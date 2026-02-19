Aeroband strikes Amber deal for smart instruments push

Aeroband has signed an exclusive distribution partnership with Amber Technology for Australia and New Zealand, expanding local access to its smart digital musical instruments.

Under the agreement, Amber Technology will handle distribution across both markets, targeting musicians, educators and retailers. Aeroband positions its products as alternatives to conventional instruments and equipment.

Aeroband's range includes a digital guitar and portable electronic drum kits. It reports more than 85,000 units sold globally and a user community of more than 100,000.

Zoey Huang, Overseas Sales Manager at Shenzhen Dale Technology, said the deal supports Aeroband's international growth plans.

"Partnering with Amber Technology marks a key step in our global expansion. Amber Technology's deep market expertise and respected reputation align perfectly with our vision of making smart, expressive music creation accessible to all. We are excited to see our instruments, which have been widely praised in Europe, the U.S., and Asia, inspire creativity in Australia and New Zealand," said Zoey Huang, Overseas Sales Manager, Shenzhen Dale Technology.

Amber Technology distributes equipment across broadcast, film, recording, live production, musical instruments, installation, specialist hi-fi and home entertainment, and operates in both Australia and New Zealand.

Peter Amos, Managing Director at Amber Technology, said the agreement reflects demand for products that combine digital features with performance.

"Aeroband represents a new frontier in musical creativity where digital technology and expressive performance meet. We're delighted to bring Aeroband to our market expanding creative possibilities for musicians and educators alike," said Peter Amos, Managing Director, Amber Technology.

Product range

The products scheduled for distribution include the Aeroband Digital Guitar, the Aeroband Digital Guitar with carrier bag, and the Aeroband PocketDrum2.

The Aeroband Digital Guitar is a smart instrument with a built-in speaker and nine built-in tones. It includes a capo and is designed to stay in tune. Aeroband also lists full MIDI compatibility.

The guitar has a 12-hour battery life, supports Bluetooth, and weighs 2.7 kilograms. It has a detachable neck for storage and a stated charging time of four to five hours with fast charging.

It comes in black, white and pink, with a recommended retail price of AUD $699.

A bundled version includes a carrier bag with separate space for the guitar body and neck. Aeroband says this reduces the overall size compared with traditional guitar bags.

The Digital Guitar with carrier bag is available in black, white and pink, with a recommended retail price of AUD $799.

The Aeroband PocketDrum2 is a drum set without physical drums, using smart drumsticks and foot pedals. Aeroband says the sticks provide vibration feedback and capture movement.

It differentiates between softer and harder strikes across 128 levels and has a listed latency of 6ms. Aeroband says it includes multiple tones and a MIDI controller function.

Each package includes two PocketDrum sticks, two foot pedals, a Type-C to Type-A adapter, and wired 3.5mm TRS headphones. Aeroband says it does not support Bluetooth and that no apps are required to play.

The PocketDrum2 has a recommended retail price of AUD $299.

Market context

The deal brings another consumer-focused music technology brand into the Australia and New Zealand distribution channel, where specialist retail and education buyers often look for clear pricing, bundled accessories and local availability. It also expands Amber Technology's musical instruments portfolio alongside its broader distribution activities across production and home entertainment.

Founded in 2015, Aeroband says it has won multiple international innovation awards. Its product descriptions cite force-sensing and motion-tracking technologies, as well as companion apps and song libraries for some instruments.

The companies have not disclosed sales targets, rollout timelines or retail channel details, but the partnership makes Amber Technology the exclusive distributor for Aeroband across Australia and New Zealand.