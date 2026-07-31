Hands-on review: OPPO Bubble adds a smarter viewfinder

The OPPO Bubble is a compact wireless display designed to work with selected OPPO smartphones.

We tested it with the OPPO Reno16 Pro. The accessory provides a live view from the phone's rear cameras, making it easier to frame selfies, group photos and videos.

It can also control the camera remotely from up to 10 metres away.

Compact design

The Bubble has a circular design that resembles a small silver puck.

It measures 58mm across, is 7mm thick and weighs 27.5g. It is easy to carry in a pocket or bag and adds little weight when attached to a phone.

OPPO includes a protective bumper, magnetic ring and star-shaped hanging clip. The clip allows the Bubble to be attached to a bag or carried separately.

The device has an IP54 rating for resistance to dust and light splashes.

A physical button controls power and the camera shutter. Charging is handled through a USB-C port on the side.

Clear display

The front features a circular 1.7-inch AMOLED touchscreen.

It has a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels and a density of 266 pixels per inch. Images, animations and camera previews appear clear on the compact display.

Three brightness settings are available, with a maximum brightness of 600 nits.

The circular format gives users a quick view of their position, surroundings and general composition while using the rear camera.

Quick pairing

The Bubble uses Bluetooth 5.2 and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi to connect with compatible smartphones.

Pairing with the Reno16 Pro was straightforward. The phone detected the accessory and guided us through the connection process.

The Bubble works directly with OPPO's camera application. It displays the live camera feed without mirroring unrelated information from the phone.

Users can switch between photography and video modes from the display. Available zoom settings include 0.6x, 1x, 2x and 3.5x, depending on the connected smartphone.

Better framing

The live preview is the Bubble's main feature.

It allows users to take selfies with the phone's rear camera system while still seeing themselves in the frame.

With the Reno16 Pro, it was easy to check positioning, facial expressions and the background before taking a photograph.

The feature is also useful for recording videos with the rear cameras. Users can monitor the shot while speaking to the camera or moving around within the frame.

Remote shooting

The Bubble can be detached from the phone and used as a remote viewfinder.

It maintains a live camera feed from up to 10 metres away. The physical button can then be used to take a photograph or begin recording.

This is useful for solo travel photographs, group shots and content recorded with the phone mounted on a tripod.

Users can make framing adjustments without repeatedly returning to the smartphone.

Personal content

The Bubble can also operate as a personal display when the camera is not being used.

Its 4GB of internal storage can hold images, motion photographs and short videos. Users can create collections containing up to 20 items.

OPPO also includes animated virtual pets and decorative display options.

These features allow the Bubble to function as both a camera accessory and a personalised digital ornament.

Battery life

The Bubble contains a 550mAh battery.

OPPO rates it for almost 24 hours when displaying static images at medium brightness. Continuous camera use is rated at up to about 9.5 hours.

That should be sufficient for regular photography sessions and a day of intermittent use.

Charging through USB-C also makes it easy to use the same cable as many modern smartphones and accessories.

Pricing

The OPPO Bubble is priced at $189 in Australia and $299 in New Zealand in Australia.

A compatible magnetic case for supported smartphones is available separately.

Final verdict

The OPPO Bubble adds a useful second screen to compatible OPPO smartphones.

Its live preview makes rear-camera selfies and videos easier to frame. Remote controls also provide more flexibility for group photographs, solo shots and tripod-based recording.

The compact design is easy to carry, while the personalised display features give the accessory a role beyond photography.

For Reno16 Pro users who frequently create mobile content, the Bubble provides a simple way to gain more control over the phone's rear cameras.