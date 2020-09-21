f5-nz logo
Story image

UNESCO completes major progress on establishing foundation of ethics for AI

21 Sep 2020
Catherine Knowles
Share:

UNESCOs Member States have announced there has been ‘major progress’ in the development of a global normative instrument for the ethics of artificial intelligence (AI).

In November 2019, the United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres congratulated the organisation for taking up this challenge, declaring that AI is a critical frontier issue for the whole UN system and the whole world.

In March this year, UNESCO asked 24 experts with multidisciplinary experience in the ethics of artificial intelligence to develop a draft recommendation on the ethics of AI.

UNESCO then launched a wide process of consultations to obtain the many points of view of stakeholders.

This involved experts from 155 countries, members of the public (through a global online survey), United Nations agencies, major stakeholders from the sector such as Google, Facebook and Microsoft, and the world of academe with the University of Stanford and the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The resulting draft recommendation was submitted last week to UNESCOs 193 Member States. Negotiations will take place ahead of its planned final adoption by Member States at the organisation’s General Conference in November 2021.

According to a statement, the draft recommendation submitted to the international community establishes a number of overarching concepts. This includes the following.

Proportionality: AI technologies must not exceed what is necessary to achieve legitimate aims or objectives, and should be appropriate to the context.

Human oversight and determination: humans are ethically and legally responsible for all stages in the life-cycle of AI systems.

Stewardship of the environment and peace: throughout their lifecycle, AI systems must contribute to the peaceful interconnectedness of all living creatures with each other and respect the natural environment, notably with regard to the extraction of raw materials.

Gender-inclusion: AI technologies must not reproduce the gender inequalities found in the real world, notably with regard to salaries, representation, access, and stereotyping. Political actions, including measures of positive discrimination, are required to avoid these major pitfalls.

UNESCO states the organisation will assist governments and civil society players (corporations, members of the public, etc) in developing concrete awareness-raising campaigns and ethical impact assessment tools for AI in all fields.

In addition to establishing international consensus on the subject, UNESCOs experts urge Member States and AI players further to raise public awareness and stress that is important for everyone to be made aware of their digital rights.

UNESCO director-general Audrey Azoulay says, “We must make sure artificial intelligence is developed for us and not against us.

"We need a robust base of ethical principles to ensure artificial intelligence serves the common good. We have made this process be as inclusive as possible since the stakes involved as universal, she explained.”

In recent years and since the outbreak of COVID-19, there have been ever more applications drawing on AI, notably with the aim of accelerating research into vaccines and improving tracing of the virus, UNESCO states.

AI has contributed to the development of telemedicine and distance learning. It has also been used to operate drones for the delivery of medical supplies and the need for a global regulatory instrument has grown on a par with the spread of AI applications.

According to UNESCO, the potential of artificial intelligence, as described in both scientific publications and works of fiction, results in fear that machines will take decisions out of human hands, that it will erode individuals right to and that it will expose people to manipulation to the detriment of their rights.

The quantity of data collected and processed daily raises concerns over confidentiality, privacy, and the reproduction of discriminatory practices and stereotypes. Hence the motivation to create a strong foundation of ethics.

