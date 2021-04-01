2K A/NZ unveils life-size NBA 2K21 LEGO statue

2K Australia and New Zealand has teamed up with The Brickman to create a one-of-a-kind statue of NBA superstar, Zion Williamson.

NBA 2K21 has been built from the ground up for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. With NBA 2k21 already impressive on the PS4 and Xbox One, the next-gen version offers better animations an even more realistic portrayals of the NBA athletes.

2K Australia and New Zealand teamed up with Ryan McNaught – known as The Brickman and Australia’s only LEGO Certified Professional – to give NBA 2K21’s next-gen cover star Zion Williamson a fresh new blocky look.

The statue was built using approximately 42,000 LEGO bricks and is an impressive, true to size recreation of Zion, a player who is known for his on-court power and also fittingly possesses a Gold “Brick Wall” badge in NBA 2K21.

“Working on this project with 2K Australia and New Zealand has been amazing. We had the whole workshop come together to help build Zion Williamson, and thanks to 2K, we’ve managed to create one of the coolest LEGO models we’ve ever built,” said McNaught. “The most unusual aspect about our LEGO Zion was his pose. Getting the LEGO bricks to stay together on these crazy angles – almost gravity-defying – was quite a challenge. Our skills were well and truly put to the test while building Zion, and we’re really proud of the model we’ve been able to build through this partnership.”

The statue is an impressive likeness, capturing Williamson’s signature facial impression. The New Orleans Pelicans uniform has also been faithfully recreated, right down to a ting LEGO NBA logo. The LEGO masterpiece is an unmistakeable reproduction of the next-gen NBA 2K21 game cover image, complete with a “round” LEGO basketball.

“NBA 2K21 is a significant milestone for the series introducing ground-breaking new features that have been built from the ground up utilising the power of new gaming hardware,” said Ben Seccombe, Director of Marketing & Communications at 2K Australia and New Zealand. “This is a fitting way to celebrate this landmark by rebuilding cover star Zion Williamson out of LEGO bricks, showcasing his impressive brick wall style physique.”

NBA 2K21 is the latest title in the world-renowned, best-selling NBA 2K series and leads the charge with next-gen innovations while continuing to deliver an industry-leading sports video game experience for the current generation of gaming platforms.

As well as upgraded visuals, next-gen NBA 2K21 features a whole new area, expanding on the neighbourhoods of previous games. Players get to roam the expanse of The City- an huge multiplayer open-world area packed with activities that could be a game in itself.

NBA 2K21 is available for NZ$59.95 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, with the totally rebuilt next-gen version available for NZ$119.95 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.