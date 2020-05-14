f5-nz logo
Story image

Vocus buys out 'strong' Stuff Fibre business

14 May 2020
Sara Barker
Share:

Local telco Vocus has bought out internet provider Stuff Fibre, but it won’t say how much the deal is worth.

The deal, which is set to close on 20 May, reflects Vocus’ confidence in Stuff Fibre’s capabilities, particularly in ‘uncertain times’.

Vocus New Zealand chief executive Mark Callander says Stuff Fibre is a strong business with great customer service satisfaction scores.

“Stuff Fibre has some great products, such as in-home Wi-Fi troubleshooting, which we will introduce to our existing customers and we’ll work to bring Vocus products such as power and mobile services to the Stuff base."

He adds that Vocus recognises the value of bundled offerings such as fixed line broadband, mobile and energy services are always in demand.

Callander says Vocus will remain focused on increasing market share across these areas and deliver on customer experience expectations.

“This is a really positive move for us, we have always been clear that we want to be the telco provider for one in four Kiwi homes – whether that’s through a residential service, or through wholesaling services to another retailer – and this purchase helps bring us closer to that goal.”

Stuff fibre reportedly has 20,000 broadband customers on the books. Those customers will join almost 200,000 customers under the Vocus group of brands such as 2talk, Flip, Orcon, Slingshot, and Vocus.

Stuff chief Sinead Boucher says that the company launched Stuff Fibre in 2016.

“Our vision was to use the powerful scale, reach and trust of Stuff, Neighbourly and our newspapers to launch new businesses and supercharge their growth. This has proven a successful approach and we will continue to look for new opportunities to do the same in future.

“Stuff Fibre has won numerous best in market awards and reached a significant customer base with 20,000 Kiwis on-board and we are thrilled to see it go into the hands of new owners who can take it even further.”

The divestment of Stuff Fibre from the Stuff portfolio could also hint at another death knell for the media and entertainment company, as plans to merge Stuff with NZME hit a brick wall again recently.

Callander says all Stuff Fibre staff will transfer to Vocus.

“We have grown our customer base by 10% overnight, when these opportunities arise, you need to grab them, just as we have done with Woosh and Orcon purchases previously,” he concludes.

Vocus operates platforms across Australia and New Zealand. 