Related stories:
Govt funds research into solar tsunamis, decolonising algorithms and more
D-Link unveils new AI-powered cameras
AI could be used to detect pandemic patterns - NZ Health IT
Australian millennials open-minded about AI-based recruitment
Tech company uses AI to feel the mood of the music
COVID-19 will accelerate widespread adoption of robots - report
Dig deeper:
Story image
Video conferencing, network usage surge in lockdown 2.0 - Vodafone
Phone and internet network usage continued sustained increases during Auckland's second lockdown, according to Vodafone NZ. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Sennheiser HD 450 BT headphones
The 450 BT is a stylish headset that sounds great and has a form of noise cancellation for an affordable price. It doesn’t get better than that.More
Story image
Sony launches new range of 4K home cinema projectors
“Offering a big screen, immersive viewing experience that delivers the creator’s true intent is a core goal when developing our new projectors, and these new models are no exception.”More
Story image
The villain lurking in your PC - a cautionary tale
There’s likely something in your desktop PC just waiting to ruin your day.More
Story image
PlayStation 5 New Zealand release date and price announced
In New Zealand, the PlayStation 5 console will be released on November 12th, 2020. More
Story image
Hands-on review: D-Link EXO Smart AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 Router DIR-X1560
D-Link continues its foray into the Wi-Fi 6 router space with the EXO Smart AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 router.More
Story image
Video conferencing, network usage surge in lockdown 2.0 - Vodafone
Phone and internet network usage continued sustained increases during Auckland's second lockdown, according to Vodafone NZ. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Sennheiser HD 450 BT headphones
The 450 BT is a stylish headset that sounds great and has a form of noise cancellation for an affordable price. It doesn’t get better than that.More
Story image
Sony launches new range of 4K home cinema projectors
“Offering a big screen, immersive viewing experience that delivers the creator’s true intent is a core goal when developing our new projectors, and these new models are no exception.”More
Story image
The villain lurking in your PC - a cautionary tale
There’s likely something in your desktop PC just waiting to ruin your day.More
Story image
PlayStation 5 New Zealand release date and price announced
In New Zealand, the PlayStation 5 console will be released on November 12th, 2020. More
Story image
Hands-on review: D-Link EXO Smart AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 Router DIR-X1560
D-Link continues its foray into the Wi-Fi 6 router space with the EXO Smart AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 router.More
Story image
Game review: Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition (Xbox One)
Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition is a long and huge game that will satisfy most people that love RPGs.More
Story image
COVID features to drive smartwatch sales
"New age customers are becoming health conscious and preferring devices with advanced features."More
Story image
Game review: Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
Even when I played/reviewed Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning on a PS4 Pro on a 4K television, I failed to see many differences in the graphics. More
Story image
PNY launches XLR8 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs
Overnight NVIDIA revealed its new line up of second-generation RTX graphics cards. More
Story image
LG embarks on mission to bring unique smartphone designs to life
The Explorer Project is both an initiative and a category of phone, and will include devices that deliver unexplored usability experiences, according to a statement from the company. More
Story image
Shlayer malware proves Apple devices aren't as secure as you think
"Apple never talks about malware publicly, and loves to give the impression that its systems are secure. Unfortunately, the opposite has been proven to be the case with great regularity."More
Story image
National Party announces $1.29 billion tech policy ahead of election
The policy, announced today, pledges to create 100,000 jobs in the industry by 2030 if the party is elected next month.More
Story image
IDC: Pandemic drives Kiwi PC market up 40%
The NZ PC market for 2Q20 saw shipments of commercial and consumer PC devices grow by 61.5% YoY and 13% YoY respectively.More
Story image
Google starts Android 11 rollout - a taste of what's new
Android 11 is now live – but if you don’t have one of the ‘selected’ OnePlus, OPPO, Pixel, realme, or Xiaomi phones, you might be in for a bit of a wait.More
Story image
Lenovo reveals holiday laptop lineup
A new slim laptop and convertible in the Yoga family, and a new Legion gaming laptop are planned for end-of-year release.More
Story image
Sony's new Bravia TVs 'Ready for PlayStation 5'
Sony says both TVs will provide “extremely smooth gaming experiences with the PS5 console”.More
Story image
Work it: Apple's new Watch series puts huge focus on health & fitness
It’s time… for new additions to the Apple Watch series, with the announcement of the Apple Watch Series 6 and the Apple Watch SE, and the new Fitness+ app.More
Story image
Game review: Project CARS 3 (PC/VR)
Slightly Mad Games, fresh from their sale to Codemasters, bring us the third entry in the Project CARS motor racing franchise.More
Story image
