Hisense expands appliances into 65 Noel Leeming stores

Hisense will expand its kitchen and laundry appliance range into 65 Noel Leeming stores and collection centres across New Zealand, broadening the electronics brand's whitegoods presence in a market it has identified for growth.

Retail expansion

The rollout will begin in late August and cover kitchen and laundry appliances, extending an existing retail relationship between the two companies. It will give Hisense a larger physical footprint in New Zealand as it looks to grow sales beyond its established consumer electronics business.

Noel Leeming is one of New Zealand's best-known retail chains for appliances, electronics and home technology, and its national store network gives suppliers broad consumer reach. For Hisense, the increased shelf space will put its whitegoods range in front of more households in major urban centres and regional locations.

The arrangement reflects a deeper focus on New Zealand as an important market. It also highlights the role of local retail partners in building distribution for large household appliances, where store visibility and collection options remain important to buyers.

Hisense has built much of its profile in televisions and home entertainment products, but the latest expansion signals a broader push across the home. The appliance range covers kitchen and laundry categories, where brands compete heavily on price, reliability and design.

Broader footprint

Whitegoods remain a significant category for retailers because purchases are often higher value than smaller consumer electronics and can help drive repeat customer relationships. These partnerships also help suppliers secure showroom presence in a market where shoppers often want to compare products in person before buying.

Alpha Zhang, Vice President of Hisense New Zealand and Australia, said the retailer relationship is central to that strategy. "Our retail partnerships are the bedrock of our business," said Alpha Zhang, Vice President of Hisense New Zealand and Australia.

Hisense described the Noel Leeming expansion as part of a broader effort to strengthen links with retailers across New Zealand. By increasing its in-store range, the company aims to reach more customers through established domestic retail channels rather than relying only on brand recognition.

That matters in a market where appliance purchases are often tied to home upgrades, renovations and replacement cycles rather than impulse spending. Broader distribution can therefore play a major role in winning market share, particularly when consumers are comparing several brands in one visit.

Local access

Retail alliances are also important in New Zealand because logistics and after-sales service can influence consumer decisions, especially for larger household items. Collection centres, in particular, can help improve access for customers outside the main metropolitan areas.

Hisense said the expanded appliance range is intended to give New Zealand households more choice. The company has been positioning itself across multiple rooms in the home, linking entertainment products with domestic appliance lines as part of a broader consumer offering.

Zhang outlined that wider approach in a second statement. "At Hisense, our team is committed to delivering premium technology for every room in the home. From immersive large-screen entertainment to smart kitchen and laundry solutions, we are focused on delivering meaningful innovation that fits seamlessly into the lives of our New Zealand customers, helping bring families closer so they have more time for what matters most," said Zhang.