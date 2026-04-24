Getac launches rugged G140 Copilot+ tablet in Australia

Getac has launched the G140 rugged tablet in Australia and New Zealand, marking its first fully rugged AMD-powered tablet in those markets to qualify as a Copilot+ PC.

The addition expands Getac's rugged computing line-up for public safety, automotive and manufacturing customers, where devices are commonly used in vehicles, workshops, factory floors and outdoor locations.

The G140 is powered by AMD Ryzen AI 5 340 or Ryzen AI 7 350 processors, with AMD Radeon 840M or 860M graphics and an AMD XDNA 2 neural processing unit rated at up to 50 TOPS. That places it within Microsoft's Copilot+ PC category, which requires an NPU of at least 40 TOPS, along with minimum memory, storage and biometric security standards.

Getac is positioning the tablet as part of a broader effort to give customers more choice in processor architecture across its rugged range. Some organisations in Australia and New Zealand want continuity with existing IT environments, and the AMD-based model adds another option alongside Intel-based systems.

The G140 follows the earlier release of the S510AD rugged laptop, another AMD-based system in Getac's regional portfolio. Other Copilot+ PC models in the region include the UX10 tablet, F120 tablet and B360 Plus laptop.

Field design

The new model has a 14-inch LumiBond display with 1,000 nits of brightness and is designed to remain readable in sunlight. Its Smart Touch system can detect whether the screen is being used with a finger, glove or stylus, without requiring users to manually switch input modes.

For field use, the G140 includes two USB 4 ports and support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. Optional connectivity features include 4G LTE, 5G Sub-6 and dual-SIM support. The tablet also has a new dual-speaker layout designed for noisy indoor and outdoor environments.

Battery features are also a focus. The tablet supports hot-swappable batteries and can be configured with higher-capacity options for longer shifts.

Security features include TPM 2.0 and a Windows Hello face-authentication camera as standard, with optional AMD PRO, HF RFID, fingerprint reader and smart card reader configurations.

Rugged build

The tablet meets MIL-STD-810H and IP66 standards, can withstand drops of up to 1.2 metres and is rated to operate in temperatures from minus 29C to 63C. These specifications are intended to reduce downtime in demanding work environments.

Despite those protections, the G140 weighs 1.79kg. Getac is offering a range of accessories to improve portability and hands-free use, including a hard handle, rotating hand strap, magnetic mount and kickstand. The chassis also includes an integrated VESA mount, and the tablet is compatible with vehicle docks from Havis and Gamber-Johnson.

Getac outlined several intended uses for the device. In public safety, first responders can remove the tablet from vehicles at an incident scene to gather evidence and share information with other teams. In automotive work, mechanics and technicians can use it for diagnostics, inventory checks and roadside tasks. In manufacturing, it is aimed at capturing and sharing asset data across production facilities.

James Hwang, President, Getac Technology Corporation, said, "As organisations in Australia and New Zealand and globally increasingly harness the power of AI within their operations, demand for rugged digital devices capable of running powerful edge AI applications is growing at an exponential rate.

"With the launch of the G140 we are redefining what's possible at the edge, putting real-time analytical power directly into the hands of field professionals and empowering them to complete mission-critical activities without compromise, no matter how harsh the conditions."

The G140 will be sold in Australia and New Zealand as part of Getac's multi-platform rugged computing range, which now includes both Intel- and AMD-based tablets and laptops.