Zoom awarded new international security certification after intensive evaluation

Wed 12 Jan 2022

Communication tool Zoom has been announced as the first video communication client to be awarded Common Criteria Evaluation Assurance Level 2 (v3.1 rev. 5), issued by the German Federal Office for Information Security.

Zoom Meeting Client version 5.6.6 has achieved the international standard certification after going through what is claimed to be some of the most demanding evaluation procedures for security and assurance in the world.

The certification is a leading benchmark for IT product security in more than 25 countries, including the UK, US, Canada, and Germany. With more IT providers relying on security certification when choosing products for business, the demand is increasing for products and services that have been put through a rigorous testing regime.

With video conferencing a crucial aspect of hybrid work, security and better working environments online have become the focus of many companies as they implement new technology. Having a certification gives added assurance to users that they can use technology safely and without wider security problems.

Zoom chief information security officer Jason Lee says this is a significant milestone for the company, and security is always a top priority when implementing new technology.

"We are the first video communications client to receive this important certification, reinforcing our commitment to our customers. Security and privacy are the cornerstones of everything we do, and we are continually innovating secure solutions for all users of our platform."

He also says that customers should ensure that they keep updating their Zoom software to be able to access all the latest security features and updates.

"At present, the BSI has certified Zoom version 5.6.6 for Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android. While version 5.6.6 was the version of Zoom client available at the time of the certification, we always recommend customers utilise the newest version of the client to take advantage of Zoom's latest security updates and features."

BSI's head of standardisation/certification/telecommunications networks security department Sandro Amendola, says Zoom has met the specifications to the highest standards and was put through rigorous testing.

"The Common Criteria certification is a global benchmark in cybersecurity. The Zoom client demonstrated a high security standard across its product, successfully completing one of the most demanding evaluation procedures a company can undertake."

Founded in 2011, Zoom has consistently endeavoured to meet the demand for visual communication technology. The company has always been open with its security features, particularly through the establishment of the Zoom Trust Center, a section on its website dedicated to detailing security features and certifications.