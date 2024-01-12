Acer expands Predator monitor line with MiniLED, OLED models

Acer has launched an expansion to its esteemed Predator gaming monitor line, introducing four spectacular models offering gamers enhanced immersion. The new models comprise of two MiniLED and two OLED panels, all specifically engineered to escalate gaming visuals.

The new models launched are a duo of MiniLED monitors that include the 57-inch Predator Z57 and the 34-inch Predator X34 V3. The Predator Z57 is Acer's flagship model, showcasing dual UHD (7680x2160) resolution at 120Hz. Meanwhile, the Predator X34 V3 supports an ultra-wide QHD (3440x1440) resolution at an impressive 180 Hz refresh rate.

In addition to these, the company has released OLED models, the 39-inch Predator X39 and the 34-inch Predator X34 X. These models are reported to offer exceptionally fast latency and superior performance with their ultra-wide QHD (3440x1440) resolution, facilitating a 240 Hz refresh rate, and an unparalleled 0.01 milliseconds pixel response time.

The Predator Z57, flagging its 57-inch dual UHD (7680x2160) resolution, is perceived as a game-changer in fierce gaming battles. The 2304-zone MiniLED technology provides superb visuals, particularly in displaying dark scenes and black backgrounds. With a 1000-nit brightness producing highly accurate colours, this model is distinguished by its 1000R curvature and a wide 32:9 aspect ratio that amplifies the gaming environment. Its robust but elegant base is adjustable for height, tilt, and swivel for individual comfort. The model also houses two 10W speakers to boost sound effects.

The 34-inch Predator X34 V3 equips an ultra-wide QHD (3440x1440) resolution display and a fast 180Hz refresh rate, critical for fluid and uninterrupted gameplay. This monitor's adjustable height, tilt and swivel optimise visual comfort, and it also comes with two 5W speakers for high-quality audio.

The OLED models, Predator X39 and Predator X34 X, offer a 178-degree view even at tight angles, ensuring smooth gameplay free from stutter and lag. A broad DCI-P3 99% colour gamut, high contrast images, and ultra-fast refresh rates tick all boxes for an exceptional gaming experience.

All newly introduced models come with AMD FreeSync Premium™, minimising screen tearing and flickering during fast-paced action scenes. They also equip a USB Type-C 90W PD port, offering simultaneous display, data transfer, and device charging; along with a built-in KVM switch that helps in swapping sources sans the need for reconnecting peripherals.

As for the availability and pricing, the Predator Z57 and Predator X39 are yet to be announced. The Predator X34 X and Predator X34 V3, however, are expected to be available in Australia starting from the second quarter of 2024 at a starting price of AUD 2,899 and AUD 1,899, respectively.