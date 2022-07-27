FutureFive New Zealand logo
Story image
Wave Audio delivers ultimate immersion with new wireless earbuds

By Mitchell Hageman
Yesterday

Wave Audio, one of Australia's best new audio brands, has recently released a set of landmark noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds, the Immersive Pro.

Suited and designed specifically for the Australian climate, these ultra-light earphones can adapt and evolve to a variety of situations with ease. 

Whether you're exercising in extreme temperatures or through the rainy seasons, the IPX4 water-resistant buds will fit securely in your ear without any damage or discomfort.

Compatibility with both Android and IOS systems adds to the versatility and adaptability of the product, while the sleek design of the case and buds both look great and provide a sturdy and effective build. The device comes in two stylish colours, ​​Seafoam Silver and Oceanic Onyx, so no matter what users are wearing in their situation they can be assured of a great look.

Adding to this, the Immersive Pro is also compatible with any Bluetooth 5.2-enabled device. With Bluetooth 5.2, users can listen for longer and connect to more than one device at a time, making it easier for on-the-go situations.

With many wireless headphones on the market today, the battery life and usage times are significantly shorter as technology advances and more power is used. 

The Immersive Pro counters this with a whopping 24-hour playtime. This extended playtime keeps the music going for longer, so it can be useful on those long runs and travel experiences. The charging case allows for 2.5 recharges while out on the go and up to 180 days on standby, proving its endurance and extensive capabilities.

With the tap of a finger, users can also experience wire-free talking with ease. The system is easy to control and allows for quick access settings to help conduct business communications, change a song, or increase or decrease the volume.

The Immersive Pro devices live up to their name, with a key feature of the product being its immersive nature. With active noise reduction performance, users can listen and communicate without distraction from the outside world.

Wave Audio believes that immersive sound should be an integral part of a person's life, and they have provided the ultimate tool for any situation. Take it from famous Australian Actor Ashleigh Lawrence, who was impressed by the easy set-up, sleek design and impeccable sound quality.

"I love the new Immersive Pro by Wave so much! Straight out of the box they are easy to set up," she says.

"I was impressed at the sound quality, even in a noisy environment the bass still sounded great. Phone calls are seamless, they must have a built-in microphone so you don't need to be near your phone when chatting with someone and the person can still hear you clearly. I would definitely recommend them to anyone."

A sustainable focus is also something Wave Audio prides itself on. The headphones are devoid of plastic packaging, and production processes are constantly evolving to reduce waste.

These buds are great value for money at AUD$239.95 and can be purchased directly from Wave Audio's site. If you're looking for quality, style and durability, grab a pair now!

