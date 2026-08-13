Logitech targets lefties with ergonomic mouse in Australia

Logitech ANZ is promoting its Lift Left Vertical Ergonomic Mouse to left-handed users in Australia, linking the push to desk comfort concerns among office workers.

At the centre of the campaign is a left-handed version of Logitech's Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse. Designed for small to medium-sized hands, it places the hand in a 57-degree vertical position to support a more natural posture for the hand and forearm than a conventional mouse.

Ergonomic accessories remain a steady part of the office equipment market, particularly as employers and workers review home and hybrid work set-ups. Mouse design continues to draw attention as complaints about wrist strain, palm pressure and repetitive desk discomfort persist across corporate and home offices.

Logitech cited research showing 58% of office workers globally report discomfort by the end of the day, using the figure to argue that mouse fit and handedness deserve closer attention when people assess their desks.

Left-handed users make up a relatively small share of the market, leaving them with fewer mainstream hardware options. Logitech argued the challenge is even greater when workers are assigned standard equipment without regard for grip, hand size or dominant hand.

Imogen Lamond, Category Portfolio Manager, Logitech Personal Workspace Solutions ANZ, said many workers continue to use unsuitable pointing devices.

"Many people simply accept the mouse they were given with their workstation, rather than considering whether it genuinely suits their hand," said Imogen Lamond, Category Portfolio Manager, Logitech Personal Workspace Solutions ANZ.

She added that the problem can be more pronounced for left-handed users relying on equipment designed primarily for right-handed use.

"Particularly for lefties, it's a question worth asking. A poor match forces awkward grips and unnatural postures, putting strain and pressure on the wrist, and this is further exacerbated when using a wrong-sided mouse.

"A quality peripheral matched to your grip, size and handedness isn't a luxury. For the roughly one in ten who write with their left hand and already face a steeper challenge in finding the right equipment, that's a real issue. It's also exactly why the Lift Left exists. Poorly specified tools pose a direct tax on energy, focus and the quality of work produced, but an ergonomic, dedicated left-handed design addresses these issues."

Fit and posture

Lamond pointed to several signs that a mouse may not be a good fit, including the ring finger, little finger or palm rubbing against the desk surface. In practice, those issues can stem from a device being too large, too flat or designed for the opposite hand.

That emphasis on fit reflects a broader shift in how peripheral makers market mice and keyboards. Rather than treating them as standard-issue accessories, manufacturers increasingly segment products by hand size, grip style and posture, especially at the higher end of office and creator equipment.

For Logitech, the left-handed model adds a more specific offering in a category where dedicated left-handed designs remain less common than mirrored or ambidextrous products. The Lift Left has a softly textured grip and easy-to-reach buttons, though the company's main pitch is posture and comfort rather than extra features.

Lamond said many workers may be overlooking signs that their desk set-up is contributing to strain.

"It's not an exaggeration to say many Australians are continuing with mice that are actively working against their comfort," said Lamond.

"If your fingers don't fall naturally on the mouse buttons and scroll wheel, if your palm feels unsupported, or if you feel friction against your fingers, these are all signs to stop and reconsider your peripheral choice.

"We spend thousands of hours a year with a mouse in hand, left or right, so comfort at the desk shouldn't depend on which hand you were born favouring. The right peripheral can reduce strain, improve accuracy and help people sustain high performance across long working days, and for lefties, the Lift Left means this can be achieved without a workaround."