Tyson Beckford partners with Element Case on new AppleWatch band

Tyson Beckford, global icon, supermodel, movie star and tactical enthusiast, has partnered up with industry-leading innovator Element Case to create the ultimate Apple Watch watchband with the Limited Edition Tyson Tactical Special Ops Watchband by Element Case.



The Beckford brand has a history of pioneering in fashion and culture, much like the Element Case brand. Combining their forces, these two renegade forces bring men's technology accessories to a whole new level of iconic design and superior performance.



With the limited-edition Tyson Tactical Special Ops case, your Apple Watch will receive the ultimate defensive protection. In addition to the aggressively rugged, hard-wearing, highly durable all-in-one case, the band preserves normal Apple Watch functionality.

This product features shock deflection armour technology, which suspends and absorbs G-forces for superior impact protection.

The front case bezel design prevents the phone screen from coming in direct contact with surfaces. An integrated pull-over strap provides extra tactical screen protection on demand (two included).

Protective and comfortable, the watchband is durable, lightweight, flexible and soft to the touch.

Impact-absorbing thermoplastic polyurethane and high-strength polycarbonate are used in the construction of the band for reliable performance and comfort.

"I've been a fan of Element Case since their early years," said Tyson Beckford. "I'm thrilled to be an inside contributor now and can't wait to introduce my audience to such a unique brand. It's time to protect the things you love."



"We could not be more honoured and excited to be working with someone of Tyson's caliber. Not only is he an obvious force of nature, but he is also a refreshingly insightful and collaborative partner," said Ethan Nyholm, co-founder of Element Case. "We are very optimistic about what a future together can create for both of us."



The Tyson Tactical Special Ops Watchband by Element Case is available for the Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm only).