Gigabyte expands AI and gaming PC hardware line-up

GIGABYTE has introduced an expanded range of PC hardware spanning gaming components, AI systems and chassis designs, centred on its "Enter Infinity" theme and marking a milestone anniversary in its product development history.

The range brings together new motherboards, graphics cards, peripherals and AI-focused computing tools, alongside updated design approaches aimed at both performance users and general PC builders.

The gaming segment is led by AORUS, which has developed a coordinated set of components under an Infinity Series branding.

At the centre is the X870E AORUS INFINITY NEXT motherboard, designed for high-end desktop systems. It incorporates a 3D metal-printed cooling component and a Quad OptiMOS power architecture intended for high-performance computing workloads and gaming systems that require sustained processing output.

The graphics line includes AORUS GeForce RTX 50 Series INFINITY models, covering RTX 5090, RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5070 variants. These cards are positioned for use in gaming systems as well as workloads that rely on accelerated graphics processing.

Supporting components include the AORUS C510 GLASS INFINITY chassis, alongside input devices such as the AORUS K10 INFINITY gaming keyboard and AORUS M10 INFINITY gaming mouse. The products are designed to operate as a matched set across full PC builds.

Alongside gaming hardware, Gigabyte has expanded its AI-focused computing range, targeting local development and on-device processing rather than cloud-based workflows alone.

The AI ecosystem includes AI TOP systems and AI BOX hardware equipped with GPU selection tools for flexible processing configurations. These systems are designed to support model development and AI workload testing on local machines.

The company also highlighted its GiMATE intelligent agent, integrated into its AI gaming laptops. The system is intended to assist with gaming, productivity and content creation tasks by coordinating software and hardware resources within a single environment.

The motherboard and component lineup includes several new tuning and performance features aimed at desktop builders and enthusiasts.

D5 DUO X Technology is introduced for memory optimisation across compatible systems. X3D Turbo Mode 2.0 is designed to adjust processing performance for workloads that benefit from dynamic tuning.

Cooling is addressed through WINDFORCE HYPERBURST technology, focused on maintaining airflow efficiency under sustained load conditions.

AORUS ARI motherboard designs introduce anime-inspired visual elements integrated directly into PCB layouts and board styling, reflecting a shift towards more personalised internal system aesthetics.

Gigabyte is also extending its design approach through new chassis and system layouts that reduce visible cabling and simplify internal build structure.

The STEALTH cableless design concept removes visible cable routing in selected builds, aiming to streamline internal airflow and presentation.

The AERO WOOD series introduces wood-based material elements into chassis design, combining traditional materials with PC hardware construction. These designs are positioned for users prioritising interior visibility and desk integration rather than conventional gaming aesthetics.

The display segment includes AORUS ELITE Series gaming monitors, developed for high refresh rate gaming and extended visual performance across PC setups.

A 5K Mini LED glossy gaming monitor is also included within the wider display range, targeting users requiring higher resolution panels for both gaming and creative work.

These monitors are intended to integrate with the wider hardware ecosystem, particularly systems built around the AORUS motherboard and graphics card platforms.

Thermal management remains a central focus across the hardware lineup, with updated cooling systems embedded across both graphics cards and motherboards.

The WINDFORCE HYPERBURST system is designed to manage heat dissipation in high-load environments, particularly within compact or multi-component builds where airflow is constrained.

Cooling components are integrated across multiple product tiers rather than being limited to standalone accessories, reflecting a system-wide approach to thermal performance.

The updated hardware portfolio spans gaming systems, AI computing tools and PC building components, with coordinated product families designed for integrated desktop setups across performance and consumer use cases.