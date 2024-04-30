ADLINK debuts Intel Arc A380E GPU-based graphics card for gaming & AI use

ADLINK Technology, a global player in edge computing, has revealed the EGX-PCIE-A380E, its first graphics card utilising the Intel Arc A380E GPU. Primarily designed for commercial gaming, the new card offers great performance and compatibility with ADLINK's gaming platforms.

The A380E also branches out beyond the gaming industry, extending its use to Edge AI applications. This versatility has been made possible through the robust support of the OpenVino AI toolkit, which strengthens the A380E's ability to optimise AI development and seamlessly incorporate deep learning functionalities.

Primarily marketed for slot machines, video lottery terminals, and electronic games, the A380E can also be integrated into ADLINK gaming platforms that leverage Intel Core processors, such as the ADi-SA6X. However, due to its compact design and enhanced capabilities, the graphic card's application extends beyond gaming.

The industrial-grade A380E graphics card is noted for its incredible cost-effectiveness, high reliability, and low power usage of only 50W. It also boasts a sleek and compact single-slot design with dimensions of 69mm x 156mm. As with all ADLINK industrial products, the A380E ensures longevity, guaranteeing availability for a minimum of five years.

While commercial gaming is likely to be its primary domain, the versatile A380E graphics card is equally suitable for industrial edge AI applications such as Industrial IoT and retail analytics. In addition, it’s adept at handling tasks such as video wall graphics and media processing and delivery.

The A380E graphics card is compatible with the OpenVino open-source toolkit, which simplifies AI development and deep learning integration across various spheres, including computer vision. The card also supports DirectX 12, Vulkan 1.3, OpenGL 4.6, OpenCL 3.0, Windows 11, and Linux.

As an addition to ADLINK's extensive portfolio of A350E/A370E MXM GPU solutions featuring powerful Intel Arc discrete graphics, the A380E certainly holds its own. These modules are designed to improve response, precision, and reliability in time-sensitive edge applications that require graphics across diverse sectors like healthcare, media processing, transportation, and, not forgetting, commercial gaming.

The ADLINK A380E makes a powerful statement as the company's first graphics card based on Intel GPU, demonstrating its commitment to offering versatile, powerful, and effective solutions.