f5-nz logo
Story image

Two thirds of APAC website traffic now mobile - study

22 Mar 2021
Shannon Williams
Share:

Over two-thirds (72%) of total website traffic in Asia Pacific came from smartphones in 2020, up +16% globally from 2019, according to a new study by Contentsquare.

Despite the increase, the research reveals that half (51%) of mobile users bounce after viewing just one page.

The 2021 Digital Experience Benchmark incorporates global Contentsquare session data from some of the worlds biggest brands. The anonymised data set includes over 20 billion web sessions (4.3 billion of which were in Asia Pacific including Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, China, Indonesia, Hong Kong, India and Japan) from over 900 websites around the world.

"Mobile-first consumers in the APAC region are increasingly always-on and time-poor," says David Bochsler, Contentsquare managing director, APAC.

"For brands, optimising the mobile user experience is no longer a luxury, but a necessity to unlock the incredible potential of this user environment. 

"There is a need to evolve e-commerce players understanding of user experience and how they interact with brands on their smartphones," he says.

Contentsquare's benchmark also found that in Asia Pacific, the luxury sector dominated mobile in 2020, with 80% of the industry's visits originating from a mobile device. Following closely behind were the telco and financial services / insurance industries, which had smartphone users make up 73% and 72% of all online visits respectively.

However, the research also reveals that desktop still dominates in the B2B (71%) and real estate (56%) industries, where visitors tend to access sites on work computers.

The report also highlighted the explosion of mobile app usage globally in the last year, which has seen mobile app screen views increase by +202%. Time spent on mobile apps peaked at the start of the pandemic, with a +91% increase in session time in March.

Niki Hall, CMO at Contentsquare adds, "Digital teams and business leaders are already familiar with the mobile imperative - one weve been designing for since Forrester started discussing a mobile-first approach almost 10 years ago. 

"The acceleration of smartphone usage observed in 2020 serves as a reminder that to remain competitive today, you need to offer a seamless experience on both your mobile site and app," she says.

"Smartphones are no longer just another way for visitors to interact and shop with your brand they're becoming the preferred way for consumers to discover and research new products and services," says Hall .

And with almost half of mobile users exiting your site before they make it to the second page, brands should lean in to customer intelligence to ensure the experiences they design match users goals and expectations.

