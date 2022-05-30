FutureFive New Zealand logo
Consumer technology news from the future
Hot topics
Augmented Reality
Drones
Gaming
Review
Smartphone
Story image
Data
Storage
New Zealand
Privacy
Privacy Commissioner
Privacy Act 2020
PIJF
Vertech

Why how you store data could make or break your business

By Jessie Chiang
Yesterday

It began with an old website that was no longer being used and ended with AA Traveller emailing hundreds of thousands of customers, telling them their personal information was in the hands of hackers.

The reason?

Setting aside the fact that cybercriminals are ultimately to blame, the AA never deleted the data on the decommissioned website. This allowed hackers to take the names, addresses, contact details and expired credit card numbers of customers who used the website between 2003 and 2018. In particular, there was a 2010 online survey that nearly 30,000 people responded to. The AA said those surveyed were at risk of being hacked by an overseas account. 

On top of that, the breach itself happened in August last year. AA Traveller only found out this March. It made a public apology, acknowledged customers should have had their data protected and said it was "incredibly sorry".

But it's something Auckland-based IT services provider Vertech says could have been completely avoided. The company's founder and CEO, Daniel Watson, thought the AA would have had that data better secured than it did.

"[The survey] was 12 years old," he says. "Why were you still keeping it?"

Knowledge is power

The acting Privacy Commissioner Liz MacPherson says as the world continues to morph into a digital economy, data becomes more and more important.

For example, the more you know about a person, the more you can personalise services or products for them, increasing the chance they'll like it and, as a result, keep them coming back. MacPherson says personal information is being collected every day. According to the Privacy Act, the commissioner says personal information is "any information about an identifiable living human being, so anything that can tell us about a specific individual."

"There are all sorts of different things if you use that definition that are picked up as personal information - names, contact details, financial health records, purchase records, client details, client records, correspondence, employee records," she says.

So just how much information does the average organisation hold about us?

Vertech's senior systems engineer Peter Drum specialises in data and data governance and explains that it's complicated.

It depends on a whole range of factors, including the:

  • Length of time the business has been running
  • Scale of the business and the nature of the work they do
  • Data retention of the business, this can be affected by things like legal requirements and whether acquired companies have different metrics for retaining data

"There's not sort of one guiding figure that you might say for every three staff you have 200 gigabytes of data or something nice and simple like that," says Drum.

Watson says anecdotally, clients seeking him out know they have issues, but they're not sure what they are.

"Very few companies come to us and say 'hey say check us out' and we have a look and we say 'oh nothing to do here, you're good'. Essentially, from our perspective, it's a vast market but at the same time that's quite worrying. We've all become digital packrats."

Drum says that's because the storage of data itself has changed. There's simply no limitation on how much you can store because companies don't need vast rooms for physical records.

"You can keep huge amounts of data, the limitation is not cost anymore, the limitation is really do you need it?" he says.

"That can be a hard decision or a low priority decision because there are other concerns that business owners have."

But choosing to delay dealing with data storage can come back to haunt companies. The AA example is the most recent warning but surely won't be the last.

Under the Privacy Act, agencies must take reasonable steps to avoid security breaches and protect customer data privacy.

MacPherson explains what the threshold is. "Its a case by case situation," she says.

"[But] we would be expecting agencies to understand the nature of their data, the nature of their data flows and to have put in place reasonable protections externally, making sure if you use software that it's patched regularly, passwords, authentication, making sure usb sticks are encrypted, all those sorts of things."

Breaking the law

Under the Privacy Act, there are two avenues for the Privacy Commission to investigate a company around breaches. First, an individual can make a complaint if they feel a business has breached their privacy or if the company refuses to give them the personal information they hold on that person.

"We look at, first of all, has there been a breach of their privacy and secondly whether there's been harm caused," says MacPherson.

"If we find that there has been interference in someone's privacy we can recommend financial compensation. We don't actually issue fines [ourselves], but if a privacy complaint then goes onto the human rights review tribunal, an agency can be liable for damages up to $350,000 per privacy complaint." 

The second way the Privacy Commission can investigate a company is through a new power under the Privacy Act 2020. The Privacy Commission can take proactive action where it believes there are systemic issues or failures regarding privacy breaches. After the initial investigation, MacPherson says they try to educate the organisation.

"Often that's really successful," she says.

"People go 'oh gosh I never realised that this was what I was supposed to do' and they put it right. Sometimes we have to give people warning letters which effectively say, if you don't put this right then we're potentially going to follow up with a compliant notice or we could take compliance action."

MacPherson says there are multiple different points where companies can turn things around without being taken to court.

