Trend Micro tackles identity theft with new security suite

Cyber security firm Trend Micro has announced the launch of the Trend Micro Security Suite for home users.

In addition to a wide range of existing consumer security products, the new suites key added feature helps combat identity theft.

According to a recent survey done by Trend Micro, 66% of New Zealanders are very worried about identity theft, and 68% of home users are concerned about the risk of cyberthreats on their home computers (PC and Mac). They are equally concerned (62%) about cyberthreats on mobile phones and tablets.

"As our lives and activities have moved increasingly online, so too has the risk and rise of identity theft," says Tim Falinski, managing director, Consumer APAC for Trend Micro.

"The consequences of this malicious activity can have a significant impact on the lives of the victims for years to come," he says.

"The vast amounts of personal data available online is not protected at a level that matches that same volume. With our new Trend Micro Security Suite, we are offering our customers the ability to protect their personal information online in an easy way that does not require an advanced IT degree," Falinski explains.

Recent Trend Micro research also found that although concern for cyber threats remains high, it is the users behaviour that puts them at risk.

Nearly half of the respondents confirmed they don't use a password manager, which puts them at risk of weak or reused passwords. Nearly half of the respondents said they use public WiFi, which potentially also puts their personal information at risk.

"In the first half of this year alone, Trend Micro blocked over 27 billion threats, confirming that threats such as viruses, malware, and ransomware continue to be a major concern for consumers," says Falinski.

"Including our award-winning consumer product Maximum Security into our new Security Suite ensures that our users continue to receive the strongest protection against all threats," he says.

Trend Micro Security Suite includes the following products to provide complete identity and device protection:

Maximum Security provides protection for PC and Mac

Mobile Security protects Android and iOS devices

ID Security provides dark web monitoring to protect users against identity theft

WiFi Protection helps secure personal information via VPN on public WiFi

Password Manager helps keep passwords safe and secure

The new version of Trend Micro Security Suite is available immediately from trendmicro.co.nz, and other leading electronic retailers. All current customers will be automatically upgraded to the latest version in the coming weeks at no additional cost.