FutureFive New Zealand logo
Consumer technology news from the future
Hot topics
Augmented Reality
Drones
Gaming
Review
Smartphone
Story image
Auckland Council
Wi-fi
Spark
Cybersecurity
Safety
Public Internet
PIJF

Unknown connections: How safe is public WiFi in Aotearoa?

By Mitchell Hageman
Today

Kiwis often rely on the internet when they are out and about. Whether it's to check a bus timetable or bank balance, grab an Uber, check an email or even stream a movie, using a public WiFi hotspot may often seem like an easy and painless way to not chew up your personal 4G.

But with a seemingly simple process comes plenty of questions. If it's not your own household WiFi, then who has control of your data and is your connection actually safe?

In 2017, security company Norton in partnership with Symantec released a groundbreaking study on public WiFi safety in Aotearoa and around the globe. The results revealed that Kiwis were surprisingly oblivious to the risks involved. 

Two-thirds of the 1001 people surveyed thought their personal information was generally safe when they use public WiFi, but 71% actually acted unsafely when their behaviours were examined. 84% admitted to taking risks while on public WiFi. 

Risky behaviour was described as all actions that require users to send or receive information. This includes logging into personal email accounts, logging into social media accounts and checking bank or financial information.

Kiwis also struggled to define the difference between secure and unsecure WiFi, with 38% of respondents being unsure of what constitutes unsecure and secure WiFi. 66% of New Zealanders said they felt safe using public WiFi in general.

"There is a deep divide between what people think is safe when it comes to using public WiFi versus the reality," said Symantec executive vice president, consumer business unit Fran Rosch when commenting on the results.

"What someone thinks is private on their personal device can easily be accessed by cybercriminals through unsecure WiFi Networks or even apps with privacy vulnerabilities."

Norton business unit director Mark Gorrie agreed, saying that there's a significant divide between what Kiwis think is safe on public WiFi and what the reality actually is.

"Often what someone thinks is private on their personal device can easily be accessed by cybercriminals through unsecure WiFi Networks or even apps with privacy vulnerabilities," he remarked.

As the years have passed since the survey, COVID-19 has also played a pivotal role in determining public internet usage in Aotearoa. The need to be able to work from anywhere at any time due to the global health situation has only heightened reliance on public WiFi, and with this comes even more chances for security risks if people continue to practice unsafe behaviours.

While human factors undeniably play the most pivotal role in safe public WiFi usage, it also comes down to the network and network providers themselves.

Techday spoke to two key NZ organisations (One public and one private) who provide public WiFi services and asked them questions about public WiFi safety and security. These were the Auckland Council and telco provider Spark NZ.

"Auckland Council provides free public WiFi services at its libraries, service centres, Auckland Botanic Gardens, community centres, community halls and venues for hire – more than 200 sites in total," says Auckland Council Director ICT, Mark Denvir.

With an extensive network like this, data security and privacy are seen to be paramount, and the Council ensures they do not collect or retain sensitive data.

"This service is provided by a third-party supplier, which takes care of all basic security requirements. The Council, and our supplier, does not collect user data or registration information, users are only required to accept terms and conditions," says Denvir.

While security measures are an essential factor, Denvir says that there are also complex sociological and societal elements at play, and personal responsibility should play a key role in public WiFi safety as well.

"The provision of public WiFi is a balance between providing internet services for those who are unable to otherwise access them and applying necessary safety mechanisms, without these becoming barriers to access," he says.

"Public WiFi usage inherently requires personal responsibility, so we encourage users of any public WiFi services to make sure they follow best practice guidelines. Further advice can be sought from the government's Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT)."

Spark NZ is another provider of free public WiFi, with sites around New Zealand located on some of the company's public payphones.

The company says that free WiFi is more readily available in a range of places, from public libraries to malls and restaurants. They also say that because consumers also have access to large or unlimited data packs at increasingly cheaper rates, the use of their WiFi hot spots is on a downwards trajectory.

When commenting on the nature of the WiFi security, a company spokesperson said that they have clear security measures and processes in place.

"Spark's WiFi network is designed in a way that keeps end user traffic and core network functions separate. Access to the equipment is controlled by industry standard methods (TACACS+, LDAP)," they said.

"Both hardware and software firewalls are deployed in the network, and we don't permit inbound traffic to end users' devices. This prevents third parties from conducting network scans to find vulnerable devices."

The company also says that when it comes to data security, they do not require any user access details.

"Unlike some other public WiFi services, we do not require users to enter their email address or other personal information in order to access Spark public WiFi."

They also have a team that monitors network security to prevent further cybersecurity issues.

"Spark's public WiFi network is monitored by Spark's First Response Operations and Network Operations Centre," says the spokesperson.

"These teams provide 24/7 monitoring and assurance of the network. In addition, a virtual team conducts day to day maintenance and upgrades."

