2degrees launches 13 new 5G coverage areas, network upgrades

2degrees has announced it has launched 13 new 5G areas in June, as the company continues its 5G rollout and investment.

The 4G optimisation also continues at pace, with upgrades focussed on the area dubbed the golden triangle the roading network that connects Tauranga, Hamilton and Auckland. In June, 24 new sites also went live as part of the Rural Connectivity Group project.

"We are incredibly proud of our network and committed to continuous improvements," says Martin Sharrock, 2degrees chief technology officer.

"We have designed the 5G rollout as contiguous, which in a nutshell means that customers will experience 5G in connected areas around the city, rather than in spots," he says.

"The customer benefits by staying in 5G coverage for longer, and not going in and out of 5G coverage.

"Also, with the 5G upgrades, it doubles the 4G capacity available in these areas."

Roaming

Sharrock says 2degrees is also seeing more customers using devices overseas mirroring the increase in international travel.

"Pre-pandemic we would see tens of thousands of people roaming in a month. This dropped to almost zero during 2020 and 2021, but has been steadily increasing this year, and is now sitting at just 20% of the pre-COVID peak," he says.

Inbound roaming mostly returning Kiwis and Australian travellers is also up, peaking just above the levels seen during the last trans-Tasman bubble.

Products and Services

Mark Callander, 2degrees CEO, says the continued network rollout has been backed by a raft of new products, including Unlimited 5G fixed wireless and 5G iPhone support.

"When we merged Vocus NZ and 2degrees, my message to the team was clear keep the pressure on, launch new products, continue to innovate, continue to develop the mobile and fibre network, and make sure our customers are front of mind," he says.

"It's clear 2degrees is doing just that."

Also notable were the Kanstar award and the final switch off of the Stuff Fibre brand, as the company consolidates to a single brand.

List of new 5G coverage areas

Milford

Belmont

Albert St

Ellerslie Central

Wairakei

Adelaide Rd

Hyde Park

Remuera Rd

Broomfield

Hobson Bay South

Kohimarama South

Waimairi

Mt Wellington North

Unlimited 5G wireless broadband

2degrees has launched unlimited wireless broadband in areas of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

iPhone 5G

5G capable iPhones can now take advantage of the 2degrees 5G network. The list of capable handsets includes:

iPhone 12 range (12 mini, 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max)

iPhone 13 range (13mini, 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max)

iPhone SE 2022

Kanstar

"We were thrilled to announce that we are still NZ's fairest telco! Carrying on from last year, we once again hold our rank of #6 in Fairness for corporates in NZ according to the Kantar Corporate Reputation Index (formerly the Colmar Brunton Reputation Index)."