Govt funds research into solar tsunamis, decolonising algorithms and more
With $187 million in grants going to research across Aotearoa New Zealand, we look at a few of the tech-related projects that have been given funding.More
Story image
Trend Micro tackles identity theft with new security suite
"The consequences of this malicious activity can have a significant impact on the lives of the victims for years to come."More
Story image
Hands-on review: Gigabyte Aorus G27QC and G27FC 27” gaming monitors
Chances are that the cool flat-screen that you purchased to replace the CRT screen that you pilfered from work back in 2005 is way past its prime.More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Nokia 2.3 smartphone
Your kids are going to love it (and you will too), writes Owen McCarthy.More
Story image
LG unveils NVIDIA RTX 30 compatible 8K OLED TVs
The world-first 77in and 88in TVs are able to display 8K content at up to 60 frames per second and handle 48Gbps speeds.More
Story image
Samsung reveals the Galaxy Z Fold2
The successor to the original Galaxy Fold released last year, the Galaxy Z Fold2 features larger screens for both the cover screen and the main screen, better camera quality and battery life, and a new design with other new hardware features.More
Story image
Game review: Marvel’s Avengers (PC)
The developers have taken on a huge task in bringing this game to use, and I think it still needs tweaking. At the moment it’s a decent enough game, but one that I hope gets better with time.More
Story image
COVID-19: Is technology New Zealand's silver bullet?
"The New Zealand technology sector continues to thrive and support the New Zealand economy during the global pandemic."More
Hands-on review: The Amazon Echo Auto
Coming in at well under $100, the Echo Auto may well be that auto accessory that keeps you company on those long road trips.More
Spark and Vodafone get behind InternetNZ's digital inclusion action plan
More than 50 organisations have now signed the plan, which was shared with Government and the public in May this year.More
Got crypto? Pay tax – A quick look at IR's new crypto-asset guidance
Inland Revenue's new guidance aims to provide more certainty for New Zealand taxpayers who hold crypto-assets, and to help people ‘get things right from the start’.More
Apple unveils two new iPads, including new iPad Air
The products were revealed this morning at the company’s annual September event, along with several other new offerings like the Apple Watch Series 6 and the Apple One subscription service.More
Hands-on review: The 2020 iMac is as 'pro' as desktops can get
This year’s iMac is a beast. It ticks all boxes from design to display, internals, camera, mic and speakers. It even has the Apple T2 Security Chip for additional security.More
Hands-on review: D-Link Covr-2202 Seamless Mesh Wi-Fi System
D-Link’s Covr-2202 Wi-Fi system is here to extend your network coverage and protect your internet security with McAfee.More
Acer announces 5G convertible with 24hr battery
The company states that the convertible notebook is designed for professionals who frequently travel.More
Game review: Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 is finally a return to form thanks to its new developer Vicarious Visions. More
CODE partners with FutureGames and Otago Polytechnic to bring game development to Kiwi students
The partnership is the latest milestone for CODE, a Dunedin-based national hub that is working towards the development of a $1 billion video game industry over the next ten years. More
Game review: EA Sports UFC 4 (Xbox One)
EA Sports’ biennial UFC entry, UFC 4, starts this new season of EA Sports games.More
Xbox Series X & Series S: NZ price and release date revealed
Both consoles will have a worldwide release date of November 10th, 2020. Due to the New Zealand timezone, we will be the first country in the world to usher in a new generation of gaming.More
Nvidia’s Ampere-based RTX 3000-series GPUs are nearly here
Nvidia fans will need to enter a raffle to get their hands on one of NVIDIA's Founders Edition the RTX 3080, RTX 3090 and RTX 3070. More
NTT and Red Bull Basement encourage entrepreneurial students to 'innovate for good'
This year's program encourages the next generation of diverse thinking and innovation and is centred around finding solutions to the world's problems using technology to create positive change.More
Microsoft's $100 million+ data centre approved for Auckland
Microsoft has been granted consent from the New Zealand Overseas Investment Office to advance its plans to open a datacenter region in Aotearoa New Zealand.More
HP's new OMEN desktop PC to feature NVIDIA 30XX GPUs
What do headsets, mice, keyboards, monitors, and a desktop PC, oh my. These are all part of HP’s new line of OMEN gaming equipment range.More
Monique’s Story: From high school drop-out to Xero Software Developer
“Don’t let anyone hold you back. I didn’t even know that software development was a career option until I met someone in the industry, so asking around helps.”More
NortonLifeLock introduces dark web monitoring to its security suite
Dark Web Monitoring Powered by LifeLock will be capable of monitoring the dark web, searching for over 120 personal identifiable information including email, physical address, phone number, driver licence number, credit card or bank account numbers and gamer tags.More
COVID-19 features to further drive smartwatch uptake in APAC
New age customers are becoming health conscious and preferring devices with advanced features.More
More stories