1102 mesh system
The kit is one of the world’s first Wi-Fi Alliance certified EasyMesh home and home office mesh router systems. More
Story image
Hands-on review: D-Link DWR-956 4G LTE Wi-Fi AC1200 router
It’s pretty versatile, and it needs to be in these uncertain times.More
Story image
Sony announces the WF-SP800N Sport headphones
Promising a battery life of up to nine hours between charges, you will likely want to keep wearing them after your workout, especially when you see some of their noise-cancelling features.More
Story image
Google’s Fitbit acquisition under scrutiny
Despite economic issues, the wearables market is growing, Futuresource Consulting claims. Amongst this, Google inches closer to swallowing Fitbit.More
Story image
Game review: Predator: Hunting Grounds
Instead of a single player action experience, Predator: Hunting Grounds is an always online multiplayer game allowing players to become a Predator, or a human soldier in a fireteam. More
Story image
Teaching remotely in a COVID-19 world
The principles of blended learning means that meaningful learning can take place at home, and allow the students and teachers to interact and collaborate. More
Story image
Vodafone NZ reveals internet usage trends in alert level 3
Mobile data usage has seen an increase since exiting alert level 4, as restrictions ease and people leave their homes.More
Story image
COVID-19 will accelerate widespread adoption of robots - report
"Autonomous robots are playing a vital role in supporting essential businesses and their workers during this health crisis."More
Story image
Worldwide headphone market on track despite COVID-19
The worldwide headphones market is expected to experience strong growth in 2020, despite the challenges of the Covid-19 crisis.More
Story image
Vodafone NZ delays 5G add on cost for one year
 Vodafone New Zealand has announced it will delay the $10 monthly add-on charge for the use of 5G through to July 2021.More
Story image
Hands-on review: D-Link COVR 2202 - Mesh your home network
The COVR 2202 is designed to extend your home network’s connectivity to those “dead spots” that often exist in the modern home.More
Story image
University of Auckland takes top spot in sustainability rankings
The university was ranked in the top 25% for each of the Goals with which it engaged. More
Story image
Skinny ups it game with new endless data plans
The telecommunications provider says it is looking to make running out of data a thing of the past.More
Story image
MSI unveils new range of formidable motherboards
Based on the new Intel 10th Gen, the range spans from entry-level to hardcore gamers, as well as demanding business users.More
Story image
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order adds cosmetics, combat and more in update
New Journey +, new cosmetics and arcade-style wave-based combat has been added to the hit game to the delight of Star Wars fans.More
Story image
VPN provider Hide My Ass promises no more user logging
"We see taking such steps as important for us to maintain our fight against censorship."More
Story image
“It’s-a me, Mario!” LEGO’s design lead on how Mario changes the world of play
"It has been really cool to read all the reactions from kids and adults around the world, even though it’s not what everyone expected us to do."More
Story image
Nintendo's profits soar, but analysts fear slowdown on the horizon
Operating profit skyrocketed 41% year-on-year for the financial year ending March 31, helped by its release of the popular Animal Crossing: New Horizons..More
Story image
Tap-and-go paywave payments the new norm in a COVID-19 world, Mastercard research shows
Consumer polling by Mastercard showed a significant majority of consumers were using the technology during February and March.More
Story image
Gaming industry thriving during COVID-19 lockdowns
2019 was a record-breaking year for the industry, with gaming software generating $143 billion in consumer spend, and this trend is set to continue into 2020.More
Story image
DJI releases state of the art commercial drone
DJI engineered this all-in-one solution for precise aerial inspections and data collection missions.More
Story image
Consumers putting convenience over security due to COVID-19 restrictions
Consumers are not taking the necessary precautions to protect their online identity.More
Story image
Chorus network data for April shows fibre essential to life in lockdown
“Recent events, and being under lockdown, have been truly unprecedented times and it’s not surprising to see that reflected in the way Kiwis have been using their broadband."More
Story image
Charging infrastructure: The key for electric vehicle take-off
The global EV charging infrastructure market will reach $40 billion per year by 2030.More
Story image
Could Air NZ use downtime to digitally transform NZ’s health systems?
One University of Otago professor thinks that our national airline could “bring to health what they have achieved with air travel.”More
Fitbit begins study to determine if devices can detect heart irregularities
The research aims to have its devices detect atrial fibrillation, which is the most common form of heart irregularity and drastically increases the risk of stroke.More
Avast Secure Browser comes to Android
Avast Secure Browser has been a mainstay for the security platform in Windows and Mac, and this is the first time it has come to mobile.More
Game review: Trials of Mana gets a remake
It seems as if Square Enix listened to the negative feedback in order to improve the quality of this new game. More
Track and trace app must be mandatory to all visitors into NZ
A mandatory track and trace app must be made available to all visitors into New Zealand, says Jupl co-founder Sir Ray Avery.More
Reckless password behaviour 'largely unchanged' despite increased risk
91% of people know that using an identical password on multiple accounts is risky, yet 66% continue to do so anyway, according to a survey from LastPass.More
Six practical tips for better password practice
rsenal, Star Wars and Eminem all featured in the top 300 most hacked passwords last year.More
Apple launches new 13-inch MacBook Pro with Magic Keyboard
While the update doesn’t change much in terms of looks, Apple has doubled the storage on its new machines, improved processors, memory and graphics performance, and lengthened battery life.More
Game review: Soundart (PC VR)
Soundart joins Audioshield and the revered Beat Saber as another music-based VR game-come-dance-fitness title.More
InternetNZ reports boom in demand for .nz domain names
Domain Name System (DNS) activity, which measures requests for .nz domain names, has seen consistent increases week on week of between 5 to 7% since the COVID-19 lockdown started.More
Facebook's Workplace unveils new features to help business navigate COVID-19
"With many countries currently experiencing at least some form of lockdown, businesses are waist-deep in uncharted waters."More
QNAP releases new NAS series for home users
The TS-x31K series NAS is designed for home and personal cloud storage for users who wish to build their own private clouds.More
Kiwi firm ignites Aotearoa's mental health & wellbeing support
As New Zealand moves through the various stages of lockdown, it’s not just physical health that Kiwis are doing their bit to protect; it’s also everyone’s mental health too.More
HTC’s Vive Sync VR meeting app enters open beta
Forget Zoom, Vive Sync is the future of online meetings.More
Microsoft to launch data centre region in New Zealand
Microsoft is calling the announcement a ‘major milestone’ towards delivering enterprise-grade cloud services locally.More
Hands-on review: Arlo rings my bell and offers Ultra + Security
With an easy-to-use interface and a variety of choices in settings, you’d be well advised to examine Arlo’s range of home security offerings.More
Voyager Internet acquires Kiwi telco HD Net
"Voyager is a customer of the HD data centre in the same way as any other customer would be.”More
EXCLUSIVE: Get the scoop on what eSIM tech means for NZ
Everything you need to know about what eSIM is, how it is used, and what Spark and Vodafone have to say about where it’s going.More
Half of employees watch adult content on devices they use for work
According to a new report from Kaspersky, 51% of remote workers who started to watch more pornography admit they did so on the same devices they use for work-related purposes.More
More stories