Vodafone announces new business marketplace featuring Microsoft 365, Acronis cyber backup

By Shannon Williams, Yesterday

Vodafone New Zealand has unveiled a new business marketplace for New Zealand business owners to purchasing different top-tier software solutions.

"Having the right apps and services to work digitally is a key part of business success, especially in light of Covid-19, and Vodafone wants to make the lives of business owners across the country easier," the telecommunications company says.
 
Vodafone Business Marketplace will help businesses discover, purchase, and manage leading business applications and services. 

The first three vendors for these products are:

  • Microsoft 365 gives users the Microsoft software necessary day to day collaboration and productivity, such as Word, Excel, Teams, and more.
  • Acronis Cyber Backup delivers the data protection that meets todays demands. It helps keep your business running, protecting any workload, and avoiding costly downtime.
  • Vodafone Business Web Solutions provides a robust platform that helps businesses to build, expand and manage their online presence through a single intuitive interface. The platform helps business owners to build a website, get business email, and start selling their products online with eCommerce. 
     

According to the company, one key added benefit of Vodafone Business Marketplace is the 24/7 on call support available through Vodafone, which provides a single point of contact for help with all your tools. Users can expect this roster to continue to grow with curated solutions by the digital experts at Vodafone. Vodafone Business Marketplace can help businesses all the way through their digital journey, from selecting leading digital products, and to setting them up, to the ongoing support they will need.

Annaliese Atina, Head of SME at Vodafone, plans for this product to remove pain points for New Zealand businesses across the country.  

"Our economy is made up of small businesses and with the global developments over the past year these business owners have a lot on their plate," says Atina.

"Our Business Marketplace will remove some of this stress for our customers and give them a seamless experience, so they continue to engage with their customers, manage cashflow better, and grow digitally to keep up in a competitive marketplace," she says.

Glenn Johnstone, Head of ICT Practices at Vodafone, adds, "Technology is a vital component of doing business in the modern age. 

"The pandemic dramatically accelerated digital adoption so, for smaller businesses to stay competitive, they must jump on board. As a trusted partner to our customers across the country its imperative we give them access to leading digital tools," he says.

"As an added value proposition to our customers, they can book in a free-of-charge Digital Expert Session with a member of our talented staff. This includes a rundown of the digital tools we have available and the best bundle tailored to each individual business."

