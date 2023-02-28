Unichem, Life Pharmacy launch app to connect with pharmacists

Unichem and Life Pharmacy have launched a new app for customers to order and manage their medication, as well as engage with their local pharmacist online.

The Unichem and Life Pharmacy App connects people to their local pharmacist, providing real time access to their personal medication records. The app includes features such as reminders on when to take your medicines, pre-ordering of medication, purchasing common natural health products and booking a service with your pharmacy.

According to Alison Van Wyk, Unichem and Life Pharmacy Group Chief Operating Officer, the new app helps New Zealanders feel confident in managing their own medicines, while a carer mode allows for the support of those who may need some help from family or friends.

"For many years Unichem and Life Pharmacies have used text alert systems to remind people when their next prescription is available to collect," says Van Wyk.

"While many of our customers appreciate this service, we were restricted in the information we can share instantaneously including prescription information, date it was issued as well as how many repeats are left.

"Our new app is like having a pharmacy in your pocket. It enables our customers to access all their medicine information and order over the counter medicines in one place at the same time," she says.

"The great thing is that family and whanau members can access the carer mode and manage their loved ones medicines on their behalf. It gives our customers the independence to look after their healthcare in whatever way works best for them, or to get further support if needed."

Life Pharmacy Barrington was an early adopter of the app in October 2022. According to its co-owner and pharmacist Kerryn Stokes, the app has benefited how her customers take control of their health.

"When we first heard of the app, we were excited about how it would benefit our customers," says Stokes.

"We have seen people of all ages and backgrounds benefit from the app and use it regularly to manage their medication from parents who manage their children's medication, people over 65+ who chat directly with their pharmacist through the app, and people with limited mobility who enjoy the ease that comes with managing their prescriptions.

"The app is more than just a repeat reminder service. It gives our customers greater autonomy and control over their medication information while having trusted care and advice at their fingertips," she says.

The Unichem and Life Pharmacy app is now available to download via the Apple and Google Play app store. You can also visit your local Unichem and Life Pharmacy for help getting set up on the app.

