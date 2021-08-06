Today
Story image
Internet of Things / IOT
Vodafone
5G

Vodafone increases IoT network footprint

By Shannon Williams

With the ever-growing rise of the Internet of Things (IoT), and 5G opening up the potential of even more connected devices, Vodafone continues to build its IoT coverage footprint to support New Zealand businesses as they seek productivity and operational benefits.

Vodafone already provides IoT coverage on both Narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT) and Long Term Evolution for Machine to Machine (LTE-M), and expects to reach greater than 60% geographic land coverage on NB-IoT over the next few years as its regional investment programme continues and Rural Broadband Initiative 2 (RBI2) reaches completion.

"We are seeing increasing numbers of New Zealand businesses expand their Internet of Things strategies and bring more connected devices and sensors into their operations to maximise productivity, particularly within the agriculture sector as a key growth engine of our economy," says Tony Baird, wholesale & infrastructure director at Vodafone New Zealand. 

"We are pleased the RBI2 rollout on Cat-M is now live to complement Cat-M on the Vodafone network, and NB-IoT network expansion plans also continue to progress well," he says. 

"We are proud to currently offer the largest NB-IoT network in Aotearoa New Zealand."

According to the telecommunications company, NB-IoT is great for low power, wide area coverage for applications such as metering of power and water - while Cat-M offers lower range but higher bandwidth for applications like video and security. 

"With 5G heralding in the era of connected devices, we expect IoT to become even more important to NZ businesses now and in the future," says Baird.

This week, Vodafone reached over 60% geographic coverage for IoT devices in the Manawatu - Whanganui region, with network investments continuing to better connect other parts of the country. This supplements the Vodafone 4G network, which now reaches more than 97% of the population in Manawatu - Whanganui.

"As a long, thin, often sparsely populated country it is hard to offer connectivity to all of New Zealand's land mass, but our greater than 60% target will provide Internet of Things coverage to the vast majority of our agricultural and productive land," says Baird.

"Technology continues to evolve and for businesses buying new Internet of Things solutions, which often are investment decisions that can last at least 10 years, we recommend purchasing devices that connect to newer generation networks such as 4G and 5G," he says.

Vodafone maintains almost three million connections with consumer, business, public sector and wholesale customers via Vodafone and Farmside, New Zealand's rural broadband specialist.

Related stories
Vodafone rolls out 5G services to Whanganui >>
Complete connection: the 75-year evolution of the mobile phone>>
Vodafone NZ ups its cybersecurity game with new cloud product>>
Vodafone launches unlimited 4G broadband>>
Spark turns on Hamilton's first 5G network>>
5G mobile subscriptions predicted to exceed over half a billion by the end of 2021>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Olympic Games
Olympic Broadcasting Services hosted in Alibaba cloud for the first time
"This is perhaps the biggest technological change in the broadcasting industry for more than half a century.">>
Story image
DDR4
Hands-on review: Kingston Fury Renegade DDR4-4600 memory
It's possibly a bit extravagant, but with a distinctive look and RGB lighting, this RAM could be the icing on the cake for your PC gaming powerhouse.>>
Story image
Mobile technology
Complete connection: the 75-year evolution of the mobile phone
The first mobile phone call was made 75 years ago, in a car. How has technology changed since then and what does the future of communication technology look like?>>
Story image
Employment
Overtime in NZ business increasing, more than half go unpaid
“Last year, tight budgets forced employers to try to achieve more with less as they navigated their way through the crisis and back to growth.">>
Story image
Olympic Games
Ready, set, scam: Cybercriminals targeting Olympic Games fans
Olympic-related phishing websites are designed to steal users credentials.>>
Story image
Cyber attack
Global cyber attacks up as ransomware surges by 93%
Global cyber attacks have increased by 29% in the last six months, as hackers continue to exploit the COVID-19 pandemic.>>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
New AI technology helps doctors detect cancerous lesions
NEC Corporation has announced the development of an AI technology to support doctors in determining if colorectal lesions are neoplastic or non-neoplastic. >>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
Police drop technology designed to predict motorists
The first report from police on safe use of computer algorithms behind their high-tech crimefighting tools reveals they were developing one to predict motorists' likelihood of getting into serious trouble on the road in the next three years.>>
Story image
Virtual Reality / VR
Bringing jury to crime scene via VR provides more accurate results
The University of South Australia finds overwhelming evidence in favour of using VR in the courtroom by putting jurors in the middle of a crime scene.>>
Story image
Game review
Game review: Microsoft Flight Simulator (Xbox Series X)
Now, for the very first time, Xbox gamers can experience a true civil aviation flight simulator on their Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles.>>
Story image
Cryptocurrency
90% of crypto enthusiasts expecting inflation to be a real problem
“As an asset in limited supply, fast growing cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin can be a strong inflation hedge against devaluing fiat currencies.">>
Story image
Phishing
Microsoft tops list for most imitated brands for phishing attempts
Tech giant Microsoft was again the brand most frequently targeted by cybercriminals.>>
Story image
Scams
Tech support scams remain a global threat - Microsoft
Tactics used by fraudsters to victimise users online have evolved over time, from pure cold calling to more sophisticated ploys.>>
Story image
consumer data right
Consumer data right overdue, but privacy crucial, advocates warn
Consumer advocates say the time is right to allow individuals and companies greater access to the data that is held about them, but warn privacy issues, impacts for Māori and what the new law actually covers need to be considered carefully.>>
Story image
Online dating
Online dating users doxed as personal data exposed
"You might find the love of your life online but unfortunately, there are also bots and fraudsters looking for prey on dating platforms."online >>
Story image
Game review
Game review: Cris Tales>>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
Police using algorithms 'a huge problem' for biases, researcher says>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Cyber attackers will have weaponised operational technology environments to harm or kill humans - Gartner>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: JBL Clip 4>>
Story image
5G
Vodafone rolls out 5G services to Whanganui >>
Story image
Hacking
Rise in hacking tool downloads as cybercrime becomes 'more organised than ever'>>
Story image
Ransomware
Cyber incidents on the rise as ransomware accounts for two thirds of all malware attacks>>
Story image
Game review
Game review: F1 2021 (PC)>>
Story image
Game review
Game review: Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (PC)>>
Story image
Game review
Game review: Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition (PC/Xbox Series X)>>
Story image
Google
Google intensifies NZ ops with cloud interconnect location, new hires & Auckland office>>
Story image
Phishing
Tech support scams among top phishing attacks>>
Story image
Ransomware-as-a-Service
Ransomware-as-a-service rising as cyber threats grow at alarming rates>>
Story image
Malware
New malware strain targeting Mac users for only $49>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: HP Envy Pro 6430 + Instant Ink>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Techday's Cybersecurity in Aotearoa project selected for NZ On Air Public Interest Journalism Fund>>
Story image
Microsoft
Microsoft pledges to run data centres carbon neutral by 2030>>
Story image
Phishing
More users falling for security and HR-related phishing attacks>>
More stories