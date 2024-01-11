Acer unveils Aspire 3D laptop & Predator 3D gaming monitor

Acer has expanded its SpatialLabs stereoscopic 3D portfolio with the introduction of the Aspire 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition Laptop and the Predator SpatialLabs View 27 gaming monitor. The latest arrivals bring fascinating 3D content for entertainment and gaming enthusiasts.

The Aspire 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition laptop is designed to offer delightful 3D content for entertainment and content creation on its 15.6-inch UHD display without the need for specialised glasses. It incorporates a suite of AI-powered SpatialLabs applications for creating and viewing 3D content.

"With Microsoft Copilot in Windows 11, users can experience upscaled creativity and productivity with AI-powered task assistance, while Acer's suite of AI-supported solutions in Acer PurifiedView and PurifiedVoice elevate conference calls on the 3D laptop," the release stated.

The Predator SpatialLabs View 27 gaming monitor promises to redefine 3D gaming experiences, courtesy of SpatialLabs TrueGame technology. "TrueGame renders original 3D game designs with greater depth and contour so gamers can bask in breathtaking 3D realism, while the Acer Immerse Audio system acts as a virtual headset for ambient audio," Acer outlined.

Featured in the Aspire 3D 15 Laptop, 'SpatialLabs Go' allows users to transform 2D content into 3D in real-time using Acer's proprietary AI models. From photos to YouTube videos, SpatialLabs Go generates depth maps for 2D content and turns them into stunning 3D visuals in an instant. Further capitalising on the 3D potential, Creators can utilise the SpatialLabs Model Viewer application to import and convert CGI and CAD file formats into 3D illustrations, showcasing ideas with more detail.

Whether for leisure viewing or developing designs, the Aspire 3D 15 laptop presents 3D visuals with impressive depth and cinematic colours on its 15.6-inch UHD IPS panel. Acer's twin technologies, PurifiedVoice and PurifiedView, work together during video calls on the 3D laptop to offer AI-supported noise reduction technology and camera effects.

Meanwhile, the Predator SpatialLabs View 27 gaming monitor utilises SpatialLabs TrueGame to develop individual 3D profiles from games' existing depth information. Coupled with Acer Immerse Audio, gaming becomes a more intensified experience: "Rich soundscapes are echoed from its dual 2.5 W speakers, enhanced by the combination of AI-driven beamforming acoustic transmissions and head-tracking solutions to produce the feeling of using surround-sound headphones," Acer added.

In addition to the new products aimed at consumers and gaming audiences, the Acer SpatialLabs View Pro 27 was recently announced for professional creators and developers. This solution seeks to elevate how 3D ideas and audiovisual elements take shape, bringing designs and concepts closer to reality.

Pricing and availability details for both the Acer Aspire 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition and the Predator SpatialLabs View 27 in Australia are yet to be confirmed.

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies, with a presence in more than 160 countries. As Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike.