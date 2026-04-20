Hands-on review: JBL Quantum 650 Wireless Gaming Headset

JBL is known as the king of personal audio, and the company is still developing premium consumer products in 2026. One of its newest products is the JBL Quantum 650 Wireless Gaming Headset. If you own a gaming PC, Switch 2, Xbox, or PS5, this might be the headset you must have.

Let's dive in and see what the JBL Quantum 650 Wireless Gaming Headset has in store in our full review.

Sound quality

I have reviewed a ton of headsets over the year, but the JBL Quantum 650 might be the best one yet. The first thing I did was pair this headset with my smartphone, and I watched my favourite movie of all time: The Dark Knight.

I remember watching The Dark Knight in IMAX in 2008, and the sound was literally booming inside the cinema. While these headsets aren't as loud as an IMAX cinema, they still have a movie-like quality and have great noise-cancelling technology.

I have listened to a lot of new music lately, and the sound is clean and loud. I saw Linkin Park in concert not too long ago, and listening to their new album using this headset is nothing short of amazing. Everything is crystal clear, and any outside noise will be drowned out.

Build quality

The JBL Quantum 650 Wireless Gaming Headset is also very comfortable and has a stable build. The headset has comfortable and soft ear pads on each ear, and these can be replaced because they come off at any time. You can order new ear pads on the JBL website if your current pair gets dirty or uncomfortable.

The headset also fits really well on my small head, and comes with an extendable headband that should sit comfortably on multiple other head sizes. It is also fitted with a mesh hammock at the top that is soft, so you won't get a sore head if you are using it in an epic eight-hour gaming session, or something like that.

The battery life is also pretty good because you can get up to 45 hours of listening time on one full charge. The headset also comes with its own USB-C cable, but you will need your own plug to connect it to an electronic outlet.

Modular design

What I like most about the headset is its modular design. For example, if any piece of the headset is broken or flawed, it can be replaced because parts of it can be taken off easily by the user. First of all, the battery is removable because it's placed conveniently inside one of the ear muffs. If this gets broken, you can take it out and get a new one.

The microphone is also detachable or attachable whenever you want. If you are playing single-player games, you can take off the long microphone so it won't get in the way. After that, you can attach it again if you want to take it to teammates, if you are playing a multiplayer game like Marathon.

Unlike some other wireless headsets, the JBL Quantum 650 Wireless Gaming Headset also comes with a USB dongle so it can easily be paired up with a PC, PS5, or Xbox Series X/S.

Price

The last thing I want to mention about this headset is that it feels like a premium product, but its price isn't too high. In New Zealand, this headset costs around $249.00 NZD at most retailers such as Mighty Ape, PB Tech, JB Hi-Fi, Noel Leeming, and Harvey Norman. This isn't a product that will hurt your wallet like other headsets that cost in the $400 to $500 range!

Overall thoughts

The JBL Quantum 650 Wireless Gaming Headset might be one of the best headsets I have ever reviewed for Techday NZ. Not only is the sound quality immaculate, but its unique modular design means you don't have to throw it out if one component fails over time. Not to mention, it's a headset that can be used on most modern devices.