Spark agrees that online responsibility plays a key role in preventing cybersecurity issues when using public WiFi and suggests a number of tips to help users bolster safety:

  • Connect to websites securely (your connection to a website is secure if the URL starts with https://, usually indicated by a padlock symbol beside the browser URL).  
  • Take care when downloading or installing applications from outside of official app stores.
  • Only visit websites you know and trust, and take care to spell URLs correctly when navigating manually to a website.
  • Install and enable local firewall and antivirus software for your device (and ensure that virus and malware definitions are up-to-date).

They also recommend devices have all operating systems and security updates installed.

Both organisations reinforced the fact that personal responsibility is vital to WiFi usage security. While the research shows Kiwis are worried, they should have comfort in knowing that there are tools and systems in place to keep us safe, and if they exercise their own personal responsibility when using public WiFi, they can check that bus timetable or watch that TikTok with comfort.

Public Interest Journalism Fund logo
Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air.
Related stories
The link between cybersecurity, extremist threat and misinformation online in Aotearoa
Cybercrime in Aotearoa: How does New Zealand law define it?
How TruSens air purifiers can create healthier workspaces
N4L, Spark, Chorus partner for Hyperfibre school upgrade
Why is NZ lagging behind the world in cybersecurity?
Microsoft NZ and TupuToa to boost diversity in cybersecurity sector
Top stories
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: 16GB PNY XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X 3600MHz DDR4
PNY sent over its 16GB XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X 3600MHz CL16 DDR4 module kit for testing. The kit contains two 8GB dual-channel modules with RGB lighting.
Story image
Cybersecurity
Unknown connections: How safe is public WiFi in Aotearoa?
If it's not your own household WiFi, then who has control of your data and is your connection actually safe?
Story image
Christchurch
Enable launches free Wi-Fi in Christchurch city centre
Fibre broadband provider, Enable, and the Christchurch City Council have launched their new Christchurch Free Wi-Fi service in the central city. 
Story image
Cybersecurity
The link between cybersecurity, extremist threat and misinformation online in Aotearoa
Long story short, it's often the case that misinformation, threat and extremism link closely to cybersecurity issues and cyber harm.
Story image
Broadband
Mercury launches broadband and fibre packages for NZ customers
Mercury has officially launched Mercury Broadband, giving its electricity and gas customers the ability to add fibre to their existing Mercury account.
Story image
Wireless
Hands-on review: JBL Quantum 610 Wireless
The new Quantum 610 gaming headset is the latest addition to JBL’s Quantum range and the successor to its popular Quantum 600 model.
Story image
Digital Transformation
Publicis Sapient and The Man Cave drive digital transformation for mental health
Publicis Sapient and The Man Cave are joining forces to help support the mental health and wellbeing of young men around the world.
Story image
Commerce Commission
ComCom puts electronics sector on notice over resale price maintenance
The Commerce Commission has concluded an investigation into allegations that television manufacturers were engaging in illegal resale price maintenance.
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Starter Kit A60
Philips’ range of Hue smart lighting promises to make any home a smart home. Techday’s Darren Price checks out the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Starter Kit A60.
Story image
Wireless
ComCom finds NZ broadband compares well with Australia
A new report published by the Commerce Commission has found New Zealand's Ultra-Fast Broadband (UFB) compares well to Australia's National Broadband Network.
Story image
InternetNZ
Govt must step up to police social media - InternetNZ boss
A technology industry leader is urging the government not to shy away from policing social media platforms in New Zealand.
Story image
N4L
N4L, Spark, Chorus partner for Hyperfibre school upgrade
Networks for Learning (N4L) has partnered with Spark and Chorus to upgrade Wellington College to Hyperfibre, fostering stronger outcomes for students and teachers.
Story image
Gaming
Intel Arc A380 graphics units launched in China, global release imminent
New Intel Arc A380 graphics units are set to bring next-generation technologies to gamers and content creators in the coming months. 
Story image
Artificial Intelligence
Adobe launches AI-powered updates to Photoshop and Lightroom
Adobe says the updates use Adobe Sensei AI and machine learning to simplify complex workflows and streamline cross-device collaboration.
Story image
Cybersecurity
Why is NZ lagging behind the world in cybersecurity?
A recent report by TUANZ has revealed that we are ranked 56th in the world when it comes to cybersecurity - a look into why we're so behind and what needs to be done.
Story image
Cloud
Sony expands X-Series portable speaker range with three new models
The company says the SRS-XG300, SRS-XE300 and SRS-XE200 all contain high-quality and powerful sound pressure due to X-Balanced Speaker Units.
Story image
Cloud
Apple brings redesigned MacBook Air and updated MacBook Pro to market
Apple has introduced a redesigned MacBook Air and an updated 13-inch MacBook Pro, both powered by the new M2 chip.
Story image
Gaming
AMD introduces FSR 2.0 giving gaming GPUs a boost