Related stories:
Chorus network data for April shows fibre essential to life in lockdown
Chorus to resume non-essential fibre installs at alert level 3
Fixed broadband prices most expensive in New Zealand, as fibre overtakes copper
NZ telcos plead guilty, given fines over false invoicing 
Chorus to roll out broadband offering with 10Gbps speeds
Broadband Compare and TUANZ name best broadband in NZ
Dig deeper:
Story image
Track and trace app must be mandatory to all visitors into NZ
A mandatory track and trace app must be made available to all visitors into New Zealand, says Jupl co-founder Sir Ray Avery.More
Story image
Charging infrastructure: The key for electric vehicle take-off
The global EV charging infrastructure market will reach $40 billion per year by 2030.More
Story image
Voyager Internet acquires Kiwi telco HD Net
"Voyager is a customer of the HD data centre in the same way as any other customer would be.”More
Story image
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order adds cosmetics, combat and more in update
New Journey +, new cosmetics and arcade-style wave-based combat has been added to the hit game to the delight of Star Wars fans.More
Story image
Six practical tips for better password practice
rsenal, Star Wars and Eminem all featured in the top 300 most hacked passwords last year.More
Story image
Teaching remotely in a COVID-19 world
The principles of blended learning means that meaningful learning can take place at home, and allow the students and teachers to interact and collaborate. More
Story image
Track and trace app must be mandatory to all visitors into NZ
A mandatory track and trace app must be made available to all visitors into New Zealand, says Jupl co-founder Sir Ray Avery.More
Story image
Charging infrastructure: The key for electric vehicle take-off
The global EV charging infrastructure market will reach $40 billion per year by 2030.More
Story image
Voyager Internet acquires Kiwi telco HD Net
"Voyager is a customer of the HD data centre in the same way as any other customer would be.”More
Story image
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order adds cosmetics, combat and more in update
New Journey +, new cosmetics and arcade-style wave-based combat has been added to the hit game to the delight of Star Wars fans.More
Story image
Six practical tips for better password practice
rsenal, Star Wars and Eminem all featured in the top 300 most hacked passwords last year.More
Story image
Teaching remotely in a COVID-19 world
The principles of blended learning means that meaningful learning can take place at home, and allow the students and teachers to interact and collaborate. More
Story image
Kiwi company launches alternative to contact tracing apps with QR code
An alternative to contact tracing apps has been launchd in response to the Covid-19 outbreak, as New Zealand moves from alert level 3 down to level 2. More
Story image
Sony announces the WF-SP800N Sport headphones
Promising a battery life of up to nine hours between charges, you will likely want to keep wearing them after your workout, especially when you see some of their noise-cancelling features.More
Story image
Nintendo's profits soar, but analysts fear slowdown on the horizon
Operating profit skyrocketed 41% year-on-year for the financial year ending March 31, helped by its release of the popular Animal Crossing: New Horizons..More
Story image
Trend Micro debuts dark-web scanning solution to combat identity theft
The solution was born from growing consumer concerns in New Zealand surrounding identity theft – a whopping 78% of Kiwis report concern about being a victim of identity theft, according to Trend Micro’s latest research.More
Story image
Reckless password behaviour 'largely unchanged' despite increased risk
91% of people know that using an identical password on multiple accounts is risky, yet 66% continue to do so anyway, according to a survey from LastPass.More
Story image
JBL's Quantum range buddies up with esports firm 100 Thieves
Gaming brand JBL has signed on with esports organisation 100 Thieves to become the official global gaming headset partner this year.More
Story image
Kiwi firm ignites Aotearoa's mental health & wellbeing support
As New Zealand moves through the various stages of lockdown, it’s not just physical health that Kiwis are doing their bit to protect; it’s also everyone’s mental health too.More
Story image
Tap-and-go paywave payments the new norm in a COVID-19 world, Mastercard research shows
Consumer polling by Mastercard showed a significant majority of consumers were using the technology during February and March.More
Story image
Hands-on review: D-Link COVR 2202 - Mesh your home network
The COVR 2202 is designed to extend your home network’s connectivity to those “dead spots” that often exist in the modern home.More
Story image
MSI unveils new range of formidable motherboards
Based on the new Intel 10th Gen, the range spans from entry-level to hardcore gamers, as well as demanding business users.More
Story image
Trend Micro: COVID-19 related malware and spam on the rise
“The shift to remote working has been a huge change for many businesses, as they have had to quickly adopt new technology and processes, which in turn has made many vulnerable to cyber-attacks."More
Story image
Microsoft to launch data centre region in New Zealand
Microsoft is calling the announcement a ‘major milestone’ towards delivering enterprise-grade cloud services locally.More
