Trilogy International Partners begins merger discussions between 2degrees and Orcon Group

Today

In a recently updated announcement, Trilogy International Partners says it's paused activity on an initial public offering of the shares of Two Degrees Group to consider a possible alternative transaction with another party.

Trilogy expects to provide additional details in the next several days regarding such a transaction, or to resume activities concerning the initial public offering of Two Degrees shares.

The international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator Trilogy International Partners has announced it had entered into exclusive discussions with Macquarie Asset Management and Aware Super, to assess whether a merger of Two Degrees Group Limited (2degrees) and Orcon Group Limited (Orcon Group), could be agreed on satisfactory terms.

Trilogy is the majority owner of 2degrees, while Orcon Group is owned by Vocus Group, which was previously listed on the ASX and acquired by Macquarie Asset Management and Aware Super in July 2021.

The potential merger would bring together 2degrees and Orcon Group's complementary assets across mobile, broadband and fixed-line services. With a shared challenger mindset, Trilogy says 2degrees and Orcon Group would create an integrated fixed-mobile business of scale, providing better service to customers in New Zealand's mobile and fixed telecommunication markets.

The company says any combination of 2degrees and Orcon Group would be subject to required regulatory approvals, the satisfactory completion of due diligence, and the negotiation of final terms and definitive documentation.

TIP, Macquarie Asset Management and Aware Super had agreed to pause the public listing preparations of their respective subsidiaries while they discuss the potential merger.

Montarne is advising Trilogy and 2degrees, and UBS is advising Macquarie Asset Management, Aware Super and Vocus Group.

About Trilogy International Partners

TIP, the parent company of Trilogy International Partners (Trilogy), is a wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy's founders have a track record of successfully buying, building, launching and operating communication businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

Trilogy currently provides wireless communications services through its operating subsidiaries in New Zealand and Bolivia. Its head office is located in Bellevue, Washington, USA.

About Vocus Group Limited

Vocus is an Australian specialist fibre and network solutions provider with an infrastructure that includes a trans-Tasman fibre network connecting all capitals with Asia and the USA. The entire Vocus terrestrial network is a 30,000 route-km of fibre-optic cable. Orcon Group, a fully-owned subsidiary of Vocus, is an integrated New Zealand telecommunications and energy business with a nationwide fibre network and modern technology platforms.