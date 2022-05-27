TUANZ to address rural connectivity at 2022 symposium

TUANZ is hosting the Rural Connectivity Symposium for the first time in person since 2019, providing a forum to discuss the state of rural connectivity.

The association for the users of digital technology and connectivity says the last two years have shone a light on the benefits of high-quality connectivity in the face of a global pandemic, but while urban New Zealand has been able to adapt to meet these changes without much interruption, rural New Zealand has continued to struggle with the same connectivity issues.

TUANZ adds that the demand for uninterrupted, high-speed internet access has never been higher, and rural communities and businesses will only continue to be disadvantaged if this is not addressed.

The company is an independent voice of its members and all users in a complex digital world and has more than 35 years of experience in bringing ICT users into discussions about the future of the digital economy.

TUANZ has a highly engaged community of over 1,400 individuals working in our member organisations in roles that use or are responsible for digital technology.

“The topic of improving rural connectivity is still too important to give up on,” TUANZ CEO Craig Young says.

“2022 will give us the chance again to sit down, reset the dialogue around the next steps for connectivity and imagine what could be if we saw continued real improvements to rural services.”

TUANZ is partnering with the Wireless ISP Association (WISPA) this year to offer a two-day event centred around the theme of “Imagine if…”

The first day will start with a WISPA member-only morning which will include their AGM.

The afternoon session on day one will be a time to set the scene, including updating everyone on the progress in improving rural connectivity since the last time the event took place.

The second day will focus on the future around four specific ‘communities’: on the farm, on the Marae, in the classroom, and on the move.

Confirmed speakers for the event include Minister for the Digital Economy and Communications Hon David Clark, Crown Infrastructure Partners CEO Graeme Mitchell, Vodafone CEO Richard Mooney, Interim Māori Spectrum Commission chief strategy officer Antony Royal, and 2020 Trust CEO Dr Wayne Williams.

The event will be held at the Claudelands Events Centre in Hamilton on Tuesday, June 14 and Wednesday, June 15.

TUANZ invites people who work or live in rural communities and anyone interested in the future of rural connectivity to register to participate.