"Prosecutions take a long time so our aim is to actually get the behaviour shifts early and we think it's in the best interest of agencies to change their behaviour," she says.

However, if it does land in court, the maximum penalty for a criminal offence, such as failing to comply with a compliant notice, is $10,000.

Since December 2020, there's also a mandatory requirement for businesses to disclose serious harm privacy breaches within 72 hours of becoming aware of it. But MacPherson says the legal implications aren't the only consequences companies should consider.

"The biggest issues for a company is actually the reputational damage that comes from having a breach, be it an internal or an external breach. The reputational damage is the thing that will stay with the company and it can mean the customers lose confidence," she says.

"Trust is something that takes a long time to build and it's very easy to lose."

How do you keep data and yourself safe?

The Privacy Commissioner says before even thinking about cybersecurity measures, companies should only collect the data they actually need. Then they should think about a retention schedule, which sets out how long the data will be kept for. MacPherson says this rule of thumb can be applied to something as simple as being a landlord and collecting information about applicants.

"If you were applying to see a flat…you might send in an application form," she says.

"If you didn't become the preferred tenant then your application form should be deleted at that point, none of that information should be stored."

MacPherson says companies that want to continue collecting data have to maintain trust and confidence by only collecting what they need, making it clear what it is they are using it for, only use it for that purpose, keep it safe and secure and then delete it when they no longer need it.

Vertech says the most common issues companies have when it comes to data are that they don't know what they have or where it is, there's overly permissive access to information, and they hold a sunk cost fallacy.

1. What do we have and where is it again?

Watson says businesses might not have narrowed everything down about their data and where it's stored. He says multiple departments might be collecting data on their clients and storing them in different locations with different methods.

"Are they encrypted, are they secured from inappropriate access or unauthorised alteration, are they even backed up?" he says.

"The worst thing that might happen for a company's data is not that somebody else gets access to it and steals it, it's that it's lost. So is it stored in a way that actually protects it from accidents?"

"I've heard from security staff who have been dealing with large businesses that have been using free marketing tools and uploaded their client list into it, not realising that when you use the free version…your client list might be being shared by third parties."

2. Overly permissive access

Watson urges companies only to give employees access to what they need to do their job and says he learnt this the hard way. When Vertech was smaller, he hired from family and friends, but once it started growing, Watson had to hire outside of that circle.

"Somebody else came into the businesses, we gave them that trust, they had all sorts of access that we realistically should never have ever given them and they abused it," he says.

"So it's all good right up until it isn't. It's easy to make things work, a lot of it is just get it working. But securing it after the fact is harder than baking it in in the beginning."

The Privacy Commissioner says many agencies think only about external security risks instead of data breaches from within the organisation. She says the leading cause of data breaches is actually still human error, though there has been an increase in malicious attacks. MacPherson says human error doesn't necessarily mean someone has intentionally abused their access to information; it could mean sending the wrong email to somebody etc.

"Usually what happens is that the agencies concerned say to us, [it was a] 'human error' and when they say human error what they effectively are saying is it was an accident," she says.

"But actually most of these human errors could be avoided."

And one way to avoid it is to limit the access employees have to the data.

"You don't want to have open access to personal information and you also need to think about the audbility of your access provisions as well, so you need to able to see who's been  into a particular file," says MacPherson.

3. Sunk cost fallacy

Drum warns companies not to get stuck in the mindset that it will be too hard to change anything now or that people don't abuse their access anyway.

"If you plan and manage change appropriately the impact is almost always zero otherwise its very low," he says.

He says the best thing a company can do is a regular review process.

"It doesn't matter the frequency so much as long as it's no less than annual," says Drum.

"You really do need a champion in the business"

Watson says for any lasting change to occur, it needs to be from the top down. He says if the directors of the board aren't engaged, then change is unlikely because the people underneath aren't going to get direction, written policy, or resources to make changes.

Drum agrees and says, "You really do need a champion in the business."

He believes directors and boards are becoming more aware of the implications of data storage, but there's still a long way to go. Drum warns that collaboration is needed between the business itself, operations and whoever looks after the systems.

"If you come along and make a bunch of changes to things without consulting the people who use the data you can block access that people need," he says.

MacPherson strongly encourages companies to prioritise data and says data is critical for an agency's ability to innovate and improve its operations. But she says only companies who take responsibility for data earn the trust of customers and have the social license to use personal information.

"Personal information is precious, people need to protect it," she says.

