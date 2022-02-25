Video: 10 Minute IT Jams - An update from Comvita on new Microsoft collaboration
Techday's 10 Minute IT Jams provide sharp, to-the-point insights into emerging and established technology companies that operate in the Asia-Pacific region.
Today we are joined by David Bathgate who is the global head of marketing at Comvita. Comvita has recently announced and put in place a variety of interactive sensory experiences for consumers, collaborating with Microsoft to implement its Hololens technology.
David joins us today to discuss:
- How the collaboration came about and the new innovations it created
- How Comvita's New Zealand origins informed the new project, and how it is translated into the technology
- Recent feedback from the company's Dubai Expo exhibit
- The future of Comvita's interactive experiences and where to next
Watch the video below.
