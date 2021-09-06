Story image
Kiwibank
IT support
Banking industry

Unplanned outages cause Kiwibank to go offline for second time in three days

Yesterday

Kiwibank’s website and app were knocked offline this morning, although it is not clear what caused the issue.

The issue seems to have started at around 4:00 am this morning according to statistics from Down Detector. 

Kiwibank tweeted about the issue at 8:18 am this morning saying, “Mōrena koutou. We’ve having intermittent issues with some services this morning including our phones. We’re working to this sorted. We'll update here when this is fixed. Thanks for your patience this morning.”

The issue comes after planned maintenance on Kiwibank’s IT systems in the early hours of Sunday morning between 1:00 am-8:00 am. The maintenance affected customers’ internet banking, phone and text banking, and mobile app services. EFTPOS, Visa Debit and credit cards should not have been affected.

Kiwibank also experienced issues with its website, internet banking and app on Friday.

Techday contacted Kiwibank for comment. A spokesperson from the company says, “We’re having intermittent issues with some services this morning. We’re working to get this sorted. We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused. We will continue posting updates for customers via our social media channels.”

As of 10:33 am, Kiwibank's website seems to be back online.

Update: 1:46 pm: The website is offline again. The company is working urgently to fix the issue, according to the company's Twitter page.

Update: 8:30 am, 7 September: Kiwibank's services appear to be operational. A statement on the company's website says, "Our services including internet banking and mobile app are available from this morning. We want to thank you for your patience yesterday as our teams worked to urgently resolve these issues. We apologise for any inconvenience."

 

