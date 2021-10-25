Story image
Health
Education
Mental Health
Virtual Reality / VR

Virtual reality could help treat anxiety - research

By Shannon Williams, Mon 25 Oct 2021

The use of virtual reality in treating mental health conditions is an innovative field that holds a lot of potential, according to new research.

Virtual reality has been found to be an effective treatment method for anxiety, according to a new study, led by computer science senior lecturer Dr Nilufar Baghaei and co-authored by PhD student Vibhav Chitale. 

The study was done in collaboration with Otago University Mental Health Clinical Research Unit, Auckland Institute of Studies, Otago Polytechnic Auckland campus, and Xian Jiaotong-Liverpool University. 

It examined the ways VR exposure and interventions have been used in the treatment of mental health conditions, the technologies used, and how effective they have been as a treatment method. 

The study has recently been published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research (JMIR) Mental Health and has already received media coverage, including an article in Psychology Today. The research team did a scoping review of articles published between 2017 and 2021 that looked at the use of VR as a treatment method for anxiety. Most studies demonstrated the use of VR to be effective for supporting the treatment of anxiety in a range of settings and recommended its potential as a tool for use in a clinical environment.

The authors say the use of VR in mental health is an innovative field that holds a lot of potential and that it will be interesting to see where the field is heading. This is particularly the case as standalone VR headsets are becoming more affordable, and some sets allow researchers to collect and interpret participants physiological data.

Dr Baghaei is also leading a research project funded by the Massey Strategic Research Excellence Fund on intelligent individualised VR for supporting the treatment of depression. The idea for the project stems from the recognition that there is little research on using VR to support the treatment of depression, and very little work in offering patients an individualised VR experience.

In addition to a number of external collaborators, several Computer Science students have been involved with various stages of the projects design and implementation, including masters student Ilona Halim and undergraduate student Sam Fleming.

The initial idea and findings of the project have been published at ACM Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems (CHI 2020) and the 13th ACM Special Interest Group on Computer-Human Interaction symposium on Engineering Interactive Computing Systems (EICS 2021).

The project uses the experience of an interdisciplinary team of researchers working at the interface of mental health, VR and Artificial Intelligence to enhance the quality of psychological treatments and improve mental health outcomes for New Zealanders. 

Dr Baghaei says she believes the project could lay the foundation for using VR in the mental health field in New Zealand. 

She says, "We believe our contribution can pave the way for large-scale efficacy testing, clinical use and cost-effective delivery of intelligent individualised VR technology for mental health therapy across Aotearoa New Zealand in the future."

Related stories
Hands-on review: GoCube Edge>>
NZ cyber security education company closes $2.3m seed round>>
Hands-on review: HTC Vive Focus 3 VR Headset>>
Kiwi student wellbeing company closes $1.8m funding round>>
Fitbit extends health partnership>>
Huge uptake in digital mental health services during lockdown - NZHIT>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Hacking
Hacking humans: Social engineering exploits business vulnerabilities
Fraudsters are constantly finding new ways to exploit vulnerabilities and attack corporate payment systems. >>
Story image
Malware
Trickbot remains top malware impacting NZ - report
CPR observed a concerning increase of various malware impacting New Zealanders, with 16 additional malware families tied at tenth place for the month.>>
Story image
Mergers and Acquisitions
2degrees public listing paused while merger discussions with Orcon continue
Activity on an initial public offering of the shares of Two Degrees has been put on pause while discussions of a potential merger continue. >>
Story image
Dark web
Stolen data spreading even faster on the dark web - report
Increased volume of data breaches and more avenues for cybercriminals to monetise data has led to increased activity surrounding stolen data on the dark web.>>
Story image
COVID-19
IT expert says My Covid Record app at risk of security breaches
An IT security expert said the web app was using software that was known to have security flaws and people's information could be at risk.>>
Story image
Apple
M1 Pro and M1 Max: Apple's most powerful chips ever
Scaling up M1's architecture, M1 Pro offers a performance with industry-leading power efficiency, while M1 Max takes these capabilities to new heights. >>
Story image
Printers
Epson launches next-generation EcoTank home printers
Epson’s EcoTank refillable printers do away with the need for hundreds of empty cartridges, most of which end up in a landfill. >>
Story image
Education
Hands-on review: GoCube Edge
GoCube’s S.T.E.M. smart cube and app helped me solve a decades-old puzzle.>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Cyber Smart Week takes cybersecurity back to basics
Cyber Smart Week is a timely reminder that even small changes can make a big difference.>>
Story image
E-waste
International E-Waste Day: Recycle your gadgets, save the earth
In one million phones there could be 24 kilograms of gold, 16,000 kilograms of copper, 350 kilograms of silver, and 14 kilograms of palladium. When devices aren’t recycled, all of this material goes to waste.>>
Story image
Adobe
Adobe releases new Acrobat extension for Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge
Adobe Acrobat for Chrome and Acrobat for Edge offer a whole new way for users to go beyond the native PDF viewing experience.>>
Story image
Corsair
Hands-on review: Corsair M65 RGB Ultra and Sabre RGB Pro gaming mouse
Corsair is no stranger to PC gaming. With the Sabre RGB Pro and M65 RGB Ultra mouse, Corsair would like to give gamers that extra edge.>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Fitbit Luxe, my favourite fitbit tracker to date
I have had the Fitbit Luxe on my hand for a little over a month now, and I do not think I can go back.>>
Story image
Review
Game review: Back 4 Blood (Xbox Series X)
Overall, Back 4 Blood can be a fun game if you are able to find some players online that you like to play with.>>
Story image
Dyson
Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool Formaldehyde
A few years ago, Dyson products began to change my life for the better. Constantly reaching for Kleenex and inhalers are now memories. >>
Story image
Review
Game review: Hot Wheels Unleashed (Xbox Series X)>>
Story image
Apple
Apple ditches Touch Bar for physical keys on new MacBook Pro>>
Story image
Google Cloud
Google aims to train 40 million people with Google Cloud Skills Boost>>
Story image
Education
NZ cyber security education company closes $2.3m seed round>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Tado Smart AC Control V3+>>
Story image
Review
Game review: FIFA 22>>
Story image
Review
Game review: Far Cry 6 (Xbox Series X)>>
Story image
Apple
Apple turns the volume up a notch on AirPods, HomePod mini & Apple Music>>
Story image
Partnerships
Fujitsu and Trend Micro collaborate on connected car security solution>>
Story image
Windows
MysterySnail: Kaspersky finds zero-day exploit for Windows OS>>
Story image
Dell
Dell reveals the latest in its Rugged series laptops>>
Story image
Partnerships
BlackBerry, Google and Qualcomm join forces to drive advancements in digital vehicle cockpits>>
Story image
Microsoft
Vodafone hits Microsoft Gold Security milestone>>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
NZ organisations risk being left behind in Artificial Intelligence plans>>
Story image
Ransomware
What Google learned from analysing 80 million ransomware samples>>
Story image
Sustainability
Epson named Number 1 sustainable company>>
Story image
Malware
Google uncovers phishing campaign targeting YouTube creators with cookie theft malware>>
Story image
Small Businesses / SMB
40,000 NZ small businesses reap rewards of Digital Boost programme>>
More stories