Public Interest Journalism Fund logo
Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air.
Related stories
Can SMEs run a hybrid work model securely in Aotearoa?
Māori and cybersecurity - Examining an unsafe online climate and the need for action
Microsoft and Manaaki Whenua to map NZ's forest cover change
Could New Zealanders initiate a cyber attack from within?
The path to bolstering supply chain security in New Zealand
SAP partners with New Zealand Rugby for digital transformation
Top stories
Story image
Wireless
WolfVision releases new Cynap Pure Mini screen sharing solution
WolfVision has launched the WolfVision Cynap Pure Mini, a new wireless screen sharing solution that looks to enable easier and more effective presentations.
Story image
Hisense
Hisense launches in New Zealand with new product range
Consumer electronics and home entertainment brand Hisense has launched in New Zealand, bringing its range of TVs, refrigeration, and laundry products to Kiwi customers.
Story image
InternetNZ
Govt must step up to police social media - InternetNZ boss
A technology industry leader is urging the government not to shy away from policing social media platforms in New Zealand.
Story image
Malware
Can SMEs run a hybrid work model securely in Aotearoa?
While the hybrid work model may have offered protection from COVID-19, have small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) remained as safe from outside threats?
Story image
Storage
Why how you store data could make or break your business
Data storage can often be a low priority but the consequences can be devastating. Why is this so important and what should NZ companies be thinking about?
Story image
Microsoft
Microsoft and Manaaki Whenua to map NZ's forest cover change
Microsoft and Manaaki Whenua Landcare Research, are teaming up to develop improved detection of land use and forest cover change in New Zealand.
Story image
Microsoft
Microsoft unveils adaptive accessories for disability access
Microsoft is introducing an expansive Inclusive Tech Lab to give people with disabilities greater access to technology through new software features and adaptive accessories.
Story image
Digital Transformation
SAP partners with New Zealand Rugby for digital transformation
The multi-year partnership will see SAP advance NZR with its organisational operations, team performance, fan experience and sustainability goals.
Story image
PaaS
New digital traffic light system to tackle construction defects
Smarter Defects Management launches its PaaS digital system and says it will revolutionise managing defects in the construction industry.
Story image
First Table
First Table set to revive restaurant commerce in NZ with platform launch
A new restaurant booking platform has launched in New Zealand, giving Kiwi diners the opportunity to save and book at a variety of restaurants around the country.
Story image
Digital Signage
MAXHUB's Digital Signage range to bolster boardroom productivity
The new MAXHUB Digital Signage technology is purpose-built to make every kind of team meeting more effective.
Story image
TUANZ
TUANZ to address rural connectivity at 2022 symposium
TUANZ is hosting the Rural Connectivity Symposium for the first time in person since 2019, providing a forum to discuss the state of rural connectivity.
Story image
WolfVision
WolfVision announces new range of visualisers
WolfVision has announced a new range of visualisers to help meet multiple industry demands for remote learning and educational solutions.
Story image
Microsoft
Microsoft backing Māori and Pacific wāhine in tech industry
A new initiative focused on getting Māori and Pacific wāhine into the tech industry and backed by Microsoft, NZTech and the government is calling for tech companies to get involved.
Story image
Sony
Sony launches LinkBuds S - the latest model in the series
Sony says the LinkBuds S will give users a unique sound experience through sensor and spatial sound technology, even in AR games.
Story image
Wireless
Sony to bring new 1000X series WH-1000XM5 headphones to the market
Sony has announced the newest edition of its award-winning wireless headphones, with the 1000X series WH-1000XM5 noise-cancelling model.
Story image
D-Link
D-Link launches new G415 Smart Router as part of EAGLE PRO AI range
D-Link A/NZ has announced the launch of its new G415 AX1500 4G Smart Router as part of the new EAGLE PRO AI Series.
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition
In almost every respect it works like a book, apart from the fact that it weighs next to nothing, fits in my hand perfectly, and is soothing on my eyes.
Story image
Jabra
Jabra reveals its latest portable headset Engage 55
Jabra has launched the Engage 55, the newest product in Jabra's Engage series designed for ultimate call security and quality.
Story image
Logitech
Logitech releases new mouse with ergonomic and sustainable focus
Logitech has announced the Logitech Signature M650 Mouse and the Signature M650 for Business Wireless Mouse, both with new ergonomic features and capabilities.
Story image
Cybersecurity
Could New Zealanders initiate a cyber attack from within?
The threat landscape is significantly increasing worldwide, and the opportunities it presents are a growing concern in Aotearoa.
Story image
Sustainability
The AI Forum helps NZ pave the way with AI sustainability practices
