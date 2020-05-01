Vodafone NZ delays 5G add on cost for one year

Vodafone New Zealand has announced it will delay the $10 monthly add-on charge for the use of 5G through to July 2021.

The move comes as the telecommunications provider gears up to further strengthen its 5G network as lockdown restrictions placed by the government continue to ease. The delay gives users an additional year of 5G for free.

“We remain incredibly committed to continuing to bring next generation mobile technology, 5G, to more New Zealanders and expanding our existing nationwide 5G network as soon as possible," says Carolyn Luey, consumer director at Vodafone New Zealand.

"The pandemic has proven connectivity is more important than ever, and we want our customers to have access to the best network technology available," she says.

“To thank early adopters and existing customers for their loyalty, at a time when the discretionary spend of many New Zealanders is impacted, we have decided to delay the $10 monthly add-on charge for 5G for one year," Luey explains.

"We also believe there will be a greater number of 5G-connected devices and handsets available by then."

The delay means his means existing Vodafone mobile customers can get 5G for free for another year, and then to access 5G from 1 July 2021 they can purchase a 5G add-on for $10 per connection, per month (or the equivalent Prepay term).

“We’re proud to be investing in New Zealand’s next generation mobile infrastructure, and we are confident of the additional value that 5G will deliver as more and more amazing 5G applications emerge, says Luey.

Vodafone New Zealand launched 5G in parts of Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown back in December 2019 and is the first and currently the only New Zealand company to operate a 5G mobile network.

Last week the company provided an update on how its network was coping with increased demand for connectivity as New Zealand neared the end of alert level 4 lockdown.

The report highlighted the increase in usage of voice calls, broadband and mobile data while underscoring the strong uptick in usage of Vodafone NZ’s video conferencing tool.

Compared to pre-lockdown levels, voice call usage had risen the most at 60%, with mobile & fixed data increasing 20%, and rural broadband (RBI) rising 25% for on-peak and 40% for off-peak.

The number of Vodafone NZ video conferences rose 688%, while demand for international roaming decreased by 99%.

Vodafone New Zealand offers more than 3 million connections to consumer and business customers, and its existing mobile network have a coverage rate 98.5%. Vodafone New Zealand is owned by Infratil and Brookfield Asset Management and is now a partner market in the Vodafone Group.