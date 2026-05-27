Auckland backs indie games showcase to boost sector

GridAKL will hold its annual Indie Games Showcase in Auckland, reflecting the city's efforts to support New Zealand's games industry.

Launched in 2019 by GridAKL's Jennifer Smith and Coby Zutt, the showcase began as a grassroots initiative to give local developers greater visibility and access to industry contacts. It has since become a regular gathering for game makers, investors, creatives and players, with support from partners including Media Design School, Auckland University Gamers Guild and CODE.

Based in Wynyard Quarter and run by Auckland Council's Economic Development Office, GridAKL provides startup founders with workspace, mentoring, investor introductions and overseas business links. Since opening in 2015, the hub has contributed an estimated AUD $424 million a year to Auckland's GDP, according to the council.

Industry growth

Auckland Council is positioning games as part of a broader technology and creative sector strategy. Figures from the New Zealand Game Developers Association's 2025 industry survey put total sector earnings at AUD $759 million, with job growth of 29%.

That expansion has strengthened the case for more support for independent studios, which often need early exposure and funding to move projects from prototype to release. The showcase is designed to meet that need by bringing developers together with investors and other industry participants.

Past participants point to tangible commercial results. Sofia Kotelevskaya and Andy Burusphat of SOMETIMES LIMITED previously presented an early demo of Bento Blocks at the event, and the game has since recorded more than 25,000 downloads.

Astronaut Diaries, which is developing Denari, also credits the programme with helping its progress.

"The Indie Game Showcase is a turbocharger of the Auckland game development community. The events bring the right people into the room, from consumers to developers to investors, creating those sparks that we need to improve our work, link with collaborators, and discover opportunities that are essential to our growth. Not to mention the ongoing crucial support GridAKL provides, such as having access to co-working spaces and networking opportunities, all of which have led to us being a fully funded studio working on the release of our debut game," said Shrikkanth Sreedharan, creator of Denari at Astronaut Diaries.

Council backing

Auckland Council leaders have framed the games sector as both an economic and creative opportunity for the city, arguing that support for young studios can help build export income and retain skilled workers.

"The gaming sector is a high-value, fast-growing industry with immense potential. It's incredibly exciting to see Auckland contributing to this space by nurturing emerging talent and providing pathways for innovation through GridAKL," said Pam Ford, general manager of the Economic Development Office at Auckland Council.

Mayor Wayne Brown also linked the sector to Auckland's wider competitiveness in technology and exports.

"For Auckland to compete internationally, we need to back industries like gaming that create high-value jobs and export income," he said.

"This is a sector where smart ideas can turn into global products, and we should be doing everything we can to support that growth here. The Indie Game Showcase is a practical way of doing that, bringing investment, talent and new opportunities into the city. It helps turn good ideas into real businesses and keeps that talent here in Auckland, where it belongs."

The emphasis on local development comes as New Zealand's games industry broadens beyond a handful of larger studios. Independent teams now play a bigger role in the sector's output, but often rely on local networks, shared workspaces and introductions to funders to sustain production.

GridAKL's model reflects that approach by combining physical space with business support and investor connections. For Auckland Council, the showcase is a visible example of how that infrastructure can lead to company formation, product launches and job creation.

The event also gives the public and industry peers a chance to test new projects and offer feedback before release. For smaller studios, that direct response can be as important as access to capital, particularly when teams are refining gameplay, art direction and commercial positioning.

As Auckland seeks to deepen its role in New Zealand's technology economy, game development is emerging as a sector where creative work and digital business overlap. The council's support for the showcase signals its view that independent developers can form part of a broader growth base rather than remain a niche community.