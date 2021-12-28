Story image
Data
Telecommunications
Christmas
Vodafone

Vodafone data use jumps more than 50% over Christmas

By Shannon Williams, Yesterday

This festive season again saw record highs for data usage as Kiwis turned to digital channels via Vodafone’s phone and internet networks to connect with loved ones in Aotearoa and overseas, according to the telecommunications company.

Vodafone customers used 1,777 Terabytes (TB) of data across Christmas Day and Boxing Day, compared to 1,178 TB of data across New Zealand during the same two days last year, cracking a 51% increase year-on-year.

That is equivalent to New Zealanders streaming more than 1,184,667 hours of video in just two days.

The most popular time to go online - such as to stream content, video-call, or check out the latest online deals, was between 8-9pm on both Christmas and Boxing Day, with the peaks seeing 58 TB and 61 TB of data used respectively.

Vodafone New Zealand head of network services, Sharina Nisha, says teams are working 24/7 to keep Kiwis connected this festive season. 

“With international travel still on hold, we expected a large amount of internet traffic around the holiday season but once again we've been blown away by the sheer volume," she says.

"It highlights how important digital tools are so people can connect with their friends and whānau remotely.

"We have boosted mobile coverage at busy locations and events by installing temporary cell sites on wheels (COWs) or via upgrading cell sites during the past year, so we expect Vodafone customers will be well catered for during the festive season," Nisha adds.

A few of destinations with increased holiday capacity include Paihia, Omaha and Whangamata, as well as popular festivals such as Northern Bass in Mangawhai and the Greenstone Summer Concert Tour 2022 in Taupo, Whitianga and Queenstown.

Vodafone’s regional upgrades have been a huge priority in 2021, with millions of dollars in investment resulting in independent testing showing Vodafone now offers its customers the best mobile network in the Manawatu and Bay of Plenty regions - with more upgrades to come in 2022.

The Christmas period measured ran from 12am on 25 December to 11pm on 26 December 2021.

Earlier this year, Vodafone New Zealand announced it joined the Digital Boost Alliance Aotearoa, to further its commitment to helping small and medium sized enterprises grow using digital solutions.  

The Digital Boost Alliance is a group of New Zealand's top tech organisations, focused on motivating and inspiring small businesses and individuals across Aotearoa to lift their use of digital technologies.

The Digital Boost Alliance was launched at an event in Auckland by Hon Stuart Nash, Minister for Small Business, Economic and Regional Development, and Tourism on 25 May 2021. The Alliance is made up of more than 30 major businesses and organisations – committed to help grow the use of digital technologies across New Zealand.