Related stories:
Nokia 3.4 drops in NZ with AI-triple camera, bigger screen, two-day battery life
Smartphone addiction endangering health - study
Telco industry urges New Zealanders to recycle unwanted mobile phones
Hands-on review: The Nokia 1.3 mobile phone
The Motorola razr returns - to Australia anyway
Surge in phone usage as Kiwis head to Japan for Rugby World Cup
Dig deeper:
Mobile Phones Websites Contentsquare
Story image
Game review: Fallen Legion Revenants (PS4)
Fallen Legion Revenants is a new JRPG that utilises the old-school turn-based system that will please older RPG fans. More
Story image
Exploits on organisations doubling every two to three hours after news of Microsoft Exchange’s four zero-day vulnerabilities
The race has started between hackers and security professionals following the disclosure of vulnerabilities on Microsoft Exchange Servers, according to Check Point Research.More
Story image
Shopify expansion fast-forwards 10 years as NZ retailers rush to go digital
Shopify's rapid growth in the New Zealand market was further accelerated by the pandemic, which saw an ecommerce boom as consumers flocked to online shopping.More
Story image
Samsung releases new Galaxy A Series lineup
The Korean electronics giant introduced its Samsung Galaxy A32, A52, A72 and A52 5G smartphones last week, with the latter bringing the realm of 5G-capable smartphones into an affordable price range.More
Story image
Cognizant names 21 locations that will epitomise the future of work
Asia Pacific cities such as Wellington, Da Nang, Shenzhen, Songdo, Haidian Qu, and Kochi have all been named as hotspots.More
Story image
Artificial intelligence felt in everything we do - report
Artificial intelligence and machine learning have moved from the backrooms of computer science into the mainstreamMore
Story image
Game review: Fallen Legion Revenants (PS4)
Fallen Legion Revenants is a new JRPG that utilises the old-school turn-based system that will please older RPG fans. More
Story image
Exploits on organisations doubling every two to three hours after news of Microsoft Exchange’s four zero-day vulnerabilities
The race has started between hackers and security professionals following the disclosure of vulnerabilities on Microsoft Exchange Servers, according to Check Point Research.More
Story image
Shopify expansion fast-forwards 10 years as NZ retailers rush to go digital
Shopify's rapid growth in the New Zealand market was further accelerated by the pandemic, which saw an ecommerce boom as consumers flocked to online shopping.More
Story image
Samsung releases new Galaxy A Series lineup
The Korean electronics giant introduced its Samsung Galaxy A32, A52, A72 and A52 5G smartphones last week, with the latter bringing the realm of 5G-capable smartphones into an affordable price range.More
Story image
Cognizant names 21 locations that will epitomise the future of work
Asia Pacific cities such as Wellington, Da Nang, Shenzhen, Songdo, Haidian Qu, and Kochi have all been named as hotspots.More
Story image
Artificial intelligence felt in everything we do - report
Artificial intelligence and machine learning have moved from the backrooms of computer science into the mainstreamMore
Story image
D-Link launches new HD Wi-Fi Camera with AI person detection
D-Link A/NZ has launched its DCS-8300LHV2 Full HD Wi-Fi Camera with AI-based person detection. More
Story image
Fujitsu designs new notebooks for the new style of working
“We had the perfect opportunity to put new working requirements front and centre."More
Story image
2talk launches mobile plans, offers complete communications solution
The additions provides organisations across New Zealand easy access to complete single-source communications.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Terramaster F2-210 NAS
TerraMaster’s F2-210 two-drive network attached storage offers a solution for all those media files and backups.More
Story image
Game review: Tales from the Borderlands (Xbox Series X)
It may not be for everyone, but people who like the Borderlands franchise will love this spin-off title. More
Story image
A year of COVID: New Zealand's online behaviour revealed
A true testament to the year that's been, when looking the most downloaded apps of the year, TikTok reigned king.More
Story image
Hands-on review: EPOS GTW 270 Hybrid wireless earbuds
EPOS’s GTW 270 Hybrid closed acoustic gaming wireless earbuds provide gamers with an audio solution that can fit in their pocket.More
Story image
The six most in demand tech jobs
COVID-19 disruption has led to a greater reliance on technology, which is fuelling a sharp increase in demand for several roles across the technology sector.More
Story image
LEGO unveils full set of music VIDIYO masters
VIDIYO is essentially one big playground where kids can create LEGO-themed music videos to the tune of popular (and classic) tracks. More
Story image
D-Link launches WiFi camera with AI-based person detection
The intelligent camera can identify human motion, minimising false alarms and ensuring that users get the alerts that matter. More
Story image
Samsung launches first 5G Network in New Zealand
Samsung’s strategic partnership with Spark marks the country’s first new network vendor in a decade.More
Story image
Hands-on review: BenQ ZOWIE XL2411K Esports gaming monitor
This is a great middle-of-the-road option, well worth a look for those of us constrained by space and budget but with an eye for ergonomics.More
Story image
Women in tech: Equality journey not over
