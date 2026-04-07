Synology adds private home monitoring to BeeStation Plus

Synology has launched a home monitoring service for BeeStation Plus that works with Synology cameras through the BeeCamera mobile app.

The system is designed to let users monitor homes and small workspaces without relying on cloud storage or paying recurring subscription fees. It combines BeeStation Plus, which Synology markets as a personal storage device, with camera support for local and remote monitoring.

BeeStation Plus has been positioned as a plug-and-play product for people who want to store and access files from different locations. With BeeCamera, Synology is extending that role beyond file and photo storage into video monitoring for households and micro-businesses.

Camera support

The setup supports up to four cameras on one system. Users can manage alerts for different types of activity, including people, pets, vehicles and intrusion events, and adjust recording schedules and detection zones to reduce unwanted notifications.

Storage remains tied to the capacity available on the BeeStation Plus device. Users can also set retention rules based on the space left after file and photo storage, meaning the amount of video kept will vary depending on how the device is being used.

All detected events are collected in one place in the app, where users can review footage and filter incidents by type. Clips marked as important can be saved to Collections so they are not overwritten by routine retention settings.

Home and small business

Synology is targeting both consumers and very small commercial users with the new service. The monitoring system is aimed at families who want to watch over relatives or pets, as well as small shops and micro-businesses seeking a simpler way to monitor premises without ongoing charges.

Access can be shared with up to eight invited users, who can view live feeds, receive alerts and review recorded events.

Compatibility is currently limited to supported Synology camera models. The company lists CC400W, BC500 and TC500 as working with the BeeCamera mobile app, alongside BeeStation Plus running BeeStation OS 1.5 or later.

Hardware bundling

The move adds another function in a market where storage vendors increasingly bundle services around their hardware rather than relying only on device sales. For Synology, it brings surveillance features into a product line focused on personal data storage, backup and file access.

It also reflects demand from users who want more direct control over where footage is stored and who can access it. Privacy and data location have become bigger factors in the choice between local systems and cloud-based monitoring services, especially for users who do not want subscription costs attached to home security products.

On-device AI

The camera system uses on-camera AI detection to identify people, pets, vehicles and intrusion events. That places part of the analysis on the device itself rather than sending all processing to an external service.

Yi Ma, Senior Product Manager, BeeStation, Synology, outlined how the company sees the product's role in the home and small-team market.

"BeeStation Plus is built to be a digital hub for home and for small teams. With video becoming a bigger part of everyday life, BeeStation offers a simple way to manage monitoring alongside files and photos, keeping everything private and under the user's control," said Yi Ma, Senior Product Manager, BeeStation, Synology.