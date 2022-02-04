Upstream and Socital to trial global retail marketing solution

Trials will soon be underway for a new mobile retail marketing solution, created as part of a partnership between Upstream and Socital.

Upstream hopes to bolster its marketing capabilities in the e-commerce space, and they say Socitals specialised data analytics solutions will help them grow within the market.

Automation and social media are the key focuses, with the implementation of a converged marketing automation SaaS offering. This new technology is set to make it easier for consumers and businesses to roll out their targeted marketing solutions in the e-commerce space.

It will also help convert more traffic over the mobile, which is increasingly becoming the top channel for e-commerce sales.

With Socital already embedded in the e-commerce ecosystem, there are currently implementations of their other tech available on numerous popular platforms, including Shopify and Wix.

Cart abandonment and exit intent solutions are just some of the analytical powers that will be utilised in the partnership.

Under the terms of the agreement, Upstream secures the technology and expertise of Socital in the e-commerce domain. An extended team has already started working on integrating Socital technologies, including the SaaS related platform.

"We see e-commerce as the next major industry sector to be transformed by mobile marketing and marketing automation," says Upstream CEO Dimitris Maniatis.

"The addition of Socitals technology and expertise in this space will therefore enable us to speed up our go-to-market with a comprehensive solution for online retailers seeking to dynamically engage with customers across multiple channels and platforms."

Societal CEO Theofilos Vasileiadis agrees the partnership will enhance solutions and create better opportunities in the e-commerce space globally.

"Success in online retailing is increasingly being driven by the ability to tailor customer experiences which means retailers being able to seamlessly collect first party data and dynamically adapt to online behaviours," he says.

"Today's partnership between Upstream and Socital is designed to capitalise on these trends and unlock new opportunities with leading brands around the world."

Socital will continue to operate as an independent company under a non-compete clause with Upstream.

The pilot version of the combined Upstream-Socital platform will be trialed next month with three major retailers in Greece. Sephora, Pandora and attrattivo have all been chosen as subjects and will test the technology first before it is rolled out globally.

Upstream currently delivers multi-channel campaigns for mobile operators and large global brands across industries, including Amstel, Gameloft, Nokia, and Vodacom.