Related stories
Great expectations: Kiwi consumers may be let down over Christmas>>
Retail giants abandon paper receipts this Christmas>>
Delivery delays during holiday season could damage brands' reputation - survey>>
App tourism is on the rise according to new report>>
2degrees goes live with its 5G network>>
D-Link D launches world’s first Wi-Fi 6 USB 3.0 Adapter and new Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Manufacturing
New robotics deal paves way for innovative industry applications
A new partnership between global robotics company Nexxis and Invert Robotics will see the new technology become available across multiple industries.>>
Story image
Microsoft
Soul Machines and Microsoft partner to enhance AI solutions
AI humanisation company Soul Machines has signed a five-year agreement with Microsoft, utilising Azure technology and further creating growth opportunities in the service AI field.>>
Story image
Gaming
Kiwi mobile users see nearly five times faster speeds on 5G than on Wifi
The arrival of 5G means that Wifi is no longer always superior to cellular.>>
Story image
PIJF
Investigation: The NZ Govt is weakening its grip on nuisance spam
The nuisance spam has decreased markedly in 2021, but in 2007, a widely-disseminated factoid, of unknown origin, suggested that up to 85% of email sent in that year was unwanted spam.>>
Story image
Microsoft
Cybersecurity 2022: Mobile malware, passwordless authentication fails, and hackers in space
"Though we commend Microsoft for making this bold move, we believe all single-factor authentication mechanisms are the wrong choice and repeat password mistakes of old.">>
Story image
PNY
PNY announces the launch of XLR8 M.2 NVMe Gen4x4 SSD and PNY XLR8 PlayStation 5 SSD Heatsink
With the new XLR8 PS5 SSD Heatsink, PNY's XLR8 M.2 NVMe Gen4x4 solid-state drives can now not only be used in PCs, but also as an ultra-fast storage upgrade for Sony's PlayStation 5 consoles.>>
Story image
Digital Transformation / DX
Retail giants abandon paper receipts this Christmas
Slyp says partnerships with several leading fashion retailers will see the retailers switch off paper receipt printing for in-store purchases across a combined 42 stores.>>
Story image
Twelve South
Hands-on review: Twelve South StayGo Mini USB Hub
I don't believe that right on the cusp of Christmas, Twelve South swung into my ken. This mini USB hub has become part of my solution to a problem faced by many.>>
Story image
Government
Govt to ease border restrictions for 600 skilled tech workers
“We’re carefully targeting areas of the sector where industry has highlighted a clear need for overseas talent including, software development, product managers, cybersecurity and interactive media.”>>
Story image
Smart Home
Worldwide market for smart home devices holds steady amid disruption
The worldwide market for smart home devices such as smart TVs and speakers has risen 10.3% year over year in the third quarter of 2021, according to new figures from IDC.>>
Story image
Cybercrime
An exclusive look at the NZ NCSC cyber crime report
Documenting the activities of New Zealand government agencies for the tax-paying public ensures one consumes a range of essential, if largely indigestible, reading matter. >>
Story image
Ransomware
New threat intelligence from Sophos following the Apache Log4Shell vulnerability
Sophos has provided new threat intelligence following the reporting of the Apache Log4Shell vulnerability.>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
New botnet uncovered known for sextortion and crypto-jacking
Check Point Research is warning of a new variant of Phorpiex, a botnet known for sextortion and crypto-jacking.>>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
Future of work is about people, not tech - APEC report
“Even as we get excited about the latest technology and advancements in artificial intelligence, discussions about the future of work should still be about the well-being of people and society in an increasingly digitalised economy.">>
Story image
Remote Working
Zoom releases a host of new features and updates, including video voicemail and workspace reservation
Zoom has announced several new updates to Zoom Meetings, Chat and Phone, to create focused and customisable meeting experiences.>>
Story image
Ingram Micro
Moochies Connect Phone Watch to help parents keep track of their kids>>
Story image
Trade
Digital trade pivotal in unlocking economic benefits for NZ, report finds>>
Story image
Gaming
University of Waikato says it's 'game on' for esports>>
Story image
McAfee
Heightened cyber threats this holiday season according to McAfee and FireEye>>
Story image
Gaming
Game review: The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf (Xbox One/Xbox Series X)>>
Story image
Cyber attacks
The Great Resignation will drive cyber attacks in 2022>>
Story image
The University of Waikato
Roadmap launched to grow New Zealand's robotics industry>>
Story image
Ransomware
Trickbot rebirths Emotet: 140,000 victims in 149 countries>>
Story image
Social Media
TikTok's unveils plans to safeguard and diversify recommendations>>
Story image
Wireless
Hands-on review: JBL LivePro+ TWS>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Increase in holiday bot attacks, new type of Grinch Bot uncovered>>
Story image
Research
Great expectations: Kiwi consumers may be let down over Christmas>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Cybercriminals adopt con-artist tactics to trick unsuspecting Kiwis>>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
Entries open for 2022 Australasian Women in AI Awards>>
Story image
Microsoft
Adobe, Microsoft reinvent future of work with expansion of strategic partnership>>
Story image
Fintech
New online shopping platform allows shoppers to get others to pay for their items>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Satechi Trio Wireless Charger & Satechi Slim X3 Bluetooth Backlit Keyboard>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
What is Log4J and how does it affect you?>>
More stories