Yealink launches BH70 bluetooth headset for hybrid work

In response to the evolving landscape of the workforce, which now embraces a hybrid model blending in-office and remote work, Yealink introduced its latest offering last month, the BH70 Bluetooth headset. This product is strategically priced to be accessible to every user, aiming to address the diverse communication needs of today's hybrid workforce. It promises to facilitate seamless connectivity and productivity, irrespective of geographical limitations.

The BH70 is laden with advanced features designed to deliver exceptional audio quality and user comfort. Notably, it incorporates a revolutionary 3-mic noise cancellation technology capable of cancelling 97% of background noise. This allows users to work effectively from any location, whether at home, in the office, or on the move. Additionally, the integration of Yealink Acoustic Shield Technology 2.0 and 35mm custom speakers converts the headset into what could be likened to a portable personal sound studio, providing an immersive musical experience.

A unique aspect of the BH70 is the dual-sided busy light that activates during calls to signal to others that the wearer is engaged, thereby reducing interruptions.

The headset's compatibility features are particularly noteworthy. It meets Microsoft’s Open Office requirements, is certified by Microsoft Teams, and is compatible with all leading Unified Communications (UC) platforms, such as Zoom. This versatility ensures it can seamlessly integrate into various professional environments.

Battery performance is a standout feature of the BH70. It offers up to 35 hours of talk time or 43 hours of music playback, alongside an impressive standby time of up to 22 days. This feature underscores the headset's reliability for long-duration use without the frequent need for recharging.

Designed with user comfort in mind, the BH70 is lightweight, weighing in at just 147 grams for the stereo version, and is equipped with premium soft leather cushions. This ensures it remains comfortable even when worn for extended periods.

Now available in the ANZ region, the BH70 represents a significant leap forward in communication technology for the hybrid workforce. If you are interested in trialing it, click here to apply.