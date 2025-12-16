LG unveils AI-first Signature ‘quiet luxury’ range at CES

LG Electronics will showcase an expanded, AI-focused LG Signature appliance range at CES 2026 in Las Vegas.

The company plans to mark the tenth anniversary of its flagship premium brand with new products that combine artificial intelligence features and a stripped-back visual design.

LG said the refreshed lineup uses its in-house AI Core-Tech across key categories. The technology underpins new functions that adapt to user behaviour.

The company has framed the latest Signature collection around what it calls "quiet luxury". The products retain a minimal look and emphasise simple lines and restrained detailing.

AI-driven refrigerator

The centrepiece of the new range is a Signature refrigerator that uses conversational AI. The model relies on large language model technology for natural-language interactions.

The refrigerator can give tailored suggestions through voice-based exchanges. It also features generative AI functions that adjust to household routines.

A 6.8-inch LCD display sits on the appliance door. LG said the display supports features that manage cooling and help maintain food freshness.

The fridge also introduces an AI Fresh function. The system monitors temperature fluctuations over time and anticipates when users are likely to open the door. It then pre-cools the interior by as much as two hours in advance of expected use.

LG will also show the Signature Smart InstaView refrigerator. This model uses an internal camera and the company's ThinQ Food service.

The system identifies ingredients inside the fridge. It suggests recipes and offers substitutions based on what it detects.

The Smart InstaView version has a transparent OLED (T-OLED) panel. Users can set visual imagery on the panel when they are not interacting with the fridge. LG said this feature turns the door surface into a decorative display that can change the ambience of the kitchen.

Oven with camera-based AI

The new Signature Oven Range adds AI-supported cooking modes. It includes Gourmet AI, which works with a camera inside the oven.

The AI recognises more than 85 types of dish. It then selects cooking settings that match the dish profile.

The oven also introduces AI Browning for baked goods. The feature tracks the browning level of bread during baking and sends an alert through the ThinQ app when it reaches a preset target.

Connected functions extend beyond alerts. Users can monitor cooking progress in real time on a smartphone. The system creates a time-lapse recap after each session, which users can share on social media.

Design collections

LG is also repositioning Signature around three new design collections. The lines are called Seamless, Iconic and Tailored.

Each collection follows the same Refined Minimal design identity. The look uses sleek horizontal lines and gold accents as unifying elements.

LG said the products balance this aesthetic with increased capacity in key appliances. The design approach aims to maintain a consistent appearance across kitchens and living spaces.

The company is targeting consumers who want premium appliances that fit into different interior styles. Seamless focuses on integration, Iconic emphasises bolder visual statements, and Tailored offers options for more personalised layouts.

LG plans to use the collections within a broader global strategy. The company aims to grow its premium customer base and deepen its presence in high-end regional markets.

It said materials and finishes in the new ranges have been selected to create a strong visual presence in the home. The strategy links industrial design with the appliance maker's AI and connectivity roadmap.

Poliform collaboration

LG will present the expanded Signature brand in a series of immersive spaces at CES. The firm has partnered with Italian furniture company Poliform for this showcase.

The joint displays will place Signature appliances within high-end living and kitchen environments. The aim is to demonstrate how the products sit within luxury interiors.

The collaboration highlights LG's efforts to align its appliance styling with established design houses. The company has previously used similar partnerships in other product categories.

LG said Signature remains a key platform for its highest-specification home appliances. The brand first launched a decade ago as a halo range above its core portfolio.

Baek Seung-tae, President of the LG Home Appliance Solution Company, said the new launch signalled the next phase for the label.

"LG SIGNATURE brings design, performance and experience together in tune, redefining the future of luxury in the home and setting a new standard for premium appliances," said Baek Seung-tae, president of the LG Home Appliance Solution Company, LG Electronics. "Marking its 10th anniversary, the expanded LG SIGNATURE lineup continues to lead the global market for customers seeking a more expressive, elevated lifestyle."

Visitors at CES 2026 in Las Vegas will see the new Signature products on display at the LG booth during the show.