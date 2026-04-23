SkoolBooks expands classroom platform across AU and NZ

SkoolBooks is expanding its classroom journal platform across New Zealand and Australia, targeting primary schools with a system designed to improve communication between teachers, students and families.

The platform is already in use in New Zealand and will extend into Australia, forming part of a broader regional rollout focused on locally hosted data and school-level engagement.

SkoolBooks provides a shared digital environment for teachers, students, parents and school administrators. Teachers post lessons, classroom updates and student progress through photos, videos and written notes. Students build digital portfolios by uploading assignments and reflections. Parents access updates through a secure portal and can comment on their child's work.

The platform is designed to give families visibility into daily classroom activity rather than relying on periodic reports or school-wide communication.

Access is not limited to parents. Schools can extend viewing permissions to family members, allowing broader involvement in student progress.

Teacher workflow

The system combines communication and documentation tasks in one platform. Teachers can manage reporting, updates and feedback without switching between multiple tools.

Administrative work linked to documentation and parent communication is handled within the same interface. This reduces reliance on separate emails, newsletters and manual reporting processes.

The platform also supports continuous feedback, aligning classroom communication with expectations seen in other digital services.

Data control

Data storage and governance form a central part of the platform's positioning. SkoolBooks stores student data within each market where it operates, rather than transferring it offshore.

This approach addresses concerns among schools about how student information is handled across different jurisdictions. Competing platforms such as Seesaw and ClassDojo are commonly used in classrooms but operate with data stored outside local markets.

SkoolBooks uses two-factor authentication and applies local data protection requirements in each country.

The platform has also received Schools Trust Assurance Framework for Software accreditation, which confirms that it meets recognised standards for handling student data in a school environment.

Pricing model

SkoolBooks uses a flat-rate subscription model that does not vary based on school size. This structure is intended to provide predictable costs for schools and remove pricing barriers linked to enrolment numbers.

In New Zealand, the platform is offered at NZD $168 per month, with reduced pricing for schools already using Skool Loop. Pricing in Australia follows a similar approach, with the company positioning it below comparable classroom journal tools.

The company says cost has limited adoption of similar platforms in some schools, particularly those serving lower-income communities.

Regional rollout

SkoolBooks has been deployed in pilot schools across New Zealand and is seeing broader uptake within the local education sector.

The Australian rollout is scheduled to follow, extending the platform's operating model into a second market while maintaining local data hosting in each jurisdiction.

The company positions the expansion as part of a wider shift in how schools manage communication and student engagement across digital systems.

"Parents want to be part of their child's learning journey - every day, not just at the end of the year," said Sharlene Barnes, Founder, SkoolBooks.

"SkoolBooks gives them that window. And because the data stays local, schools and families can trust that student information is safe, transparent and protected," said Barnes.