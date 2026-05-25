Samsung marks 20 years as top TV brand in NZ launch

Samsung has marked 20 consecutive years as the world's top TV brand and says it has also led the soundbar market for 12 straight years.

The announcement coincides with the New Zealand launch of Samsung's 2026 television and audio range, which includes Micro RGB, Neo QLED, OLED and lifestyle televisions, alongside new premium audio products.

Market data from Omdia, cited by Samsung, showed the company held a 29.1% share of the global TV market in 2025. In the premium TV segment, its share reached 54.3%, supported by sales of Neo QLED, OLED and Frame models.

Separate figures from Futuresource, also cited by Samsung, showed it accounted for 21.5% of global soundbar revenue and 19.7% of unit volume in 2025. Samsung says it has led that category since 2014.

New range

The latest line-up targets consumers seeking larger screens, higher picture quality and closer links between home entertainment devices and connected home systems. Samsung says the products use artificial intelligence to adjust picture, sound and personalisation settings in real time.

The 2026 portfolio also expands its audio offering with new soundbars and wireless speakers, including the Music Studio range, designed to work within the SmartThings connected home platform.

Over the past two decades, Samsung has played a central role in the television market, from early LED sets and smart televisions to lifestyle models such as The Frame. The current line-up also includes Micro RGB, which it is positioning at the top end of the television market.

Connected homes

In New Zealand, Samsung is pitching the range at households that want entertainment devices to do more than serve as standalone screens. The emphasis is on integration with other connected devices in the home, as television makers seek a deeper role in domestic technology ecosystems.

That strategy reflects a wider shift in consumer electronics, where premium television brands are trying to defend margins through higher-end models, software features and bundled audio products. Soundbars have become an important part of that approach as manufacturers try to lift spending per household and increase the appeal of larger-screen televisions.

Samsung's latest figures suggest it has retained momentum at the top end of the market even as competition remains intense. Premium categories have become increasingly important for major electronics groups because they offer stronger pricing than mass-market sets, while connected features create opportunities to tie customers into broader device ecosystems.

Local demand

Emily Choi, President, Samsung New Zealand, said local demand continues to shift toward larger and more connected home entertainment products.

"New Zealanders continue to embrace bigger screens, premium picture quality and more connected entertainment experiences in the home," said Emily Choi, President, Samsung New Zealand. "Samsung's 20-year leadership in TVs and 12-year leadership in soundbars reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and delivering premium entertainment experiences that enhance Kiwi lifestyles."

Choi said the company is also seeing growing interest in more personalised technology in the home.

"As homes become increasingly connected, Kiwis are looking for technology solutions that feel smarter, more seamless and more personalised," said Choi. "Our 2026 TV line-up reflects that by combining premium design, AI-powered intelligence and immersive entertainment to create experiences tailored for the way New Zealanders live today."

The 2026 television and audio range is now on sale through retailers across New Zealand and through Samsung's online store.