Non-profit organisation The AI Forum is helping Kiwis learn about addressing climate change issues through the use of AI technology.
Story image
Wireless
Hands-on review: HyperX Pulsefire Haste wireless mouse and HyperX Pulsefire XL Mat
With its lightweight Pulsefire Haste wireless mouse and RGB lit Pulsefire XL Mat, HyperX sets out to up your game and add a little colour to your desktop.
Story image
Artificial Intelligence
Google to enter the smartwatch market with the Google Pixel Watch
Google has provided a first look at its new Google Pixel Watch, which is set to make an entry into the competitive smartwatch market.
Story image
Mobility
Hands-on review: STM laptop bags
The advent of hybrid working has meant we need laptop bags. We got our hands on two of the most popular laptop bags from STM.
Story image
Phishing
WhatsApp and QR codes the next scam threat - report
KnowBe4 has warned it expects to see an increase in QR Codes and the WhatsApp chat platform being used for phishing and other scams. 
Story image
Digital Marketing
Getty Images delves into the world of NFTs with Candy Digital
Getty Images and Candy Digital, the next-generation digital collectible company, have announced a new multi-year partnership agreement.
Story image
Chorus
Chorus and Nokia launches first trial of 25G PON broadband
Chorus and Nokia have announced the successful demonstration of 25 gigabit per second fibre (Gbps) broadband technology at the Chorus Fibre Lab in Auckland. 
Story image
Gaming
Game preview: The Quarry (PC)
On playing a bit of The Quarry, I began to understand why the game has got its own release rather than just being part of The Dark Pictures Anthology.
Story image
Corsair
Hands-on review: Corsair 32GB Vengeance 5200MHz DDR5 DRAM kit
Corsair’s Vengeance 5200MHz DDR5 DRAM offers PC users an entry-level upgrade to the new memory standard allowing them to get a little bit more out of their new Alder Lake CPUs.
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: WD_Black SN770 NVMe SSD Game Drive
Western Digital expands its WD_Black range of NVMe solid-state drives with the WD_Black SN770 Game Drive.
Story image
Microsoft
Microsoft NZ and TupuToa to boost diversity in cybersecurity sector
Microsoft NZ has teamed up with TupuToa to co-develop a cyber security employment programme specifically aimed at creating more diversity in Aotearoa's cybersecurity sector.
Story image
Mobility
Tyson Beckford partners with Element Case on new AppleWatch band
Celebrity Tyson Beckford has collaborated with STM Brands' Element Case brand to create a rugged new accessory.
Story image
Cybercrime
The ups and downs and runarounds of catching cybercriminals in NZ
We're becoming more and more aware of cybercrimes but how many criminals actually get caught? The New Zealand police explain why the answer is complicated.
Story image
i-PRO
i-Pro announces newest solutions as rebranded enterprise
i-PRO APAC Oceania has introduced its newest high-resolution mid-range cameras, with combined edge AI analytics and resolutions of up to 4K.
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: MSI MPG Z690 Carbon WIFI motherboard
It’s all change with Intel’s 12th generation CPUs. We have a new chipset in the 600-series, a new socket with the LGA 1700, and new DDR5 memory.
Story image
Surveillance
i-PRO releases smallest AI-based surveillance camera on the market
The new i-PRO mini network camera is now available, with a pocket-sized form factor and full AI analytics functionality.
Story image
Gaming
PNY launches XLR8 Gaming EPIX memory products in A/NZ
PNY has launched its XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB™ DDR4 Silver 3200MHz and 3600MHz memory products in Australia and New Zealand.
Story image
Poly
Poly introduces new smart devices and announces Amazon e-store in Australia
Poly is introducing two new pro-grade devices to the market and announcing its first official Australian e-store on Amazon.
Story image
Microsoft
Māori and cybersecurity - Examining an unsafe online climate and the need for action
Government-funded and non for profit research have proven over the years that there is a significant online risk for many minority communities in Aotearoa, with Māori often being singled out as a particularly vulnerable group.
Story image
Apple
Apple previews new features for users with disabilities
Apple says new software features that offer users with disabilities new tools for navigation, health and communication, are set to come out later this year.
Story image
Gaming
Mastercard users can now use rewards points in gaming
Mastercard has launched Mastercard Gamer Xchange (MGX), allowing APAC consumers to convert their rewards points into gaming currency.
Story image
PIJF
The path to bolstering supply chain security in New Zealand
A significant amount of today's business and leisure activity relies on IT supply chains. From complex international freight trades to local small business distribution channels, any supply chain that involves IT infrastructure serves as a crucial tool in our daily lives. 
Story image
Wireless Nation
Wireless Nation, N4L provide 4G network to remote NZ schools
Wireless Nation and Network for Learning (N4L) have rolled out the Rural Connectivity Group’s (RCG) new 4G network to better connect three Chatham Islands schools.