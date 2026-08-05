Intelematics connects one millionth vehicle to eCall

Intelematics has connected its one millionth vehicle to its Australian-built emergency call platform, marking a broader reach for connected safety services in vehicles sold in Australia and New Zealand.

The Melbourne-based company provides eCall and related connected vehicle services that link drivers to emergency assistance after a crash or through a manual SOS function. Owned by RACV, it has operated since 1999 and works with car brands including Toyota, Hyundai, Lexus, Mitsubishi, Genesis and BYD.

eCall systems automatically detect a crash, connect the vehicle to emergency responders, and send location and incident data. The system is designed to help when a driver cannot call for assistance, with Intelematics saying its Australian-based call centre can typically speak to a driver within seven seconds.

The one million vehicle milestone comes as connected safety features become more prominent in the local market. ANCAP now includes eCall in its five-star safety rating criteria, a move likely to sharpen manufacturers' focus on whether the systems are included in new models.

Local platform

Intelematics says its system was designed and built in Australia in conjunction with emergency services in Australia and New Zealand. The platform can also receive live updates during an emergency response, allowing new or changed information to be transmitted after the initial crash alert.

Its services extend beyond automatic crash notification, including bCall and iCall functions as well as stolen vehicle tracking. Specialist operators based in Australia support the call centre operation.

Adoption has grown over the past several years through partnerships with vehicle brands. In 2020, the Toyota Yaris Cross and Lexus IS sedan became the first vehicles to use Intelematics services including eCall, a manual SOS button and stolen vehicle tracking. More recently, BYD integrated eCall into the Sealion 8.

Katherine Anderson, Senior Product Manager at Intelematics, outlined the company's view of the development. "For more than two decades we've worked closely with emergency services and the road safety ecosystem to build a platform that responds when it matters most. From Brisbane to Bairnsdale, our technology is helping drivers return home to their loved ones each day," Anderson said.

Intelematics links the milestone to a longer period of product development and industry coordination. Its progress towards the one million mark has included a long-standing relationship with Assist Australia, along with work with emergency services and other road safety stakeholders.

Safety criteria

The inclusion of eCall in ANCAP's ratings framework may prove significant for the wider market, because safety ratings influence both consumer perception and manufacturer product planning. For suppliers of in-vehicle safety technology, the criteria can shift a feature from an optional extra to a more expected part of a vehicle's safety package.

Anderson said the latest figure also reflects a broader market shift. "This milestone demonstrates how quickly connected vehicle technology is becoming a reality on Australian roads and the critical role homegrown innovation has to play in delivering technology built to succeed across our unique landscape," Anderson said.

Intelematics argues that local development matters because road conditions, distances and emergency response arrangements in Australia and New Zealand differ from those in other markets. Those factors shaped how its platform was designed and how its operator network supports incidents as they happen.

Its eCall system has also received industry design recognition. In 2021, the solution won awards in product design categories covering technology and service, and digital interface, at the Australian Good Design Awards and the Melbourne Design Awards.

Rob Finney, General Manager at Intelematics, said the business had anticipated the ANCAP change. "ANCAP's inclusion of eCall is a watershed moment and one we have been preparing for - investing in the solution, deepening our emergency services relationships, and working with industry stakeholders to shape how this technology is implemented in the Australian and New Zealand context. We are well positioned to support this next chapter in Australian road safety and look forward to working with our partners to continuously improve our services and enhance vehicle safety and emergency response," Finney said.