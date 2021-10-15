Story image
Google
Ransomware
Cybersecurity

What Google learned from analysing 80 million ransomware samples

By Shannon Williams, Today

Leaders at organisations across the globe are witnessing the alarming rise of ransomware threats with the sobering thought that an attack on their business may be not a matter of if, but when. 

That's according to new research from Google, after the tech giant analysed more than 80 million ransomware samples as part of its Ransomware Activity Report.

"The stakes are becoming higher," Google says. "Now, hackers are not just demanding money, they are threatening to reveal sensitive or valuable information if companies do not pay up or if they contact law enforcement authorities."

One of the main challenges to stopping ransomware attacks is the lack of comprehensive visibility into how these attacks spread and evolve. Leaders are often left with bits and pieces of information that don’t add up.

Some 140 countries submitted ransomware samples to the Ransomware Activity Report, which is designed to help security practitioners and the public understand the nature of ransomware attacks while enabling cyber professionals to better analyse suspicious files, URLs, domains and IP addresses.

Of those, Singapore is listed as Top 5 most affected territories based on the number of submissions to VirusTotal.

Attackers are using a range of approaches, including well-known botnet malware and other Remote Access Trojans (RATs) as vehicles to deliver their ransomware. In most cases, they are using fresh or new ransomware samples for their campaigns.

"How are we at Google keeping your business safe from this threat? Our robust platforms and products have to be secure by default, and have been designed to keep businesses protected from cybersecurity attacks and the growing threat of ransomware," the company says. 

Here are some ways it is doing this:

  • Developed with built-in and proactive security, Google's Chrome OS cloud-first platform blocks executables that ransomware often hides in, and system files are kept in a read-only partition ensuring the OS cannot be modified by apps or extensions.
  • Google says it is committed to offering the industry's most trusted cloud, and have developed solutions that help companies adhere to the five pillars of NISTs Cybersecurity Framework - from identification to recovery.
  • Google's Cloud Asset Inventory helps businesses identify and monitor all their assets in one place, allowing for quick detection and full visibility.
  • With email at the heart of many ransomware attacks, Gmail's advanced phishing and malware protection provides controls to quarantine emails, defends against anomalous attachment types and protects from inbound spoofing emails.
  • Google Cloud's threat detection platform, Chronicle, allows businesses to find and analyse threats faster within their infrastructure and applications, whether that's on Google Cloud or anywhere else.
Related stories
BlackBerry, Google and Qualcomm join forces to drive advancements in digital vehicle cockpits>>
MysterySnail: Kaspersky finds zero-day exploit for Windows OS>>
NZ cyber security education company closes $2.3m seed round>>
The cyber risks of a hybrid working model>>
Google aims to train 40 million people with Google Cloud Skills Boost>>
New sniper-like Python ransomware uncovered>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Cybersecurity
Kordia launches Cyber Academy scholarship to boost Kiwis' cybersecurity skills
The Kordia Cyber Academy will award scholarships to 12 participants, who will detect and respond to cybersecurity incidents every day during the course.>>
Story image
Review
Game review: Dice Legacy (PC)
Dice Legacy is a city-building, resource collecting, real-time strategy game with a difference.>>
Story image
Mergers and Acquisitions
2degrees public listing paused while merger discussions with Orcon continue
Activity on an initial public offering of the shares of Two Degrees has been put on pause while discussions of a potential merger continue. >>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Tado Smart AC Control V3+
In a world that’s becoming ever more connected, it’s cool to have the option to control your home’s climate through your fingertips. >>
Story image
Cyber attacks
The biggest cyber-attacks of 2021 in New Zealand
It's been a bumper year for cyber incursion in Aotearoa New Zealand, with organisations big and small, public and private, falling victim to hackers from around the globe.>>
Story image
Equinix
Ubisoft's i3D.net moves infrastructure to Equinix for faster online gaming experience
“With online gaming undergoing an unprecedented surge in popularity, Equinix can strategically support i3D.net in delivering the best possible user experience to gamers around the world.”>>
Story image
Windows 11
Microsoft begins Windows 11 rollout, but there's wait for Android apps
It is the first major operating system update for the tech giant in six years.>>
Story image
Employment
Concerns over employee turnover on the rise - report
“As the economy continues to recover from the disruption caused by COVID-19, organisations are facing a very different, and extremely competitive, job market.">>
Story image
TCO Certified
Quiz reveals awareness of the growing e-waste problem worldwide
“With International E-Waste Day we hope that more people will understand that it is important to reuse, repair, resell, or dispose of their used products responsibly.”>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Fitbit Luxe, my favourite fitbit tracker to date
I have had the Fitbit Luxe on my hand for a little over a month now, and I do not think I can go back.>>
Story image
Google Cloud
Google aims to train 40 million people with Google Cloud Skills Boost
There is a growing demand for skills in areas such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics, and cloud architecture.>>
Story image
Recruitment
Kiwi workers ready to quit unless shown dollar signs - report 
Kiwi workers are on the hunt for new job roles, and they aren't messing around.>>
Story image
Partnerships
Fujitsu and Trend Micro collaborate on connected car security solution
Trend Micro and Fujitsu have agreed to collaborate with automotive-related manufacturers to strengthen connected car security measures.>>
Story image
Hybrid workforce
The cyber risks of a hybrid working model
The risks of cyber attacks on businesses are in the spotlight as companies around the world begin to return to the office. >>
Story image
4G technology
2degrees celebrates 4G network awards from Ookla
Ookla has named 2degrees as the most reliable, consistent, and best available 4G mobile data network provider in the country during the second quarter of 2021.>>
Story image
Education
NZ cyber security education company closes $2.3m seed round>>
Story image
Adobe
Adobe releases new Acrobat extension for Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge>>
Story image
Partnerships
BlackBerry, Google and Qualcomm join forces to drive advancements in digital vehicle cockpits>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
The who’s who of NZ’s government & public cybersecurity agencies>>
Story image
Digital currency
Reserve Bank welcomes submissions on future of New Zealand's money>>
Story image
Ransomware
REvil accounts for 73% of ransomware attacks - report>>
Story image
Windows
MysterySnail: Kaspersky finds zero-day exploit for Windows OS>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Ethical hacking in Aotearoa: How can it benefit cybersecurity in NZ?>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Wacom One Creative Pen Display>>
Story image
Internet of Things
Spark IoT network enables Evnex to bring EV chargers to rural Aotearoa>>
Story image
Review
Game review – Kena: Bridge of Spirits (PS4 Pro & PS5)>>
Story image
Education
Microsoft renews schools agreement, focus on boosting cybersecurity>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: EPOS H3 Hybrid closed acoustic gaming headset>>
Story image
Data Privacy
Kiwis have a strong distrust over how companies use their personal data>>
Story image
Review
Game review: Far Cry 6 (Xbox Series X)>>
Story image
Ransomware
ESET Threat Report highlights aggressive ransomware tactics and intensifying password-guessing attacks>>
Story image
COVID-19
IT expert says My Covid Record app at risk of security breaches>>
Story image
Ransomware
New sniper-like Python ransomware uncovered>>
More stories