Yesterday
Story image
Vodafone
Cybersecurity
CrowdStrike

Vodafone NZ ups its cybersecurity game with new cloud product

By Shannon Williams

Vodafone New Zealand has announced the launch of a new cloud-based cyber security product as it continues to invest heavily in its cybersecurity solutions. 

Powered by CrowdStrike, the Vodafone Secure Endpoint solution is designed to protect organisations from cyber threats such as ransomware, malware, data breaches and and other sophisticated attacks.

CrowdStrike is recognised by Gartner as a Leader in the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms. The platform is designed with a single, lightweight-agent architecture that leverages cloud-scale artificial intelligence (AI) and offers real-time protection, detection and response across the enterprise, preventing attacks on endpoints on or off the network.

“Cybercrime is on the rise in New Zealand, with CERT NZ reporting cyber security incidents rose 25% over the past year," says Glenn Johnstone, head of ICT at Vodafone New Zealand. 

"High profile breaches show cyberattacks can impact organisations large and small, so choosing the right security partner to protect your devices and data is vital," he says.

“We’re partnering with CrowdStrike as they are globally recognised for next-generation endpoint protection, threat intelligence and incident response services. 

"Vodafone Secure Endpoint answers a gap in the NZ market for intuitive yet effective cloud-native endpoint security, and we already have a number of customers who are using the solution to help protect their customers and operations.”

According to Vodafone, this new offering complements the company's already stringent measures in place to protect itself and its customers from security breaches. 

Among these is the Vodafone Cyber Defence Centre (CDC), and its security monitoring managed service closely linked to Vodafone's Global Security Operations facilities, which ensures ready access to valuable threat intelligence.

Waste Management New Zealand Limited, a leader in the waste management industry, is one New Zealand business who has signed up to use the service. 

Steven Ongley, Waste Management Head of ICT says, “Vodafone Secure Endpoint answered a need for us in reducing cyber risk across the enterprise.  

"The solution has complemented the other security offerings we have in place from Vodafone’s portfolio, delivering greatly improved endpoint security and reducing internal support workload," he says.

"The increased visibility and actionable insights have made this an essential solution for incident response and ICT operations.”

Vodafone New Zealand offers a range of broadband, mobile and technology products. It maintains almost three million connections to consumer, business and public sector customers, and partners with world-leading brands to offer ICT services to organisations in Aotearoa. Vodafone New Zealand is owned by Infratil and Brookfield Asset Management and is a partner market in the Vodafone Group.

