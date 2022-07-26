Wave Audio spices up portfolio with first ever party speaker

Australian-based pioneers Wave Audio are enhancing their extensive range of groundbreaking new audio products by adding one of the most versatile speakers on the market to their growing portfolio.

The Wave Party Speaker is the company's first ever party speaker and has a distinct focus on allowing users to "take their party anywhere".

Designed with a keen sense of adventure in mind, the speaker combines quality design and finishing mixed with pristine audio and communication features to keep the party going wherever you are. Taking inspiration from the constantly changing Australian climate, the speaker has all the features to suit a myriad of different situations, and no party is too tough.

Ultimate customisation is a key feature of the new speaker, with high-quality RGB LED light patterns able to be changed to suit whatever mood or setting you're in.

Unlike some other party speakers on the market, the Wave Party Speaker also has a high wattage (60W) and an additional wireless mic for those charged-up singalongs and legendary announcements. Fancy yourself a budding MC? The Wave Party Speaker has you covered.

The trademark of any good party is a decent bass sound, and the Wave Party Speaker has a solid, crystal clear bass boost to help deliver classic tunes of any genre. From drum and bass to ultimate 80's rock, you'll be able to feel the rush of your favourite music as it pulses with clarity.

And the party doesn't stop there. The speaker has a whopping 8 hours of playtime so that party-goers can listen well into the night or through the long summer. When it comes to summers on the beach or by the pool, the speaker is also water resistant giving users peace of mind when going for a dip or taking that first divebomb.

Easy to set up, move and carry around, the speaker delivers everything you need to make those best parties even better.

You can also feel good about it too, as Wave Audio prioritises a sustainable focus when delivering their products. They have removed all traces of plastic from their packaging and continue to adapt and change the way they create to meet sustainable innovation initiatives.

Wave audio prides itself on being an Australian audio brand that offers affordable and ethical products for everyday use, and as we all know, life is the biggest party of all. Are you going on a road trip, a long journey or planning the party of all parties? Getting ready for the ultimate summer or winter bash? The Wave Party Speaker can deliver all your audio sound system needs and more.

The Wave Party Speaker will be available soon, and to add to your arsenal Wave audio also has an extensive range of other bluetooth speakers and headphones as well.