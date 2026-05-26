Logitech launches comfy MK880 keyboard & mouse combo

Logitech has launched the Signature Comfort Plus MK880 keyboard and mouse combo, aimed at people who spend long periods at their desks.

The MK880 pairs a keyboard with deep cushioned keys, a dual-foam palm rest and curved typing angles with a right-handed mouse that includes a built-in palm cushion. It is designed for users whose work and personal tasks overlap during the day.

Noise reduction is also a focus. The mouse uses silent switches and scrolling, while the keyboard is designed to reduce typing noise for a quieter desk setup.

Both devices support multiple operating systems, including Windows, macOS, ChromeOS, Linux, Android and iPadOS. Easy Switch lets users connect up to three devices and move between them without re-pairing each time.

Users can also customise shortcuts, meeting controls and button actions through Logi Options+ and Logi Tune, including functions for Zoom Workplace and Microsoft Teams where supported.

Design details

The mouse has a sculpted right-handed shape with rubber side grips and includes Logitech's SmartWheel feature, which switches between precision and faster scrolling. It also supports custom button settings and direct access to the company's Actions Ring through Logi Options+.

The keyboard offers adjustable typing angles of 0, 4 or 8 degrees. It also includes Easy-Switch keys for typing across up to three devices, a multi-OS layout and a spill-resistant design.

Battery life is rated at up to three years for the keyboard and up to two years for the mouse. The mouse weighs 107.9g with battery, while the keyboard weighs 790g with battery.

Broader push

The launch adds to a steady flow of peripherals built around comfort, convenience and cross-device working, as hybrid routines continue to shape buying decisions in consumer and workplace technology. Products in this segment increasingly combine ergonomic features with software controls that let users tailor functions for meetings, messaging and routine office tasks.

The keyboard includes a customisable AI Launch Key, while the software lets users adjust key functions and mouse buttons to suit different workflows. It also supports direct meeting controls in communications platforms where those integrations are available.

The product comes with a two-year limited hardware warranty.