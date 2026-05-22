2degrees rebrands stores as 2deVries for Auckland FC

2degrees has temporarily rebranded two Auckland stores as 2deVries in support of Auckland FC defender Francis de Vries ahead of the sold-out A-League Grand Final.

The telecommunications company has changed signage at its Queen Street and Onehunga outlets and added Auckland FC-themed displays as support for the club builds across the city. The Queen Street store is also hosting a ticket giveaway tied to the final, with six tickets billed as among the last remaining in Auckland.

The campaign plays on the company's name and the surname of one of Auckland FC's best-known players. De Vries has become a fan favourite during the club's run to the decider, prompting the sponsor to build a short-term retail activation around him and the wider team.

Auckland FC has reached the A-League Grand Final in only its second season, turning the match into a major sporting occasion for the city. That momentum has drawn commercial partners eager to align with the surge in local attention around the club.

Dave Pearce, General Manager of Marketing, 2degrees New Zealand, said the activation reflects the mood around Auckland FC.

"Auckland has completely got behind AFC and as a sponsor we're right there with them too. Once we realised we basically had 'de Vries' sitting inside our own name, we thought it was a simple way to demonstrate our passion for the team," said Dave Pearce.

"We are so proud of what the team has achieved, and short of getting a tattoo, changing our name temporarily felt like a pretty good way to reflect that," said Pearce.

"2deVries is our way of celebrating the team, the fans, and what's shaping up to be a massive weekend for New Zealand sport. We want AFC to know we are all right behind them, hopefully spurring them on to a historic win," added Pearce.

The campaign highlights how brands are using short-lived, locally targeted promotions to tap into spikes in sporting interest. In this case, 2degrees has combined retail branding, fan engagement and scarce match tickets in a promotion aimed squarely at Auckland supporters.

The choice of stores is also significant. Queen Street sits in the centre of the city and offers the highest foot traffic for a public-facing stunt, while Onehunga extends the campaign beyond the CBD into another part of Auckland with strong community ties.

Retail activations linked to sport are common, but full shopfront rebrands are less so, especially when centred on a single player rather than a club badge or tournament mark. By focusing on de Vries, 2degrees is turning a surname coincidence into a broader expression of club identity and civic enthusiasm.

The campaign also underlines the commercial value of Auckland FC's rapid rise. A club in only its second season would not usually command this level of citywide attention, but a place in the Grand Final has created a concentrated burst of interest that sponsors can use to deepen visibility and fan association.

Francis de Vries said he was surprised when he first heard about it.

"I really thought someone was joking at first," said de Vries.

"The amount of support around the club right now has been unreal and everyone seems to be finding their own way to get behind the team. 2degrees has definitely gone all the way with it. It's a really cool thing to see ahead of such a massive game for the club," added de Vries.