Not only have AMD proudly announced their new line-up of Radeon RX 6000-series graphics cards, but the company has also unveiled the first games to support its FSR 2.0 technology.
Story image
Remote Working
Hands-on review: EcoFlow River Pro Portable Power station
We get hands-on with an extremely versatile device that every remote worker or outdoor enthusiast should consider.
Story image
Privacy Commissioner
Aotearoa gets a new Privacy Commissioner: Michael Webster replaces John Edwards
Michael Webster, who is currently the Secretary of the Cabinet, will step into the Privacy Commissioner role on 5 July 2022.
Story image
Cloud
Microsoft and Manaaki Whenua to map NZ's forest cover change
Microsoft and Manaaki Whenua Landcare Research, are teaming up to develop improved detection of land use and forest cover change in New Zealand.
Story image
Apple
Apple’s watchOS 9 and its new features, including a medications app
The new watch0S 9 gives users more watch faces, an updated workout and sleep app and a brand new medications app.
Story image
Cloud
Apple reveals new iOS 16 features set to enhance sharing and communication
Apple has unveiled an all-new Lock Screen experience and new ways to share and communicate in iOS 16.
Story image
Cloud
Hisense launches in New Zealand with new product range
Consumer electronics and home entertainment brand Hisense has launched in New Zealand, bringing its range of TVs, refrigeration, and laundry products to Kiwi customers.
Story image
Cloud
Apple announces new developer tools and APIs for better app experiences
The new announcement encompasses new tools, technologies and APIs that the company says are designed to help developers create better and more involved experiences for their users.
Story image
Cloud
Apple improves Mac operating system with latest offering
Apple has unveiled the latest version of its desktop operating system, macOS Ventura, providing users with tools for greater productivity.
Story image
Cloud
TUANZ to address rural connectivity at 2022 symposium
TUANZ is hosting the Rural Connectivity Symposium for the first time in person since 2019, providing a forum to discuss the state of rural connectivity.
Story image
Wireless
WolfVision releases new Cynap Pure Mini screen sharing solution
WolfVision has launched the WolfVision Cynap Pure Mini, a new wireless screen sharing solution that looks to enable easier and more effective presentations.
Story image
Digital Transformation
SAP partners with New Zealand Rugby for digital transformation
The multi-year partnership will see SAP advance NZR with its organisational operations, team performance, fan experience and sustainability goals.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: The Quarry (PC)
Supermassive Games channel 1980s teen horror movies with their latest suspense-filled cinematic adventure, The Quarry.
Story image
Cloud
Adobe Substance 3D updates, looks to the metaverse
A look at all of Adobe's major updates for Substance 3D and how its services are enabling businesses to get metaverse ready.
Story image
Entelar
How TruSens air purifiers can create healthier workspaces
The pandemic has heightened our awareness of our own and others’ health, and made us all much more conscious of the environments we work in.
Story image
Cloud
Chorus and Nokia launches first trial of 25G PON broadband
Chorus and Nokia have announced the successful demonstration of 25 gigabit per second fibre (Gbps) broadband technology at the Chorus Fibre Lab in Auckland. 
Story image
Electricity
Canstar finds Flick Electric NZ’s favourite provider
Canstar’s annual research to find New Zealand’s favourite electricity provider reveals Flick Electric has come out on top.
Story image
Robotic Process Automation / RPA
Automated Guided Vehicles at seaports to grow 26% by 2027
ABI Research says the global use of Automated Guided Vehicles in seaports will exceed 150,000 deployments by 2027. Port authorities are also looking into 5G private networks.
Story image
Terramaster
TerraMaster launches its T6-423 Professional NAS with TOS 5 OS
Shenzhen-based data storage manufacturer, TerraMaster, has launched the T6-423 6-bay tower NAS.
Story image
Skills shortage
Tech salaries increase as skills shortage inflates expectations
More technology professionals will receive a pay rise this coming financial year than last, with skills shortages creating a once-in-a-career market.
Story image
Dark web
Cybercrime in Aotearoa: How does New Zealand law define it?
‘Cybercrime’ is a term we hear all the time, but what exactly is it, and how does New Zealand define it in legal terms?
Story image
Film review
Film review: Jurassic World Dominion
This movie is what happens when you cross a lot of hungry dinos with humanity trying desperately to redeem itself for a mistake, and boy does it try.
Story image
Cloud
Microsoft launches the Surface Laptop Go 2 with new features
Microsoft has introduced the new Surface Laptop Go 2, adding to the company’s growing portfolio of Surface Laptop devices.
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Morphée
Life in the twenty-first century has become a 24-hour affair. Morphée promises to help restore some balance to your life.
Story image
Cloud
Google announces new version of Chromecast with remote features
Google has announced its newest version of Chromecast, featuring a variety of new features and a new look.
Story image
Design
Hands-on review: Samsung S22 Ultra
I have been impressed by the functions Samsung packed into this phone. I did actually make one phone call on this phone, in between trying out as many of its other uses that I could pack in.
Story image
Cloud
Linktree Marketplace creates new commerce options for creators
Linktree has launched Linktree Marketplace, a new forum for users to discover all of Linktree's partners, Link Apps, and integrations in one place.