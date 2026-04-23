GoPro sets Australian & New Zealand MISSION 1 prices

GoPro has announced Australian and New Zealand pricing for its new MISSION 1 Series cameras, with subscriber pricing starting at AUD $799.95 and NZD $1,009.99.

The pricing covers the MISSION 1 and MISSION 1 PRO, with the MISSION 1 PRO ILS mirrorless variant also listed in both markets. Customers can now reserve the cameras through GoPro's website, with a free Point-and-Shoot Grip included with MISSION 1 and MISSION 1 PRO orders while stocks last.

In Australia, the MISSION 1 is priced at AUD $949.95 recommended retail, or AUD $799.95 for existing subscribers. The MISSION 1 PRO costs AUD $1,099.95, or AUD $949.95 for existing subscribers.

In New Zealand, the MISSION 1 is priced at NZD $1,199.99, dropping to NZD $1,009.99 for existing subscribers. The MISSION 1 PRO is listed at NZD $1,399.99, or NZD $1,209.99 for existing subscribers.

The MISSION 1 PRO ILS, which uses an interchangeable-lens mount, is priced at AUD $1,099.95 in Australia and NZD $1,399.99 in New Zealand. Subscriber pricing is AUD $949.95 and NZD $1,209.99 respectively.

Product Range

The MISSION 1 Series marks GoPro's move into a more professional segment of the camera market, positioning the line as compact cinema cameras capable of 8K and 4K Open Gate recording. The flagship MISSION 1 PRO uses a 50MP 1-inch sensor and a new GP3 processor, while the standard MISSION 1 uses the same sensor and processor with lower recording specifications.

According to the product details, the MISSION 1 PRO supports 8K60, 4K240 and 1080p960 in 16:9 video capture, along with 8K30 and 4K120 in Open Gate 4:3. The MISSION 1 is limited to 4K120 Open Gate and 8K30, 4K120 and 1080p240 in 16:9, while still supporting 50MP photo capture.

The ILS version is aimed at users who want interchangeable lenses. It uses the same 50MP 1-inch sensor and GP3 processor as the MISSION 1 PRO, but adds support for Micro Four Thirds lenses and adapters.

Bundles And Accessories

GoPro also outlined several MISSION 1 PRO bundles that pair the camera with additional hardware. These include a Grip Edition, a Creator Edition and an Ultimate Creator Edition, each aimed at different production setups.

The Grip Edition pairs the camera with a grip that can also function as a mountable metal cage. The Creator Edition adds the new Media Mod, the Volta 2 battery grip and the Wireless Mic Complete Kit. The Ultimate Creator Edition includes those items along with the Fluid Pro AI gimbal and Light Mod 2.

A wider accessory line-up is also planned for the series, including a wireless microphone system, a dedicated Media Mod with extra audio and video connections, Enduro 2 batteries, ND filters, a protective housing, Volta 2, Light Mod 2, a dual battery charger and a vertical mount adapter.

The protective housing extends waterproofing to 60 metres for the MISSION 1 and MISSION 1 PRO. Without the housing, both cameras are waterproof to 20 metres, while the MISSION 1 PRO ILS is described as weatherproof.

Subscriber Offers

The pricing structure gives annual GoPro subscribers discounts of AUD $150 or NZD $190 on MISSION 1 Series cameras in the two markets. The offer applies to yearly subscribers on renewal.

GoPro is also using the launch to promote its accessory ecosystem alongside the cameras. The free Point-and-Shoot Grip offered with early reservations has a listed value of AUD $154.95 in Australia and NZD $199.99 in New Zealand.

Global on-shelf availability for the MISSION 1, MISSION 1 PRO and MISSION 1 PRO Grip Edition begins on 29 May, while the MISSION 1 PRO ILS, Creator Edition and Ultimate Creator Edition are scheduled for release in the third quarter.

The full MISSION 1 Series accessory range will roll out from 29 May through the third quarter.