The idea of gender equality represents more than just physical bodies through doors. It is also the notion of perceptions, feelings, stereotypes and opportunity.More
Story image
Vodafone NZ fast-tracks regional investment programme
"Each year we invest hundreds of millions of dollars into our digital infrastructure, but we are really ramping it up this year and beyond."More
Story image
Connected car technology vulnerable to cyber attacks - Trend Mirco
there are ample opportunities for attackers looking to abuse connected car technology."More
Story image
Security alert: Widespread exploitation on Microsoft Exchange
According to an advisory from CERT NZ, widespread exploitation activity has already occurred as a result of the vulnerabilities within the Microsoft Exchange.More
Story image
Online gaming spikes as consumers seek social connection and entertainment
The desire to stay connected and entertained while stuck at home during the pandemic has driven online gaming popularity.More
Story image
Stalkerware remains significant problem throughout COVID lockdowns
Stalkerware remains a significant problem with more 50,0000 users affected globally in 2020.More
Story image
A/NZ shunning digital fatigue despite digital reliance during pandemic - report
Relationships with technology flourished in across Australia and New Zealand in 2020, with minimal online fatigue despite the reliance on digital throughout the pandemic.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Connect Smart transforms dumb houses into smart homes
Connect Smart recently announced its range of smart home products, primarily for the Australian market.More
Story image
Fujifilm launches compact projector with 'spatial presentation' in mind
The projector is able to ‘throw’ large images up to 100 inches from a short distance (as close as 720mm) thanks to the folded two-axial rotatable lens.More
Fitbit's Ace 3 encourages kids to keep moving
The tracker features more animated clock faces and accessories, in addition to popular features like step counts.More
Men unsure how to support gender equality, need to step up
New research has revealed men are unsure of how to support gender equality, while the majority of women want men to be more involved in helping to reduce inequities.More
Hands-on review: AMD Radeon RX 6800
The AMD Radeon RX 6800 is a powerful GPU suitable for anyone looking for a video card to power their gaming rig.More
Hands-on review: Jabra PanaCast & Jabra Speak 750
It offers a very cost-effective and versatile solution to your online meeting needs.More
2021's Most Wanted: Emotet continues reign as top malware threat 
The Emotet trojan continues to reign as top malware in January, despite international law enforcement taking control of its infrastructure.More
OPPO's Find X3 smartphone series shoots for one billion colours
OPPO has launched itself back into the smartphone market with the release of its new ‘premium and futuristic’ Find X3 Series.More
NZTech calls for Govt to fund cybersecurity education as risk ramps up
NZTech says it's time for the Government to put funding into educating Kiwis about how to avoid being a victim of cyber crime, just as it does for road safety.More
Game Review: Aquanox: Deep Descent (PC)
The latest in the veteran series of underwater shooters, does Aquanox: Deep Descent sink or swim?More
Surge in vaccine-related phishing attacks as rollout picks up momentum
Spikes in vaccine-related phishing activity centred around new updates, announcements and ground-breaking approvals from around the world.More
Popular iPhone call recording app left recordings unsecured on the web
A researcher discovered the vulnerability in a free app called Automatic call recorder, offered for free on the App Store for iPhone.More
New Zealand telcos to support Commerce Commission changes
New Zealand's three main mobile operators have agreed to provide more information and tools to support consumer choice.More
Java, machine learning, AI amongst most important programming skills - report
Software architecture, Java and machine learning are amongst the top programming skills ranked by software engineers as important to their role in 2021.More
Lenovo unleashes major expansion of ThinkPad range
Models such as the X13 have received a complete redesign and better hardware.More
Hands-on review: Huawei Sound
When I think about buying a speaker for my space, Huawei does not usually come to mind. More
3 days at home, 2 days in the office? What's the ideal working scenario in the new COVID normal?
The days of physically reporting to an office every day of the workweek are not likely to resume once the COVID-19 pandemic is over. More
Intel unleashes its 11th generation of desktop CPUs
Reaching speeds of up to 5.3 gigahertz with Intel Thermal Velocity Boost, the Intel Core i9-11900K is aimed squarely at gamers and PC enthusiasts.More
Little Ones announces new 'digital employee' to help with baby sleep and nutrition
The company provides a pay-walled community called ‘The Village’, where families can chat to other parents and a trained, fully remote team of sleep specialists to help with crabby little ones, enabling parents to seek personalised advice at any time, anywhere.More
Telco Plan B under fire over failure to comply with levy requirements
Telecommunications company Plan B Group has been officially warned by the Commerce Commission over its failure to meet statutory obligations to provide information needed to calculate the 2019/20 Telecommunications Development Levy.More
More stories