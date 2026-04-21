Trend Micro rebrands consumer arm as TrendLife with Kaleida

Trend Micro has rebranded its consumer business as TrendLife and introduced an AI family assistant called Kaleida.

The move reflects a shift in how the company presents its consumer products as households adopt AI tools more widely and face new privacy and fraud risks.

TrendLife said Kaleida is designed for families rather than individual users. The product is intended to help protect household members from AI-related risks while also supporting children's learning and tasks such as schedule coordination.

Early access to Kaleida is being offered ahead of a broader public release later this year. TrendLife described it as an AI companion that treats the family as a single system, with settings and oversight tailored to each household.

AI Risks

The rebrand comes as consumer cybersecurity providers respond to a changing threat landscape shaped by generative AI and automated fraud tools. TrendLife cited global losses of USD 442 billion from AI-enabled financial fraud in 2025 and said that older threats such as phishing, ransomware, and identity fraud continue to grow.

It also pointed to consumer unease over how AI systems handle personal data. In a study commissioned by the company, more than 10,000 consumers across nine countries were surveyed, and 76 per cent said they were moderately to extremely concerned that personal information shared with AI tools could be misused.

That concern is becoming a commercial issue for technology and security providers as they try to persuade consumers that AI services can be useful without exposing families to new forms of harm. For security firms, the challenge now extends beyond blocking malware and scam messages to include data handling, household oversight, and the way AI tools interact with children.

Eva Chen, Chief Executive Officer of Trend Micro, said the company sees those changes reshaping what families need from digital protection. "AI is transforming how families live, learn, and connect. That demands a different kind of protection, one that does not just defend against threats but gives families real agency over their own safety and privacy as they navigate an AI-powered world. At TrendLife, we believe every family deserves to embrace what AI makes possible without sacrificing control over their digital lives," Chen said.

Consumer Push

The launch also signals a broader effort to distinguish Trend Micro's consumer arm from its corporate cybersecurity operations. While the parent company is best known for security software and threat intelligence in business and public sector markets, TrendLife is being positioned around digital safety for households.

The business said it is building on nearly two decades of work through its Internet Safety for All education initiative. It argues that history provides a foundation for expanding from traditional consumer security tools into AI-focused products for family use.

Frank Kuo, Chief Consumer Business Officer of TrendLife, said the new branding reflects a broader rethink of the consumer unit's role. "TrendLife represents a fundamental reimagining of what a technology company can mean to the families it serves. We have long helped families navigate the full range of online risks, and Kaleida is the latest in that evolution. What makes it groundbreaking is that it addresses an entirely new class of challenges that simply did not exist before AI. With shared context across the household and aligned to family values, this is what responsible AI governance looks like, supporting families in the moments that matter most," Kuo said.

Companies across the consumer technology sector are racing to define how AI will fit into home life, whether through digital assistants, education tools, or safety services. TrendLife's approach suggests cybersecurity firms are seeking a larger role in that market by offering not only protection from threats but also practical household functions within the same service.

TrendLife said its consumer business serves millions of users worldwide. Its products are aimed at risks including scams, identity fraud, deepfakes, and emerging AI threats.