Story image
EXCLUSIVE: Get the scoop on what eSIM tech means for NZ
Everything you need to know about what eSIM is, how it is used, and what Spark and Vodafone have to say about where it’s going.More
Story image
Google Meet is officially here, for free
Over the last few weeks, usage on Google Meet has exceeded over 2 billion minutes per day and as of last week, Meet’s daily meeting participants surpassed 100 million.More
Story image
Game review: John Wick Hex on PS4
When people think of John Wick, they might usually think about fast paced action. That’s why it’s an interesting move that developer Bithell Games has decided to make John Wick Hex to be a strategy game.More
Story image
Microsoft unveils suite of new Surface offerings
The Surface Go, Surface Book and Surface Headphones, among others, have been revamped and will be available later this month.More
Story image
Fitbit begins study to determine if devices can detect heart irregularities
The research aims to have its devices detect atrial fibrillation, which is the most common form of heart irregularity and drastically increases the risk of stroke.More
Story image
Apple launches new 13-inch MacBook Pro with Magic Keyboard
While the update doesn’t change much in terms of looks, Apple has doubled the storage on its new machines, improved processors, memory and graphics performance, and lengthened battery life.More
Story image
YouTube Music becomes the future of Google’s music streaming ambitions
Google is merging its Google Play Music system into YouTube and has introduced a bunch of impressive new features.More
Story image
HTC’s Vive Sync VR meeting app enters open beta
Forget Zoom, Vive Sync is the future of online meetings.More
Story image
Hands-on review: D-Link DWR-956 4G LTE Wi-Fi AC1200 router
It’s pretty versatile, and it needs to be in these uncertain times.More
NZ-made virtual vet nurse launches to help struggling vets
The Virtual Vet Nurse – named Sophie – is a conversational chatbot developed with Kiwi-grown technology, and is being launched this week free of charge ‘for the next couple of months’.More
D-Link A/NZ launches EasyMesh COVR-1102 mesh system
The kit is one of the world’s first Wi-Fi Alliance certified EasyMesh home and home office mesh router systems. More
InternetNZ reports boom in demand for .nz domain names
Domain Name System (DNS) activity, which measures requests for .nz domain names, has seen consistent increases week on week of between 5 to 7% since the COVID-19 lockdown started.More
Vodafone NZ reveals internet usage trends in alert level 3
Mobile data usage has seen an increase since exiting alert level 4, as restrictions ease and people leave their homes.More
Vodafone NZ delays 5G add on cost for one year
 Vodafone New Zealand has announced it will delay the $10 monthly add-on charge for the use of 5G through to July 2021.More
YouTube Music becomes the future of Google’s music streaming ambitions
Google is merging its Google Play Music system into YouTube and has introduced a bunch of impressive new features.More
Half of employees watch adult content on devices they use for work
According to a new report from Kaspersky, 51% of remote workers who started to watch more pornography admit they did so on the same devices they use for work-related purposes.More
“It’s-a me, Mario!” LEGO’s design lead on how Mario changes the world of play
"It has been really cool to read all the reactions from kids and adults around the world, even though it’s not what everyone expected us to do."More
Worldwide headphone market on track despite COVID-19
The worldwide headphones market is expected to experience strong growth in 2020, despite the challenges of the Covid-19 crisis.More
Hands-on review: ROG STRIX Go 2.4 - this all-purpose headset has it all
With the ROG STRIX Go 2.4, you virtually own two completely different headsets for the price of one, and switch simply by attaching the 3.5mm cable. More
Chorus network data for April shows fibre essential to life in lockdown
“Recent events, and being under lockdown, have been truly unprecedented times and it’s not surprising to see that reflected in the way Kiwis have been using their broadband."More
Hands-on review: Arlo rings my bell and offers Ultra + Security
With an easy-to-use interface and a variety of choices in settings, you’d be well advised to examine Arlo’s range of home security offerings.More
Support for InternetNZ's digital inclusion plan gathers momentum
Twenty organisations from across New Zealand have pledged their support for a digital inclusion plan. The plan was submitted to Government last week.More
Game review: Trials of Mana gets a remake
It seems as if Square Enix listened to the negative feedback in order to improve the quality of this new game. More
Thriving in lockdown: Video game market to hit US$160 billion this year
The video gaming industry will see a yea-on-year growth in revenue of 9.3 overall - primarily due to lockdown restrictions keeping people isolated and bored.More
Skinny ups it game with new endless data plans
The telecommunications provider says it is looking to make running out of data a thing of the past.More
VPN provider Hide My Ass promises no more user logging
"We see taking such steps as important for us to maintain our fight against censorship."More
DJI releases state of the art commercial drone
DJI engineered this all-in-one solution for precise aerial inspections and data collection missions.More
More stories