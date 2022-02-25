Video: 10 Minute IT Jams - An update from Comvita on new Microsoft collaboration

Techday's 10 Minute IT Jams provide sharp, to-the-point insights into emerging and established technology companies that operate in the Asia-Pacific region.

Today we are joined by David Bathgate who is the global head of marketing at Comvita. Comvita has recently announced and put in place a variety of interactive sensory experiences for consumers, collaborating with Microsoft to implement its Hololens technology.

David joins us today to discuss:

How the collaboration came about and the new innovations it created

How Comvita's New Zealand origins informed the new project, and how it is translated into the technology

Recent feedback from the company's Dubai Expo exhibit

The future of Comvita's interactive experiences and where to next

Watch the video below.