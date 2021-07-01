Yesterday
Vodafone launches unlimited 4G broadband

By Shannon Williams

Vodafone has launched Unlimited 4G Broadband in selected parts of urban and regional New Zealand.

Wireless broadband, or internet delivered via a modem that connects to the mobile network, is plug and play and comes straight out of the box - meaning there’s no need to book a technician to install or enable a fixed line service.

The plans start from $55 per month on a 12 month term for people with an Endless mobile plan.

“We like to think of Unlimited 4G Broadband as being a bit like a brand-new Toyota Corolla - it provides great performance at a really attractive price and suits a lot of drivers," says David Redmore, acting consumer director, Vodafone NZ.

"Just as most New Zealanders don’t own a Tesla, they don’t need blisteringly fast or expensive internet either - but increasingly they do want unlimited data, and the certainty that they won’t hit their capped data limit," he says.

“Wireless broadband is particularly popular with renters and people who don’t want to install cabling to their home, plus value-driven Kiwis keen on a sharp price that’s currently $14 a month less than our most popular fibre broadband plan. 

"We’re pleased to unleash our current wireless broadband plans to new customers as well as existing customers currently on capped 4G Broadband plans who want to upgrade.”

Unlimited 4G Broadband is available on a 12-month term, including a modem, for $55 a month to Vodafone customers with an Endless mobile plan in the applicable area. National calling is available for just $10 more each month, and users can bring over their existing home phone number.

It’s available to purchase online, from Vodafone stores or by calling 0508 222 129 for more information and to check whether the home address is in the applicable area. 

Wireless broadband is available widely in urban and regional areas of Aotearoa New Zealand, and more network enhancements are underway to further expand the coverage footprint

 “Unlimited 4G Broadband is also eligible to redeem SuperWifi which is a great addition to a home broadband plan," says Redmore.

"Customers tell us the two mesh Wifi devices can greatly improve their online experience, providing wall-to-wall internet and a range of parental controls.”

Vodafone customers currently on 300GB/600GB Wireless plans can upgrade to Unlimited 4G Broadband using their current modems and without any additional charges if they are in the applicable coverage area.

Vodafone’s investment in wireless broadband is occurring across both its 4G and 5G networks. Global research shows 5G is driving increased adoption of wireless broadband (also known as ‘fixed wireless access’ or FWA services). The latest Ericsson Mobility Report (June 2021) predicts these connections will likely exceed 180 million by end-2026, and make up more than 20% of total mobile network data traffic globally. 

Furthermore, the report found that 87% of global telcos with a 5G network also offer 4G and/or 5G wireless broadband.

Vodafone has the largest 5G network in New Zealand, and in February launched 5G Broadband wireless services - meaning customers in the applicable areas can get super-fast 5G download speeds, unlimited data and reliable wireless connections in minutes from $69 a month.

