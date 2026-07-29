Robosen opens pre-orders for battle-worn Optimus Prime

Robosen and Amber Technology have opened pre-orders for the Flagship Series - Transformers G1 Optimus Prime (The Fallen Leader Edition), released to mark the 40th anniversary of Transformers: The Movie.

The officially licensed Hasbro collectible will be sold across Australia and New Zealand and, once sold out, will not be reproduced.

Based on the "Fall of Optimus Prime" scene from the 1986 film, the model uses a battle-worn grey and black finish. Visual damage effects, including burns, scratches, bullet marks and weathering, are designed to mirror the screen version.

Robosen has built the figure around an automatic transformation system that switches between robot and truck modes at the touch of a button. The design follows the original Generation 1 Optimus Prime look while adding moving parts and software-led interactivity aimed at collectors and franchise fans.

According to the product details, the unit contains 27 servomotors, 60 microchips and a six-axis inertial measurement unit. It also responds to 49 voice commands and includes more than 200 original voice lines performed by Peter Cullen, the longtime voice actor behind Optimus Prime.

A companion app provides access to film audio, action controls, mini theatre content and other interactive functions. Owners can also use five programming modes covering voice control, manual control, simplified programming, block-based programming and web-based programming.

Collector focus

The packaging marks the film's 40th anniversary and includes a commemorative collector's coin and a memorial-style display presentation. This places the product squarely in the higher-end collector market, where scarcity and screen accuracy often drive demand.

Amber Technology, distributor of audio-visual and media technology products in Australia and New Zealand, is handling availability in both markets. Pre-orders and pre-sales are open through stockists, with the product due to be available by 10 December 2026.

The launch reflects a broader trend among consumer robotics companies pursuing licensing deals with major entertainment brands. Rather than selling only static memorabilia, companies in this segment are combining collectables with motion, audio and app-based interaction to broaden appeal and support premium pricing.

For Robosen, the Transformers range sits alongside partnerships with other entertainment properties, including Disney and Pixar. It says it has spent 15 years developing motor systems, actuator controls, chips and algorithms for consumer robots.

Founded in 1987, Amber Technology operates across professional, commercial and residential technology markets in Australia and New Zealand. It supplies audio-visual and media technology products and related services, including system design, integration and support.

The Fallen Leader Edition centres on one of the best-known scenes in the Transformers franchise, a moment that has retained cultural weight among longtime fans of the animated film. By anchoring the release to that sequence, the companies are targeting buyers drawn as much by nostalgia and display value as by the robotics involved.

The figure also reflects a growing overlap between toys, collectables and connected devices, particularly for adults who grew up with 1980s and 1990s franchises. In that market, recognisable intellectual property and limited-run releases can matter as much to purchasing decisions as technical specifications.

Pre-orders and pre-sales are now available across Australia and New Zealand, with stock limited to a single production run.